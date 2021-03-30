Stock Market Reaching For A Top

Photo by peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

The ingredients for an intermediate-term stock market top seem to be falling into place during March. It's been a lengthy process of sucking in as many investors as possible since November. I cautioned about some of the early warning signals of an approaching peak in December here. The announcement and production of successful COVID-19 vaccines, surviving the important federal election cycle without a substantial outbreak of violence, and the injection of two extra rounds of government stimulus (around $3 trillion) have juiced the U.S. equity market into March.

Investor optimism has outlasted sharply rising interest rates, a DC Capitol riot, the "meme" social media enhanced GameStop (GME) short squeeze, the development and popularity of SPAC vehicles, a never ending climb in cryptocurrencies, and a big tech rally that looks destined to last forever. Like past bubbles and manias created by overly easy Federal Reserve monetary policy throughout Wall Street's history, when it feels like nothing can stop the speeding train, stop after stop, it finally derails. I've experienced this before: the 1987 straight up and straight down move, the Dotcom tech bubble and burst around the year 2000, the 2007-09 Great Recession, and even the days leading up to the outbreak of COVID-19 disruptions in February 2020 had many of the same finishing characteristics as early 2021.

What has me worried? Investors are far too bullish. Interest rates are rising wildly. And the breadth of advance has rolled over significantly since February.

Euphoric Sentiment

Millions of first-time investors have become overly arrogant and greedy. They have never experienced losing a ton of money fast (yet). In past market cycles, record bearishness swings to record bullishness over many years. Well, the March 2020 to March 2021 run over 12 months has completely upended the natural thought process, regarding risk. During the past eight weeks, I have had four different relatives ask my advice for starting investment accounts. All have never traded before 2021, ranging in age from 30-48. I have not experienced a similar rush of newbie interest over my 35 years in the market. Red Flag!

The famous 1929 argument to leave the market was explained by investor Joe Kennedy (the father of future President John F. Kennedy). He relayed the story of a shoe shine boy in the summer of 1929 filling his ear with hot stock tips. The wise multi-million dollar investor was shocked that young, lower wage individuals were jumping into the market. Who was left to add money to the market's kettle, and keep prices rising? He decided to sell almost all his holdings after contemplating this shoe shine encounter, thereby avoiding the crushing 50% stock market crash in the fall and early winter months.

A number of investor sentiment surveys the last week are screaming Wall Street's boat is full of investors, both new and old, sometimes using excessive margin from their broker to leverage bullish enthusiasm. [Margin debt reached another all-time high in February of $800 billion, almost double the March 2020 number. The YoY increase for March is the highest since the 2007 market peak going into the Great Recession.] At what point is it time to jump ship, and grab a lifeboat before others find themselves on a quickly sinking Titanic?

The Investing.com daily survey of investors and traders reached a 67% bull number over the weekend, falling to 66% today. That's the highest number in years and exactly the opposite reading of the March-April 2020 panic selling lows under 30% for bullish respondents.

Image Source: Investing.com

Even more shocking and revealing is the survey of American Association of Individual Investors. The current 30.4% spread of 51% bulls vs. 20.6% bears has only been surpassed by a couple of survey weeks over the last five years. We are basically tied with the late November 2020 reading, with only several January 2018 surveys showing greater bullish views. Of course, January 2018 witnessed a sharp 10% decline! Plus, nowhere on the chart below have we seen a continuous 5-month span of more bulls than bears like the experience since early November.

Image Source: AAII Survey Via YCharts

It's All About Interest Rates

Rising interest rates have encouraged many seasoned investors/traders into selling equities in March. Rising interest rates over various time frames were the main catalysts for portfolio shuffles in 1929, 1987, 2000, 2007 and a host of other important market tops the last century on Wall Street. Rates provide fresh competition for investment flows but also force the way stocks are valued to lower discount multiples. For the high-flying technology sector, with little for earnings backing up speculative stocks like Tesla (TSLA), Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN) and many more, future interest rate increases could prove devastating for valuing them. When interest rates are close to zero, you can argue high valuation multiples are acceptable. However, the magnitude of increase for long-term rates is not good news for the U.S. market trading at (or near) record overvaluations today.

Below is a 1-year chart highlighting the huge spike in the 10-year Treasury yield from 0.55% in August to better than 1.70% last week. Longer-term "risk-free" yields in America have TRIPLED in seven months, and this is one component of how stock earnings and cash flow are discounted into an acceptable stock price. Conversely, equivalent long-term European and Japanese government security rates are still hovering just above ZERO.

The reason for this situation is a lower U.S. dollar exchange rate the last year is creating an inflation problem that requires higher rates. Think rising commodities like soybeans, lumber, crude oil and an economy dependent on imported goods. I have written a number of articles since the summer of 2020 describing the economic peril a lower dollar will bring. I tried to explain all the pressures on long-term U.S. bonds in March here. My thesis is the unfolding economic recovery from coronavirus will add material inflationary pressures, which may require higher interest rates as a counterbalance. Where we stand today, the only ways to cool building inflationary pressures may be through a large stock market decline in wealth and/or much higher short-term interest rates to match inflation of 3%+ in a few months. If the FED refuses to raise rates, inflation-adjusted (real) interest rates could become overwhelmingly negative and crash the dollar's worth.

Climbing long-term rates in the U.S. are also starting to hurt the economic outlook, cascading negatively to business earnings down the road. Take a look at the shocking increase in the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, approaching a 0.5% bump since late December, from 2.65% to 3.09%. Even more dire, without direct Federal Reserve mortgage buying, the current 10-year and 30-year Treasury rates are roughly the same levels as 2015-16, when fixed mortgage rates of 3.5% to 3.75% were common. And if inflation zooms out-of-control by late summer, mortgage rates of 4% to 5% are not impossible. We could see another real estate meltdown in demand, if the FED cannot tame inflation ASAP.

Index And Breadth Divergences

I have written articles over the years explaining how the Dow Jones Industrial average is almost always the last index to peak at the tail section of an advance.

Today, the Dow Transports and Utilities are lagging the main Industrial index. Divergences in activity happen all the time but uniformly appear at peaks for the overall U.S. equity market. Monday, March 29th was the first day in weeks, where the Dow Transportation average declined in value on a new all-time record close for the Dow Industrials. The interest-rate sensitive Dow Utility average peaked four months ago and is a mile away from its February 2020 all-time high. It reminds me of 1987 specifically, as the final Industrial high print had similar time intervals of topping action between the sector Dow Jones creations. We've experienced one or two days like Monday that failed to be "the" final peak since February. It's entirely possible another week or two of advance will play out, before we turn south.

Throughout history, foreign stock bourses, smaller capitalization indexes, more speculative picks from the NASDAQ, mid-cap averages, and the majority of bond investments typically head lower in price FIRST. While nearly all indexes and bond products were moving higher in synchronization during December, as of today they are all sliding into the loss column for a trend since early March.

Below I have charted the main indexes from various sectors of the market to illustrate what I am talking about. The SPDR Global Dow (DGT) (GDOW), iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ), SDPR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF (MDY) and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) are finding problems keeping up with the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial ETF (DIA) closing records.

The McClellan Summation Index is a stretched-out version of the McClellan Oscillator, a market breadth indicator based on individual stock advances and declines. Basically, when the market is rising off an oversold bear low, almost all stocks are advancing daily. At market peaks, the opposite takes place as breadth becomes more selective and far weaker each day. Usually, near a top, the number of stocks advancing vs. declining are about the same, if not favoring decliners. The bull move has run out of gas and is coasting, if you want a visualization.

Below you can review on the 3-year chart how the traditional NYSE Summation Index peaked in December, with its 50-day moving average turning down in February. This is exactly the type of picture you see at tops. For example, the roughly 10% market decline in September-October last year witnessed a similar rollover in this breadth index. It also peaked in January 2020, with the 50-day heading south in the first days of March, in step with the wicked COVID-19 panic selling. Also, the 20% market decline between October-December 2018 was predated by a similar Summation Index pattern vs. current movements.

Action Plan

Whether we have made the final destination this week, or find it in the coming weeks is up for debate. However, the odds favor a downturn of at least 10% soon for the whole market, if history is our guide. Reminder: a minor 10% decline essentially wipes out the last six months of market gain. Will we undergo an even larger decline is a question I cannot honestly answer. However, an "official" 20% bear market drop cannot be ruled out if interest rates keep rising into the summer.

How should investors prepare and position their portfolios for a correction or bear market? My suggestion is to stay diversified, not just in U.S. stocks but with some cash holdings, gold/silver/platinum hedges and overseas asset ownership, while limiting your bond exposure. I personally short weaker stocks and indexes to hedge my long exposure, and buy out-of-the-money index puts just in case a bear market or crash scenario becomes reality.

I would definitely avoid margined portfolios above a normal 100% "net long" exposure. I would not hold a portfolio focused exclusively on technology stocks or smaller caps right now. Do I love high cash levels? Not really. Inflation is going to become a monster problem in the next year or two. Earning next to ZERO for yield on savings-type cash investments will prove an issue if you want to retain your wealth over time. If you do move to cash, perhaps setting up a monthly reinvestment scheme for the zero-return investment stash would be wise. Automatically reinvesting 10% or 15% into equities each month over the next year would be a constructive and measured re-entry plan, as stocks decline in price.

Believing stocks can never fall again is foolish. Believing you will be able to sidestep the next huge drawdown because you will see it coming is a foolish argument made at every market peak. If you hold stocks because they always come back or you are a buy-and-hold investor who never sells, start girding yourself mentally for the potential of a doozy 25-50% drop in 2021-22. Warren Buffett likes to remind investors, if you cannot stomach losing 50% of your money in a major bear market, you shouldn't invest in equities. Food for thought anyway. The next move is yours. You are the captain of your own financial ship.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.