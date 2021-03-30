Dollar-Cost Averaging

It is undesirable to believe a proposition when there is no ground whatsoever for supposing it true.

- Bertrand Russell, British philosopher, mathematician and historian

We can define a myth as a traditional story, typically revolving around the activities of gods and heroes, which purports to explain a natural phenomenon or cultural practice. Based on the number of questions I get on the subject, one of the most popular myths is that the best way to address the volatility of the stock market is to invest equal amounts on a regularly scheduled basis - dollar-cost averaging (DCA) - over a predetermined period of time (such as on the first of each month for one year). Like much conventional wisdom, it seems to be based on a commonsense idea: In an unpredictable and highly volatility world, you will be buying at both high and low prices.

The issue of DCA typically arises when an investor has received a large lump sum of money. They wonder if they should invest it all at once or spread the investment out over time. The same problem arises when an investor has panicked and sold when confronted with a bear market, but then there are two questions: How does the investor decide when it is safe to reenter the market? And does she reinvest all at once or by DCA?

From an academic perspective, the answer to the question of which is the winning strategy, lump-sum investing or DCA, has been known for a long time. The June 1979 issue of the Journal of Financial and Quantitative Analysis published an article by University of Chicago professor George Constantinides, " A Note On The Suboptimality Of Dollar- Cost Averaging as an Investment Policy." Constantinides demonstrated that DCA is an inferior strategy to lump-sum investing. This was followed in 1992 by a paper by John Knight and Lewis Mandell, " Nobody Gains From Dollar-Cost Averaging: Analytical, Numerical and Empirical Results."

Knight and Mandell compared DCA to a buy-and-hold strategy and then analyzed the strategies across a series of investor profiles from risk-averse to aggressive. The authors stated: "Brokerage firms endorse DCA for two reasons. First, they state that returns are increased because more shares are purchased when prices are low and fewer when prices are high. Secondly, they assert that DCA enhances investor utility by preventing an ill-timed lump-sum investment. Our results do not support either of these contentions." They concluded: "Using three separate methods of comparison, we have shown the lack of any advantage of DCA relative to two alternative investment strategies. Our numerical trial and empirical evidence, in consonance with our graphical analysis, both favor optimal rebalancing and buy and hold strategies over dollar cost averaging."

The 2011 paper by the firm Gerstein Fisher, "Does Dollar Cost Averaging Make Sense For Investors?" took another look at the subject. The authors begin by asking: "When will the DCA strategy not work? It won't work when, in general, prices rise. Since markets are moving up, every time more cash is invested, it is being invested at a higher cost. On the flip side, this strategy will work over the long run if markets are moving downward-every new purchase is made at a lower cost than the previous one." So, which is more likely? The S&P produced positive returns in over 60 percent of the months between January 1926 through December 2010 and in over 70 percent of the years between 1926 and 2010. Thus, the answer should be obvious.

The authors then set up the following test. To compare the performance of DCA versus LSI, the two strategies were backtested between 1926 and 2010. Transactions costs were ignored (favoring DCA, which involves more trading). The initial portfolio was assumed to be $1 million in cash, and the only investment available was the S&P 500 Index:

DCA Strategy: One-twelfth of the initial portfolio was invested each month at the beginning of the month - the entire $1million was invested by the beginning of the 12th month.

Lump-Sum Strategy: The entire $1 million portfolio was invested on day one.

The study covered 781 rolling 20-year periods. The LSI strategy outperformed in 552 of them - over 70 percent of the time. In addition, in the roughly 30 percent of instances in which DCA outperformed, the magnitude of that outperformance was less than when LSI outperformed. Specifically, during the 552 20-year periods in which LSI did better than DCA, the average cumulative outperformance was $940,301 on the initial $1 million investment. During the 229 periods in which DCA did better than LSI, the average cumulative outperformance was $769,311.

The authors even looked at how the two strategies performed during the 10-year period 2001-2010. For the 109 rolling 12-month periods, LSI outperformed in 70 (64 percent). The average outperformance was 1.3 percent.

Unfortunately, despite all the evidence, I still hear investors and advisors recommending DCA. They are either unaware of the evidence or the simple logic-since there is always an equity risk premium (stocks have higher expected returns than bonds), common sense tells us to invest all at once. Unfortunately, many investors, and even many financial advisors, do not always base decisions on logic or evidence. In fact, the stomach (emotions) often plays a far greater role in decision-making than the head (logic).

The Lesser of Two Evils

Despite the evidence and logic presented, there is one exception to the rule of avoiding DCA. There is an argument to be made in its favor when it is the lesser of two evils - when an investor simply cannot "take the plunge" because they are sure that if they were to invest all at one time, that day would turn out to be the high not exceeded until the next millennium. That fear causes paralysis. If the market rises after they delay, how can they buy now at even higher prices? And if the market falls, how can they buy now because the bear market they feared has arrived? Once a decision has been made to not buy, exactly how do you make the decision to buy?

There is a solution to this dilemma, one that addresses both the logic and the emotional issues. An investor should write down a business plan for her lump sum. The plan should lay out a schedule with regularly planned investments. The plan might look like one of these alternatives:

Invest one-third of the investment immediately and invest the remainder one-third at a time during the next two months or next two quarters. Invest one-quarter today and invest the remainder spread equally over the next three quarters. Invest one-sixth each month for six months or every other month.

Once an investor has written up the schedule, she should sign the document. If the investor has an advisor, she should instruct the advisor to implement the plan regardless of how the market performs. Otherwise, she might be tempted by the latest headlines or guru forecasts.

Having accomplished these objectives, the investor should adopt a "glass is half full" perspective. If the market rises after the initial investment, she can feel good about how her portfolio has performed. She can also feel good about how smart she was not to delay investing. If, on the other hand, the market has fallen, she can feel good about the opportunity she now has to buy at lower prices and about being smart enough not to have put all of her money in at one time. Either way, she wins from a psychological perspective. Because we know that emotions play an important role in how individuals view outcomes, this is an important consideration.

Once an investor is convinced that a gradual approach is the correct one, it is important to ask the following question: "Having made your initial partial investment, do you now want to see the market rise or fall?" The logical answer is that one should root for the market to fall so that one gets to make future investments at lower prices.

