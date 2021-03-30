Photo by Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

There's something to be said about businesses that compound in the mid-high 20% yoy range and do it consistently but surely. The Massachusetts-based Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) is one of these companies in the sense that it is a slower compounder across an industry that's used to cash burn and all-out growth. It operates in the "Observability" space and has demonstrated strength through impressive market positioning and financial performance. I think it will continue to thrive, and we might be fortunate enough to see some sales acceleration as well. In my view, there's a high probability of fundamental long-term outperformance for Dynatrace. I'm long DT.

This article tackles the importance of Observability as a software category, Dynatrace's competitive positioning and product excellence, and financials/valuations to tie things up with a forward-looking outlook. Since my last article on the company, a few things have happened and this write-up intends to serve as a refreshed look at the business.

Source: Dynatrace Website

Why Observability Is A Big Deal

What is Observability anyway?

The answer lies in the increasing complexity of the modern IT structure of any given enterprise. Enterprises have multiple applications, multiple pools of data, across multi-cloud architectures, across multiple geographies. The rapid pace of digital transformation and cloud computing adoption across the last decade has created a chaotic mix of solutions but also a mix of things that can go wrong, things that should work together but don't, and a lack of coherence across disparate apps in an organization that stands in the way of operations, decisions, overall strategy, and ultimately delivering great products/services. "Observability", as a whole, aims to simplify and give you a single source of truth across this otherwise messy cluster of elements by tracing and monitoring data across these elements. The elements have primarily included applications, logs, and infrastructure. Dynatrace formed and is rooted in application performance monitoring, but now provides products that monitor infrastructure, logs, networks, user experience etc. as well. They've used their strength in their core vertical to expand into adjacent areas and thus the concept of total enterprise observability is the going lingo. The interesting thing to note is what exactly one can do after achieving observability across these factions within an organization. The following diagram offers my personal take on Dynatrace's disparate operations and how they connect together strategically.

Source: Author

Now when you have observability, you have coherence, and you can isolate problems and solve them quickly, thus improving the entire backbone of any modern enterprise, which is its IT. Dynatrace has gone beyond just monitoring to building a proprietary Artificial Intelligence engine directly into the platform to automate procedures, operations, and eliminate inefficiencies based on the intelligence gained from monitoring. That sub-industry is categorized as "AIOps". When you have observability, you can also thus have security as you can see the threats and points of vulnerability within your system. Thus, Dynatrace indirectly tackles "Security". With observability, you have incoming data across your user's applications, digital experiences, and more that can theoretically be analyzed to improve existing apps and inform future decisions/strategy. Thus, this gives way to Business Analytics & UX Optimization. All that produces the following theoretical Total Addressable Market across multiple software verticals:

Source: Q3 FY21 Presentation

One can infer that the company's approach to digital transformation from the first principles of observability unlock tremendous potential because their philosophy of how any software works within an organization is fundamentally differentiated. While the rise of digital transformation has led to an app for everything, Dynatrace has produced an app that unifies all other apps through its software with observability at the heart of modern IT systems. Dynatrace offers separate "modules" for their products that integrate into the unifying platform. While many customers began their Dynatrace journey with Application Performance, they've steadily been upsold newer modules (Infrastructure, AIOps, etc.). The ability to offshoot verticals and sell them highlights Dynatrace's core optionality. This is a major factor in driving long-term growth as each new product can be directly sold through an existing network of customers. The more integrated modules a customer relies upon, the better the value addition and hold of Dynatrace over that customer. For example, you might find an Adobe Photoshop replacement, but if you use Lightroom and Illustrator as well, it becomes a pain to switch between multiple apps. These single integrated platforms with multiple apps are substantially sticky in the long run because they unify together so well.

I found the following snip fairly eloquent, if not a bit reductive in explaining the power of unified multi-app platform:

Source: Q3 FY21 Presentation

Simply put, it's the digital transformation app for solving previous digital transformation issues. Dynatrace was referred to as the "killer app" for digital transformation by one of its customers for that reason as mentioned in the Q3 Transcript.

Understanding the market potential tilts my thesis in the company's favour. That said, I'll be skeptical of a $50B TAM going forward. Any hope to fill that TAM depends on the competition, growth strategy, core products, and a lot of other ingredients. As far as I can tell, Dynatrace's excellence in observability doesn't guarantee success in areas such as security and business analytics, but it certainly has gotten its foot in the door in such markets. In terms of new product verticals, this is a business filled with optionality that can use its core competence to keep upselling new software to existing customers. If the target market strategy is executed properly by leveraging the platform's advantages, Dynatrace can theoretically grow into a mega-software company. Think Splunk (SPLK) in 2-3 years, or ServiceNow (NOW) in a few more, or ideally a long-term Salesforce (CRM) if observability as a category eventually turns into a central tenet of operations within organizations similar to how customer relationship management did. Of course, for any of that to happen, it needs to compete and hold ground as winners often take most within normalized software categories.

Competition & Product Excellence

Source: Dynatrace Website, Dynatrace's Dashboard Overview

Is shipping quickly more important, while building perfect software takes a lower priority? Or does it make sense to spend time refining your product and keep laying the foundations while your competitors burn cash to invest heavily in capturing your market?

It is difficult to say and it appears that several newer software businesses have been squarely on the all-out-growth side of the spectrum. It's been rare to find any that actually generate much free cash flow. Perhaps some businesses can balance both, and all of these businesses lie somewhere on this spectrum, but Dynatrace decided to generate some healthy free cash flow while keeping pace for slow and steady growth partly funded by some debt on the balance sheet. I don't see their lack of high-growth compounding as a representation of their inability to sell but more of an active decision to be product and innovation-biased, while simultaneously deleveraging. Whatever they've done with the core platform, it's been rated among the best by customers across almost every popular forum for SaaS, and in nearly every category of software it operates in. There are enough alternative data sources out there that provide confidence in the company's core product excellence. The following table takes the popular G2 Crowd Grid ratings into account.

Source: Table compiled by Author; G2 Crowd Community-Based Reviews

The above list only covers the more important categories, though there are plenty more in which Dynatrace operates. Often along with ranked among the best for "Market Presence", Dynatrace is also ranked among the highest in "Customer Satisfaction" across most of its categories. When considering its core competency in APM, Gartner puts the company above the rest of the market across key capabilities:

Source: Dynatrace Blog, Gartner

One can infer that Splunk and Datadog (DDOG) offer the closest competition to Dynatrace. Research tells me that Datadog offers some strength in smaller and medium-sized businesses while Splunk is the encompassing umbrella for large enterprise applications but is relatively more dated in its approach to solving newer problems. One key category that Dynatrace is missing from is SIEM (or Security Incident and Event Management), where Splunk is currently reigning and Datadog has a notable presence.

There are a few discrepancies across industries, but what's important to take away is the sheer range of industries in which Dynatrace operates and consequently leads. A key takeaway for me was the customer satisfaction ratings that are often above Splunk and Datadog respectively where it counts. Dynatrace's ratings aggregate to 4.5 stars in the above G2 categories versus similar 4.1 or 4.2-star ratings for Splunk and Datadog. So what's causing this? One might infer it is the company's approach to first-principles visibility; the following reviews, at the very least, below indicate that as a strength.

Source: Dynatrace Website, Reviews from G2 Crowd

While nothing is conclusive with this analysis to indicate sure market victory, the reviews and ratings are consistent with what management has been stressing upon for the last few earnings calls on their differentiated strength. This ties once again to their philosophy on observability with these data points indicating that they're on the right approach. Based on this information, I'm compelled to put the odds in Dynatrace's favour for strong competitive positioning.

Explaining Growth Metrics

Alright, so great products, differentiated platform, big market opportunity. How expensive is this stock exactly? It is trading at 16.3x NTM EV/S at a ~$47 price per share as I write this article. For its growth profile, that is not exactly cheap, even after the monster sector selloff. The growth, however, needs to be unpacked in some further detail.

Source: Author, Data from Quarterly Filings

Why is ARR growth high and Total Revenue growth lower? There are two key reasons for this.

Firstly, the business is in the midst of completing its transition from a perpetual licensing-based model to a subscription-based model. That means up-front revenue recognition for long contracts is phasing out for a subscription model and has therefore been a headwind for GAAP top-line growth. It's worth mentioning that Subscription Revenue formed 95% of the sales mix for Q3, the last reporting period. As of Q3, Subscription Revenues specifically grew 30% on a yoy const. currency basis.

The second reason for lower top-line growth has been the pandemic. Roughly 20% of the company's customers are reportedly in impacted industries and they're only now returning to spending bigger with them (Source: Q3 Transcript).

Growth for the company was steady through the pandemic despite this. The takeaway here is that headwinds are fading and on a relative basis, 2021 should experience some forces in favour of an elevated top-line.

Guidance Points Towards Sales Acceleration

For those of you who've read my previous articles, you're probably aware that I love sales acceleration. Nothing like a big change-up in an otherwise declining growth trajectory to provide some favourable stock price action. I think there's a chance that it comes to fruition the next quarter and continues into FY2021. Management has been steadily stepping up investments in Sales & Marketing, with a focus on honing their go-to-market strategy. Compared to a 5% increase in R&D expenses, S&M saw an increase of 16% in Q3 (Source: Q3 Transcript). The following chart compares historical guidance vs reported results for the top line for the last four quarters as well as the upcoming Q4 with a personal forecast.

Source: Author, Data from Quarterly Filings

Over the last four quarters, actual results have beaten the top end of management's guidance by 1.7%, 3.7%, 4.7%, and 5.7% respectively. At $192m sales for Q4, the implied growth rate is +28%yoy. If we factor in the conservatism and apply a 4% beat on $192m, we're looking at a $200m quarter and 33% yoy growth rate. I came to "4%" by averaging out the beats in percentage terms for the preceding four quarters. While past outperformance is not indicative of future outperformance, what the widening trend in beats tells us is that product-market fit has in fact improved and sales are kicking in with a bit more momentum compared to expectations. If my hypothesis is wrong, even a slight beat of ~2% means we'll be going back above the 30% range. With the pandemic largely impacting the financial performance in Q1/Q2 FY21, that should put relative FY22 sales in a position for a +30%yoy year as well. Another factor making this likely is that Dynatrace has recorded 12 consecutive quarters with a 120%+ net retention rate. That provides a base for continued long-term growth.

Analyst consensus has stuck with ~$192m estimates (Source: Koyfin), but I reckon they're being conservative (as they usually are) based on recent trends, tailwinds, and the pandemic recovery relatively acting in Dynatrace's favour. Ultimately, this is not a hyper-growth company, but I can see growth keeping up robustly with a strong ecosystem of products that simply need to be sold a bit faster.

Financials & Valuation

Source: Author, Data from Quarterly Filings

Gross Margins have improved to >80%, Non-GAAP Operating Income and unlevered Free Cash Flow are all oscillating around the 30% margin range. Even after servicing interest expenses on roughly $450m of long-term debt, profitability on levered Free Cash Flow is still strong. Management mentioned that debt will be paid down further while the company is strategically investing in itself for long-term growth, which includes the outsized increase in sales and marketing expenditure. Unlike many of its peers, these investments are coming directly from cash flow generated from operations. Dynatrace is operating with a sustainable approach with its finances. With a set of best-of-breed products, converting sales shouldn't be too difficult.

Source: Koyfin

16.3x EV/S would be expensive for a SaaS business that's declining into the 20%yoy growth range, but it is fair for one that is accelerating into the 30%yoy range in my opinion. Dynatrace is among the higher quality businesses I've come across with respect to its competitors in the software universe. This quality doesn't come cheap unless you're extremely lucky, but the current valuations position it for future outperformance in my opinion. I'm not overly concerned about existing competitors providing much friction, at least in the near term, as market opportunities are still open and large. If I had to point towards a long-term threat, it actually might be Palantir (PLTR) who're attempting to use intelligence and software in a similar first principles approach but are on a much earlier lifecycle for any competing products. There is time for the observability and AI landscape to evolve but Dynatrace is well-positioned to continue to win in the near future. So at 16.3x NTM EV/S, I'm long.

Risks

Competition: Datadog is the closest competitor and has been growing faster than Dynatrace; this may make Dynatrace's TAM acquisition a bit trickier going forward in non-core competencies (outside APM) where Datadog has been strong in the longer-run.

Macroeconomic: Macro forces can impact IT spending negatively; Other economic risks include those from central bank actions that ripple across the market and sector.

Foreign Currency Risks: Dynatrace has substantial exposure to international customers; we have historically seen the company report its top-line on a constant currency basis; FX changes can negatively impact the company.

Systemic: Dynatrace's valuation is at a premium compared to businesses offering similar growth. As a part of SaaS and the tech sector at large, one should expect high volatility and the possibility of prolonged drawdowns.

Ending Notes

Dynatrace is best-of-breed, offers a high probability of accelerating sales growth, and is a good "Buy" at an NTM EV/S of 16.3x for what is a high-quality business with strong competitive positioning and a large market opportunity.

DT might not have the pizzaz of a stock growing at 50%+ yoy or the sheer dramatic upside potential of 5x or 10x SPAC opportunity, but it doesn't have the associated risks either. With clarity on what Dynatrace is trying to achieve, the market opportunity, competition, industry, and financials, this is a higher-conviction investment for me. I don't see any dramatic downside business risks heading into the coming year, though the market could re-rate the valuation multiples a lot lower than what they've already done during the current selloff. The fundamentals are all there and complete. In my opinion, odds are that we'll see strong market-beating price action over a multi-year period. If sales do accelerate above 40%, then we'll see upside sooner, but if not, I'm happy riding the company's steady fundamentals with a long-term view. I'm long DT.