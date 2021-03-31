Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images News via Getty Images

In a previous report I analyzed the potential order from Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) for Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX 7 aircraft. In that report, I explained that while the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A220 that Southwest was also interested is a good aircraft, Boeing should be in pole position to win the order. Boeing did indeed end up winning this order. In this analysis, I will provide a value estimate on the order, but more importantly discuss the various frames in which the order fits in the overall picture.

Reasons to opt for Boeing 737 MAX

In the report I published earlier on March 12th, I mentioned that Boeing basically could not be losing the deal as it would provide a significant headwind to the continuity of the Boeing 737 MAX 7 while more of the 100-150 seat market in the US would be handled by the Airbus A220 after Delta Air Lines (DAL) and JetBlue (JBLU) already operate the type and Breeze Airways will be introducing the type in April. Considering the loss of market share, continuity, and success in future sales campaigns it was important for Boeing not to lose this campaign and that means that sizable discounts were to be expected. On top of that comes the need for Boeing to compensate Southwest Airlines for the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and I expected that compensation to be rendered partially in the form of discounts and reduction in delivery payments. All those elements combined should result in significant pricing pressure on the Boeing 737 MAX 7 that would make it nearly impossible for Airbus to match the pricing of the Airbus A220 with that of the Boeing 737 MAX 7. Boeing simply had to throw in discounts, while there was no forcing function for Airbus to do the same.

One could make a strong case for the Airbus A220 to be bought when fuel efficiency would be the prime driver of a decision to procure either aircraft, but besides the element of pricing pressure that exists on the Boeing 737 MAX and not on the Airbus A220 there are other elements that would make an order for the Airbus A220 less likely. Those various elements have everything to do with Southwest Airlines being an all-Boeing 737 operator, switching to a dual aircraft structure would significantly alter the business structure of Southwest Airlines as it would need to cater two aircraft in all aspects. Those aspects include planning, training for pilots, maintenance and staff as well as setting up maintenance facilities for the Airbus A220.

So, there were big reasons to opt for the Airbus A220, but I think it is safe to say there were even bigger reasons to stick with the Boeing 737 MAX.

Value of the Boeing 737 MAX Order

When I discussed the potential order, the rumor was that it would be an order that would be announced soon for 130 Boeing 737 MAX 7 aircraft with a sizable number of options. One of my readers, however, pointed out that a decision would not be made until 2025, but as I pointed out in the comment section of that report that statement was based on information from COO Mike van de Ven from Southwest Airlines during an earnings call that he later clarified or better said corrected. I think it is important to point out that while some orders that are marked as “imminent” do not occur in a corresponding timeframe, this order went from rumor to finalized in 17 days and not a year or longer wait for an announcement as some expected. The reason for that is that with the current customer compensation discussions and the demand profile, the right time to buy is now rather than later.

Source: The Boeing Company

Southwest Airlines ended up ordering 100 Boeing 737 MAX 7 aircraft with options for another 155 aircraft. So, the order is around 30 units lower on the firm part but those likely have ended up in the option tally. The Boeing 737 MAX 7 has a list price of $99.7 million, so the order would be valued $10B for the firm part and $15.5B for the options. The TAF Boeing Backlog Monitor shows that the order for 100 aircraft is in addition to 244 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft still in backlog with Boeing by the end of February.

After standard discounts, the deal would be valued closer to $10.6B consisting of $4.2B for the firm part and $6.4B for the options. It lies in line of expectation that obtained discounts were even higher and I would not be surprised if the deal would be valued closer to $3B-$4B reflecting a 60%-70% discount as that is the discount range United Airlines obtained previously to keep the Airbus A220 out of the fleet and even then, the discounts might be higher in order to accommodate customer compensation being rendered.

If you pick the fleet plan apart there are 100 new orders, and 70 aircraft orders are being converted from the MAX 8 to the MAX 7 variant. I processed the numbers and it seems there is a $3.5B increase in value, though it lies in line of expectation that additional discounts have been obtained.

Southwest Airlines expects capital expenditures of only $700 million in 2022 and $5.1B associated to the delivery of 169 aircraft. Normally those aircraft carry market prices of around 7.3B with unpressured pricing for the MAX 7. Excluding some progress payments estimated by AeroAnalysis to be around $2.6B that would leave around $4.7B in capital expenditures. That is $400 million lower what Southwest Airlines has guided for but that differential could possibly be explained by optional equipment not include in the base price.

It should be noted that the sales price of the aircraft is not just the sum of the capital expenditures divided by the number of deliveries because there are other elements involved in the net capital expenditures figure, but it does provide a strong sense that this order is mostly to settle pre-delivery payments and render compensations.

Conclusion

I believe that the order is good for Boeing, because it keeps Southwest Airlines loyal to Boeing and it provides continuity for the Boeing 737 MAX 7. The deal adds around $3.5B in value. When you apply pre-delivery payments to that as well as customer credit that value addition shrinks. However, I also do not think this deal was ever intended to be a top or bottom-line gain for Boeing as a primary. This deal was constructed to keep Airbus out for sure and at least equally important render compensation instead of having to return cash to customers. So, this is an order that always had to be viewed as a vehicle to reduce near term cash outflow while also reducing the liabilities. The importance of this order is still big for Boeing’s path towards reducing its outstanding liabilities. Southwest Airlines can be added to a list of airlines that have used orders to render compensation and I believe that that is an incredibly prudent step.

Update 4/14/2021 06:05PM CET: A previous version of this report incorrectly flagged a portion of the order as a conversion of existing orders instead of a new order plus conversion. The figures and values have been changed accordingly. AeroAnalysis regrets the error.