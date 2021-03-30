Source: Golden Star Resources Presentation

Investment thesis

The Toronto-based Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results on Feb. 24, 2021.

One important change since my preceding article is, of course, the sale of the Bogoso-Prestea mine on Oct. 1, 2020, to Future Gold Resources.

However, on March 29, 2021, Golden Star Resources and its wholly-owned subsidiary called Caystar Holdings announced that the Sale of Bogoso-Prestea (90% stake) had been amended.

The deferred consideration payments will now fall due as follows: The $5 million payment that was due on March 30, 2021 will now be payable by no later than May 31, 2021.

The $10 million payment that was due to be paid on July 31, 2021 will be brought forward for payment by no later than May 31, 2021.

An amount of approximately $4.6m (comprised of the working capital balancing payment of approximately $4.3 million and fees of approximately $0.3 million for services provided by Caystar to FGR pursuant to a transition agreement dated September 30, 2020) will continue to fall due by no later than July 31, 2021.

CEO Andrew Wray said in the conference call:

For us, really 2020 was about repositioning the business and putting ourselves in a position where we can extract maximum value from what is a very exciting asset in Wassa. That meant that we sold Bogoso-Prestea Limited at the end of Q3. And we also address several elements of our balance sheet to set us up to be able to invest more heavily in Wassa.

The investment thesis is now based exclusively on the Wassa mine, an extra-risk long-term investment. Furthermore, the Wassa mine is located in Ghana, West Africa. Even if the country looks stable, there is still a risk, and due diligence is required.

Thus, as I have said in my preceding article, I cannot honestly recommend GSS as a long-term investment. I believe it is important to trade short-term GSS until a time when the company can diversify.

Golden Star Resources - 4Q'20 Balance Sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

Golden Star Resources 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 66.06 67.37 85.63 74.24 68.79 Net Income in $ Million -62.43 0.83 7.77 -67.26 6.52 EBITDA $ Million -48.24 18.99 32.80 30.76 32.74 EPS diluted in $/share -0.57 -0.01 0.07 -0.61 0.06 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 13.11 3.55 20.20 18.89 17.45 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 26.30 12.48 14.20 8.64 14.75 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -13.19 -8.93 6.00 10.25 2.69 Total Cash $ Million 53.37 41.91 45.05 48.29 60.81 Total Long term Debt in $ Million (including current) 104.39 105.33 102.60 96.98 104.29 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 109.3 121.0 124.9 114.1 159.6 Production 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 Total Production gold 52,700 50,000 50,600 48,400 40,900 AISC (co-product) from continuing operations 1,227/968* 1,201 1,186 1,230/1023 1,069 Gold Price 1,410/1278* 1,477 1,626 1,813 1,579

Source: Company release. Fun Trading files. * AISC and Gold price on Wassa standalone.

Analysis: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Debt, and Gold Production

1 - Quarterly revenues were $68.79 million in 4Q'20

The fourth quarter of 2020 revenue was $68.79 million, up 4.1% from the same quarter a year ago and down 10% sequentially. However, the revenues exclude the Bogoso-Prestea mine in Q4. Please look at the table above for the historical data.

Source: Q4 Presentation

CEO Andrew Wray said in the press release:

As these results demonstrate, 2020 saw a number of important achievements for our business which underpin our confidence in delivering on our longer term growth plans. The $36.8m of cash flow generation from Wassa, combined with the sale of Bogoso-Prestea and the refinancing of the Macquarie loan facility, delivered a significant improvement in our financial position.

2 - Free cash flow and net debt

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash generated from operating activities minus CapEx.

Free cash flow from the fourth quarter of 2020 was a profit of $2.69 million, and 2020 free cash flow was $10.01 million.

The total cash for 4Q'20 was $60.81 million, and long-term debt, including current, was $104.29 million. The net debt was down to $43.48 million in 4Q'20.

On October 9, 2020, the company announced that its credit facility is extended to $70 million.

Source: Presentation

Note: The company has indicated that no shares were sold under the $50 million ATM program.

3 - Quarterly gold production analysis

Total production in 4Q'20 was 40,900 Au Oz, with 43,600 Au Oz sold. The production for the fourth quarter is the production from Wassa mine exclusively. The graph below shows you historical data from both Bogoso-Prestea and Wassa mines.

AISC (Wassa) was $1,069 per oz for the fourth quarter compared to $968 per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2019 (Prestea excluded).

4 - Full-year 2021 guidance

The Wassa mine is expected to produce 165K-175K Au Oz in 2021. AISC is increasing as the paste-filled plant results, lower grade processed, and increase in CapEx.

The commissioning of the paste-filled plant was scheduled for 1Q'21. We are still waiting for news.

Source: Presentation

Conclusion and Technical analysis

Golden Star Resources' recent earnings were decent, with net debt down to $43.5 million and total cash of $60.81 million (not including the FGR payment in May 2021).

The Wassa mine is expected to produce 167.5K Au Oz in 2021, which is about the same production realized in 2020.

However, the fundamentals are deteriorating now because of the gold price weakness.

Technical analysis

GSS experienced a breakdown of its ascending triangle pattern on Feb. 16, 2021, and quickly dropped to the long-term resistance around $3.05 now.

GSS forms a symmetrical wedge pattern with a support range at $3.05-$3.00 and a resistance range at $3.50-$3.55.

However, symmetrical wedges are generally bearish if they are entered from the resistance side, which is the case here. Thus, I expect GSS to breakdown its new pattern and retest the lower support around $2.50-$2.40 (double bottom).

The short-term strategy is to sell between $3.40 and $3.60 and eventually buy back at below $3.00 by increments expecting a low around $2.50.

GSS is highly correlated to the gold price. Hence, watch gold like a hawk.

