Thesis

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:ARTL) has a high probability of clinical trial success with ART 27.13 and ART 12.11, based on the existing use of medicinal cannabis in treating CACS and PTSD in U.S. states. 26.12 and its FAB5 inhibitory action have very little preclinical data, increasing its probability of clinical trial failure. Few similar substances exist, offering little insight into the compound's potential efficacy for the specific indication it aims at treating.

Changing drug policies on the state and on the federal level will likely increase the availability of both recreational and medicinal cannabis in the U.S. Increased availability of medicinal cannabis will increase consumers' propensity to substituting approved single cannabinoid formulations into using medicinal cannabis, reducing potential revenue streams significantly due to drug cannibalization.

High short interest suggests market participants identifying potential overvaluation.

I would therefore abstain from investing in Artelo Biosciences as it has significant downside from its current valuation.

Artelo Biosciences Pipeline

Source: Artelo Biosciences investor presentation

I will focus on analyzing all three indications Artelo Biosciences is pursuing;

ART 27.13 for Cancer Anorexia Cachexia Syndrome (CACS)

ART 26.12 for Breast Cancer and Prostate Cancer

ART 12.11 for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

ART 27.13

ART 27.13 is a dual-receptor cannabinoid receptor 1 & 2 agonist. According to literature and anecdotal evidence, the endocannabinoid system is a potent mediator in appetite, pain-sensation, mood, memory, and the pharmacological effects of cannabis.

Since cannabinoids (THC, CBD, CBN, etc.) within cannabis are potent cannabinoid-receptor 1 & 2 agonists, they are often used as a treatment in anorexia associated with HIV/AIDS and chemotherapy-induced vomiting.

Analyzing qualifying conditions for medicinal cannabis across U.S. states, we can clearly see that HIV/AIDS and Cancer are conditions that all states consider to be grounds for a medicinal cannabis prescription.

Source: Wikipedia

It is important to understand that medicinal cannabis does not primarily treat cancer as such (even if companies and studies are suggesting that cannabinoids inhibit tumor growth), but primarily chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and this also extends to HIV/AIDS.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a cannabinoid primarily sold as a tincture without the euphoric and psychoactive effects of THC. Its legal status depends on specific state legislation, but CBD derived from hemp is legal at the federal level since the passing of the 2018 farm bill. Consumers tend to use CBD-oils by themselves in self-medication for various indications.

While voter-initiatives have approved medical cannabis in the U.S., it is important to understand that very few prescription cannabinoids exist in treating specific indications.

Dronabinol, a synthetic variant of THC, is currently approved to treat HIV/AIDS-induced anorexia and chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Epidiolex (Cannabidiol) is approved in Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome treatment.

While ART 27.13 is a novel molecule, we can derive insight from its shared molecular mechanism of action at CB1 & CB2 receptors and its efficacy with a high degree of confidence due to the extensive use of medicinal cannabis and the few synthetic cannabinoids currently approved in the treatment of nausea.

There are no approved medications for treating Cancer Anorexia Cachexia Syndrome (CACS), so ART 27.13 is a promising candidate in this regard.

ART 26.12

FAB5 inhibitors regulate the transport of fatty lipids involved in the long cascade of producing different endocannabinoids and stimulating certain anti-inflammatory pathways such as peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors (PPARs) such as PPARa & PPARy. Activating PPARs is useful to alleviate the rampant inflammation seen in cancerous states and correct dysregulated lipid metabolism.

Since cancerous cells utilize fatty lipids as an energy source and fatty-acid metabolism is severely altered in cancerous states, the inhibition of FAB5 is a promising target to develop.

Examining and analyzing the size of preclinical data on FAB5-inhibitors, one quickly realizes that targeting FAB5 is still in its infancy.

The identification of FABP5 as a molecular target in PC is still early in the drug development process, and there might be challenges because of its ubiquitous expression. Early experiments revealed that the small molecule developed by Stony Brook University New York SBFI26 (now ART26.12) has a half-life of ∼3 h, does not inhibit hERG, causes no significant inhibition of CYPs (1A2, 2A6, 2C9, 2C19, 2D6, or 3A4), does not show activity at a range of other molecular targets, is negative in in vitro genotoxicity studies, and has low addictive potential. Future work will examine acute and chronic toxicity screening in vivo, and the development of robust clinical trial protocols to assess the use, and monitor the consequences, of FABP5 inhibitors in PC in combination with taxanes. FABP5 as a novel molecular target in prostate cancer

This scarcity of preclinical data reduces our ability to gauge clinical trial success or clinical trial failure in the different phases. In other words, in comparison with ART 27.13, with extensive use of CB1 & CB2 agonists, both from a medicinal cannabis perspective and from a prescription perspective, it is easier to gauge clinical trial probabilities and potential efficacy for the indication the drug is aimed at treating.

ART 12.11

ART 12.11 is a patented CBD: TMP Cocrystal, which essentially is cannabidiol coupled with tetramethylpyrazine. Tetramethylpyrazine has been shown in preclinical studies to reverse anxiety behaviors in rat models of post-traumatic stress disorder.

CBD is one of the key cannabinoids and THC in mediating the effects of medicinal cannabis. It is believed that CBD possesses stronger medicinal properties than THC, with CBD also counteracting some of the psychoactive effects seen in THC. CBD is also a tentative antipsychotic, according to some studies.

This is also one reason why PTSD is a qualifying condition in most U.S. states allowing medicinal cannabis.

Logically, it makes sense to develop a CBD: TMP formulae in the treatment of PTSD, as it already used from a medicinal cannabis perspective, being such a large part of the cannabinoid profile in cannabis.

Based on this, I would estimate that the probability of success in clinical trials is skewed higher for ART 12.11.

Drug cannibalization

There are significant issues with potential drug cannibalization in the potential approval of ART 27.13 and ART 12.11. Drug cannibalization is set to be significant since the U.S. is in the process, primarily on the state level, of legalizing the use of medicinal and recreational cannabis.

Blue - No doctor's recommendation required.

Green - doctor's recommendation required.

Light green - limited THC content.

Source: Wikipedia

As the map illustrates, a significant number of states are currently pursuing a liberal cannabis policy, with more states set to follow the next years. Talks of federal decriminalization/legalization have also surfaced lately.

The availability of medicinal cannabis and its rapidly changing legal status will make consumers more acquainted with it and likely use it as a substitute instead of isolated specifically approved single-cannabinoid formulations as in the case of ART 27.13 and ART 12.11.

Substitute use is likely to occur primarily due to the high costs of purchasing approved single cannabinoid formulas and also because of the speculated entourage-effect consumers obtain from using whole cannabis instead of isolated cannabinoids.

This will result in a scenario of the market size being substantially lower as there is such a close substitute competing to ART 27.13 and ART 12.11. If the market size is vastly smaller, this will, in extension, reduce projected revenue streams, as they will become smaller than projected due to extensive drug cannibalization.

rNPV

Source: Koyfin

Artelo Biosciences, just like other biotech-companies, is primarily financed via equity offerings. Investors need to expect additional equity dilution as the company is still years away from passing the necessary FDA-clinical trials to eventual approval.

It is not a guarantee that the company passes the clinical trials either, and the most common methodology involved in biotech valuation is rNPV. rNPV multiplies the clinical trial probability of each clinical trial phase against the expected revenue streams to arrive at a fair valuation.

Usually, these statistical trial probabilities are taken from databases. These databases take the average trial clinical trial probability of all drugs that have ever pursued that specific indication.

It is possible to refrain from using average clinical trial probabilities if one possesses specific knowledge of the compound's underlying biology and the indication being pursued.

In other words, one can assign higher or lower statistical weights depending on an understanding of the biological target and not rely on average statistical probabilities.

If we already know that medicinal cannabis is prescribed in the U.S. for the indications that Artelo Biosciences is currently pursuing, we can intuitively understand that cannabis shows efficacy. Since the effects of cannabis are mediated by cannabinoids such as CBD & THC, which act as CB1 & CB2 agonists, we can begin to understand there's a higher probability of clinical trial success.

If we see a compound with no similar molecular equivalents in use, such as in the case of FAB5 inhibitors, we can be more conservative and rely on average statistical probabilities.

Higher probabilities are primarily centered on ART 27.13 and ART 12.11 since they primarily focus on CACS and PTSD. We also assign a lower statistical probability for ART 26.12 due to the lower amount of preclinical data of FAPB5 inhibitors.

While we could theoretically conduct an entire rNPV model in Excel, I refrained from doing this since I perceive the projected revenue streams as being too uncertain due to extreme future drug cannibalization of increasingly rolled out medicinal and recreational cannabis in the U.S.

Risks

I believe one of the clear risks is that the degree of valid substitutes for ART-27.13 and ART-12.11 is set to explode in the U.S. as more states turn to legalizing cannabis for medicinal and recreational purposes. If federal legalization occurs, there's a higher degree of all states in the U.S. quickly legalizing cannabis as there will be no conflict between state and federal law.

In this scenario, 2 out of the 3 indications that Artelo Biosciences is currently pursuing will not be as attractive from a financial standpoint as market size will decrease significantly and revenue streams.

ART 26.12 has almost non-existent preclinical data and is therefore especially risky since it greatly increases clinical trial failure probability.

Also, the current high short-interest is, in my view, a reflection of market participants identifying this specific issue in the company and viewing the company overvalued.

It is important to note that there is a high degree of clinical trial success for ART 27.13 and ART 12.11. I believe this to be outweighed by potential drug cannibalization that will reduce revenue streams.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences is years away from potential revenue streams and will likely finance it via additional equity offerings, which will increase share dilution. ART 27.13 and ART 12.11 are the company's most promising candidates, primarily based on the existing use of medicinal cannabis for the indications the company is currently pursuing in - CACS and PTSD.

While there is a higher statistical probability of clinical trial success for ART 27.13 and ART 12.11, I believe this is outweighed by significant future drug cannibalization as both medicinal and recreational cannabis is rolled out in the U.S. the next years.

ART 26.12 has the least amount of preclinical evidence and is, in my opinion, the riskiest compound, with the highest probability of clinical trial failure.

Based on this, I would refrain from investing in Artelo Biosciences.