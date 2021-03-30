As a general rule of thumb, you don’t look to water/water technology companies to find bargains. With less-cyclical business models, leverage to water quality concerns, and the potential for increased federal support through regulation and infrastructure spending, they tend to trade at premiums to the wider multi-industrial space.

With that in mind, I’m not surprised that Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) shares look pricey by my typical investment standards. I do like the basic story here, though, including leverage to a “water as a service” business model and the potential for meaningful PFAS water clean-up mandates. If you’re less valuation-sensitive, or have some context for a 32x multiple to ’22 EPS as “cheap”, then there may be something here for you.

A Slower Recovery Takes Its Toll

Water industrials haven’t had a great year so far, with Evoqua, Xylem (XYL), and Watts (WTS) all delivering pretty uninspiring year-to-date performances relative to ongoing strength in the broader industrial space. Go out to a one-year comparison, though, and AQUA shares have done quite well.

In any case, near-term weakness here does look tied in part to weaker guidance with fiscal first quarter results back in February. Guidance for the second quarter was well below expectation, driving a roughly 20% downward revision in EPS, though the full-year estimates for both FY’21 and ’22 are a little higher.

I don’t see anything particularly troubling in guidance, other than some lingering impacts from COVID-19 and the likelihood that there was “expectations creep” setting a higher bar for beat-and-raise quarters. Weaker near-term demand in the refining space is entirely consistent with recent trends, and likewise with weaker near-term demand in the “aquatics” end-market (pools, fountains, and water features).

Source: Evoqua

Weaker demand in the microelectronics space may seem odd given the strong demand conditions in the semiconductor industry (including new record highs for lead-times), but the year-ago comps were quite challenging. I suppose I was a little surprised that there weren’t stronger demand indicators in light manufacturing and biopharma, but again this is a single-quarter snapshot.

A Strong Core Business, Moving To A Higher-Margin Model

At an oversimplified level, Evoqua’s business is all about treating the water that goes in and out of its clients’ facilities, including municipal users, light manufacturing, and heavy manufacturing.

Outside of the more self-explanatory municipal drinking water/wastewater treatment opportunities, Evoqua serves a wide range of industrial and commercial water treatment needs. Water to be used in applications like pharmaceuticals or microelectronics has to meet exacting purity requirements, and even water to be used in industrial boilers or industrial rinse applications has to be free of contaminants at least to some minimum standard.

Moreover, water has to be treated as it leaves the facility. Whether its industrial manufacturing, semiconductors, or power gen, the water used in those processes needs to be collected and treated, whether it’s to be reused within the customer’s process or discharged (where it has to meet local, state, and federal requirements).

Evoqua manufactures a range of products used at various steps in the water treatment process, including filtration, disinfection, chlorination, deionization, analysis, and so on. While the company does sell these products as is, the majority of the company’s revenue comes from integrated systems that the company sells, maintains/services, and in some cases operates for the customer.

It’s the operational side that is getting more interesting, as Evoqua moves toward a “water as a service” model that sees the company build and install the treatment systems a client needs, maintain ownership of the assets, and operate them on long-term service contracts.

While selling clients capital water treatment systems, aftermarket parts, and long-term service contracts is profitable, the build-own-operate “water as a service model” tends to lead to longer engagements (average terms of 10 years) and greater profits and returns to Evoqua. For the client, while the total lifetime cost of this model is higher, they don’t have to deal with upfront costs, the costs are predictable, and maintenance issues are not their problem.

In addition to this, the company continues to advance its “Water One” digital offering, which uses remote monitoring to deliver water services on a pay-per-use model with proactive service and lower capital costs.

PFAS Is A Meaningful Potential Driver

One of the big unknowns in the Evoqua model today is whether the Biden administration will take a harder line on PFAS contamination and clean-up. PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a broad class of chemicals used to produce fluoropolymers like Teflon. While the long-term health impact of these chemicals is still debated, they are persistent (they don’t break down readily or quickly) and bioaccumulative, and they’re increasingly showing up at alarming levels in municipal water supplies.

If the government chooses to take a harder line on PFAS contamination, it is likely that there will be stricter mandates to improve drinking water quality, and likely large clean-up bills for the chemical companies that produced these chemicals.

For Evoqua, it potentially means substantially more drinking water treatment system sales (including activated carbon, reverse osmosis, and ion exchange systems). These installations can cost upward of $2M for more significant permanent installations, and the company has already won about a third of the announced installations so far.

The Outlook

I’m relatively bullish on the financial outlook for Evoqua, as I think the needs for water treatment are only going to increase for both industrial and municipal customers, with the current administration more likely to impose stricter controls on pollution and push for federal support of water quality infrastructure projects – Evoqua basically wins coming and going in that scenario.

I’m expecting around 4% to 5% revenue growth over the next five years, on the higher end of management’s guidance, and a little higher than the current sell-side average estimates for FY’23-’25. I think management’s target of 20% EBITDA margin will be tough to achieve in that window, but I do still expect a high-teens EBITDA margin over the next five years. With that, I see FCF margins moving toward 10% over the next five to seven years, driving double-digit annualized FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

Unfortunately, none of those assumptions can drive an attractive fair value today. I’m not even slightly surprised though, as this is par for the course with industrials in the water space. It has almost always been a sub-sector that has sported premium valuations, while producing long-term annualized returns around those of the S&P 500.

Considering that, Evoqua is more of a story or theme stock. I won’t argue the merits of the shares on valuation, but I do like the basic business model (treating both influent and effluent water for industrial and municipal customers), as well as the shift toward a higher-return “as a service” model. Investors less sensitive to valuation may find this an interesting name to investigate further.