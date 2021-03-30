Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of March 2021

Photo by LorenzoT81/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to Vanadium miners news. March saw significantly higher vanadium prices and news showing super strong growth in the US energy storage market in Q4 2020.

Vanadium uses

Vanadium is traditionally used to harden steel. New Chinese rebar standards are requiring more vanadium. Also Vanadium Flow Batteries [VRFBs] are becoming increasingly popular especially for commercial energy storage, most notably in China. Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] is used in VRFBs and Ferrovanadium [FeV] is used in the steel industry.

Vanadium spot price history

Europe Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] Flake 98% 1-year chart - Price = USD 8.00/lb (China price not given)

China and Europe Ferrovanadium [FeV] 80% Europe Price = USD 32.25

Vanadium demand versus supply

The charts below show energy storage to be a new source of vanadium demand, and overall demand looks likely to grow very strongly to 2025.

Vanadium total demand forecast to outstrip supply 2020-2025

Roskill estimates that vanadium demand "for VRFB markets" could rise to 31,000 tons by 2025, amounting to a rise of 3,100% in a decade.

In 2017, Robert Friedland stated:

We think there’s a revolution coming in vanadium redox flow batteries...”

Vanadium market news

An article I came across last month on Vanadiumprice.com reported:

US Secretary Of Energy: ‘Flow Batteries Are Good For Grid Storage’. US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said yesterday that flow batteries are “good for grid storage” as her Department of Energy (DoE) announced funding to support domestic manufacturing for the energy storage technology.

On March 3, Recharge reported:

Record-setting US energy storage market bull run on an 'accelerating trajectory'. Over 2GW-hours of new systems brought online in Q4 2020, a near 200% leap on the previous quarter, says report... “2020 is the first year that advanced energy storage deployments surpassed gigawatt scale – a tremendous milestone on the path to our aspiration of 100GW by 2030... Analyst group Bloomberg NEF expects the global energy storage market to grow 122-fold by 2040, to 1,095GW/2,850GWh – by which time it will be equivalent to 7% of the world’s total power fleet.

On March 17, Energy.Gov announced:

DOE announces $24.5 million for manufacturing innovation to build a clean, resilient electric grid. “The key to unlocking the full potential of solar and wind energy is to store it for use around the clock,” said U.S. Representative Diana DeGette. “Flow battery technology can help us utilize the full potential of these clean-energy resources, and investing in this important new technology now is vital to our overall effort to combat the climate crisis.”

On March 19, Reuters reported:

U.S. looks to Canada for minerals to build electric vehicles -documents. The U.S. government is working to help American miners and battery makers expand into Canada, part of a strategy to boost regional production of minerals used to make electric vehicles and counter Chinese dominance. On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Commerce is hosting a closed-door virtual meeting with miners and battery manufacturers to discuss ways to boost Canadian production of EV materials, according to documents seen by Reuters... Conservationists have strongly opposed several large U.S. mining projects, leading officials to look north of the border to Canada and its supply of 13 of the 35 minerals deemed critical for national defense by Washington... The event comes after U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau committed last month to build an EV supply chain between the two countries.

Vanadium miner news

Vanadium producers

Glencore [LSX:GLEN] [HK:805] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

Glencore is a large vanadium producer, but vanadium production represents only a small portion of their revenue.

On March 11, Glencore announced: "2020 Annual Report of Glencore plc."

On March 23, Glencore announced:

CEO succession and Board changes. Further to the announcement of 4 December 2020 regarding the CEO succession process, Ivan Glasenberg will retire on 30 June 2021... The Board will appoint Gary Nagle as CEO and Director with effect from 1 July 2021.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

AMG Vanadium is a leading provider of products and services for the metals, manufacturing, refinery and petrochemical industries. AMG Vanadium produces ferrovanadium and related ferroalloys from spent refinery catalysts using a proprietary pyrometallurgical process.

On February 24, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV announced: "AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. reports full year and fourth quarter 2020 results." Highlights include:

Strategic Highlights

"The construction of AMG’s second ferrovanadium plant in Zanesville, Ohio is proceeding as planned. As of December 31, 2020, AMG has committed $206 million in construction and engineering contracts for the project...

Shell & AMG Recycling B.V. signed a memorandum of understanding [MOU] with the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) to explore the feasibility of building a recycling “Supercenter” in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia...

Financial Highlights

"EBITDA was $22.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, in line with $22.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. In light of the COVID impacts during the year, it is important to note however, that this is a 59% increase over Q3 2020. COVID-19 had a negative $12 million impact in the fourth quarter of 2020, which is explained in more detail on page 3.

AMG reduced SG&A by 30% in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $26.1 million, compared to $37.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, due to lower personnel costs and ongoing cost reduction initiatives. Full year 2020 SG&A declined by $25.7 million versus 2019 due to austerity measures and reduced variable compensation.

AMG’s liquidity as of December 31, 2020, was $377 million, with $207 million of unrestricted cash and $170 million of revolving credit availability.

The total 2020 dividend proposed is €0.20 per ordinary share, including the interim dividend of €0.10, paid on August 13, 2020."

On March 8, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV announced:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. announces long-term spent catalyst recycling agreement... to process and recycle spent catalysts from a major oil refinery operator in North America. Located in Cambridge, Ohio, AMG Vanadium specializes in the environmentally beneficial conversion of oil refinery and power plant waste products into specialty metals used by global steel producers in automotive, energy transmission and infrastructure applications. By using materials that would otherwise be discarded as waste, AMG Vanadium facilitates environmental stewardship, energy conservation and resource recovery.

On March 8, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV announced: "AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. publishes 2020 annual report."

On March 22, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV announced:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. added to the Euronext AMX® Mid Cap Index...

Bushveld Minerals Limited [LN- AIM:BMN] (OTC:BSHVF)

Bushveld is a diversified AIM-listed resources company with a portfolio of vanadium, tin and coal assets in Southern Africa and Madagascar.

No significant news for the month.

Largo Resources [TSX:LGO] [GR:LR81] (LGORD)

Largo Resources is a pure-play vanadium pentoxide producer from their Maracás Menchen mine in Brazil.

On March 4, Largo Resources announced:

Largo Resources announces share consolidation and application to list on the Nasdaq. Paulo Misk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Largo, stated: “We are very excited about the prospect of listing on the Nasdaq and the Company’s share consolidation was a crucial step in achieving this. We believe a U.S. listing will benefit our business and shareholders as we seek to further execute on strategically developing our U.S.-based Largo Clean Energy division into an industry-leading, vertically integrated vanadium redox flow battery business.”

On March 17, Largo Resources announced: "Largo Resources announces strong 2020 financial results following transformative year; focused on continued growth in 2021 with robust vanadium market and new Largo clean energy division." Highlights include:

Q4 2020 Highlights

"Cash operating costs excluding royalties 2 of $2.56 per lb V 2 O 5 , a 2% improvement over Q4 2019.

of $2.56 per lb V O , a 2% improvement over Q4 2019. Revenues of $42.3 million, an increase of 64% over Q4 2019; Revenues per lb sold 2 of $5.12, a 25% increase over Q4 2019.

of $5.12, a 25% increase over Q4 2019. Net income of $6.9 million vs. a net loss of $4.3 million in Q4 2019

Record quarterly V 2 O 5 production of 3,340 tonnes (7.4 million lbs 1 ), an 11% increase over Q4 2019.

O production of 3,340 tonnes (7.4 million lbs ), an 11% increase over Q4 2019. Record quarterly sales of 3,746 tonnes of V 2 O 5 equivalent, a 31% increase over Q4 2019."

Full Year 2020 Highlights

"Continued low-cost operations: Annual cash operating costs excluding royalties 2 of $2.56 per lb V 2 O 5 , 5% lower than 2020 cost guidance; 16% lower than 2019.

of $2.56 per lb V O , 5% lower than 2020 cost guidance; 16% lower than 2019. Revenues of $120.0 million, a 14% increase over 2019; Revenues per lb sold 2 of $5.31, a 13% increase over 2019; This performance is to be recognized in the context of an average European Fastmarkets Metal Bulletin (“FMB”) V 2 O 5 price of $5.71 per lb in 2020, compared to $9.34 per lb 2019.

of $5.31, a 13% increase over 2019; This performance is to be recognized in the context of an average European Fastmarkets Metal Bulletin (“FMB”) V O price of $5.71 per lb in 2020, compared to $9.34 per lb 2019. Net income of $6.8 million and basic earnings per share 9 of $0.12.

of $0.12. Strong liquidity position maintained: Cash balance of $79.1 million exiting 2020 and a net working capital surplus of $93.0 million, despite significantly reducing trade payables in May 2020 through the cash settlement of trade payables relating to price adjustments under the Company’s former off-take agreement.

Record operational performance: Annual V 2 O 5 production 11,825 tonnes (26.1 million lbs 1 ) in 2020, a 12% increase over 2019; Within 2020 V 2 O 5 production guidance of 11,750 – 12,250 tonnes...

O production 11,825 tonnes (26.1 million lbs ) in 2020, a 12% increase over 2019; Within 2020 V O production guidance of 11,750 – 12,250 tonnes... Launch of Largo Clean Energy: The Company will focus on the deployment of its VCHARGE± batteries for the fast-growing renewable energy sector..."

Other Significant Highlights

"Debt-free: The Company completed the prepayment of its outstanding credit facilities in February 2021.

Share consolidation complete...

Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") application: The Company has submitted an initial application to list its Common Shares on Nasdaq with the view of increasing access to U.S. capital markets and enhancing overall shareholder value."

Robust Vanadium Market

"European FMB FeV prices are up by more than 34% since the beginning of 2021.

European FMB V 2 O 5 prices are up by more than 54% since the beginning of 2021.

O prices are up by more than 54% since the beginning of 2021. U.S. CRU FeV prices are up by more than 44% since the beginning of 2021."

Energy Fuels Inc. [TSX:EFR] (UUUU)

Energy Fuels states they are "the No. 1 uranium producer in the U.S. with a market-leading portfolio", as well as being a recent vanadium producer.

On March 1, Energy Fuels Inc. announced:

Neo Performance Materials and Energy Fuels announce joint launch of U.S.-European rare earth production initiative.

On March 22, Energy Fuels Inc. announced: "Energy Fuels announces 2020 results, including Robust balance sheet, market leading U.S. uranium production & upcoming commencement of rare earth production; Webcast on Tuesday, March 23, 2021." Highlights include:

"... On October 6, 2020, the Company announced it was debt free, following the full retirement of all of its floating rate convertible unsecured subordinated debentures.

For the year, uranium production totaled approximately 196,500 pounds of U 3 O 8 , and vanadium production totaled approximately 67,000 pounds of V 2 O 5 .

O , and vanadium production totaled approximately 67,000 pounds of V O . On March 9, 2021, the Company announced that the first shipments of natural monazite ore from Chemours had arrived at the Company's White Mesa Mill...

The Company completed no material vanadium sales during the year. At this time, the Company expects to maintain its V 2 O 5 inventory for sale in the future to capitalize on potential future price increases in vanadium markets. Vanadium prices are currently increasing, and as of March 12, 2021, the mid-point spot price of V 2 O 5 in Europe had increased roughly 60% since the end of 2020.

O inventory for sale in the future to capitalize on potential future price increases in vanadium markets. Vanadium prices are currently increasing, and as of March 12, 2021, the mid-point spot price of V O in Europe had increased roughly 60% since the end of 2020. The Company had an operating loss of $24.6 million during 2020, compared to $40.6 million during 2019."

Ferro-Alloy Resources [LON:FAR]

FAR is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya Oblast of southern Kazakhstan. FAR stated: "The ore at this site has a significantly higher grade than all other primary vanadium extraction sites, which allows for much lower processing costs."

On March 15, Ferro-Alloy Resources announced: "2020 production & operations update issue of bonds." Highlights include:

"56% increase in vanadium pentoxide production in 2020 to 237 tonnes.

Production of calcium molybdate commenced in October 2020 providing an additional revenue stream.

Installed and commissioned equipment during 2020 to increase plant capacity to around 80 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide per month, six times more than 2019 including: pyrometallurgical section completed. Three new press filters were installed. Oven for conversion of AMV* to vanadium pentoxide. Increases in capacity of leaching stages. Roaster for pre-roasting of concentrates installed.

Connection to high voltage line progressing, completion scheduled for May 2021, currently nearly 80% complete.

Developed and patented highly efficient process for production of electrolyte from ammonium metavanadate-process tested and samples created.

Feasibility study to western bankable standards progressing."

On March 15, Vision Blue Resources announced:

Vision Blue Resources strategic investment in Ferro -Alloy Resources Limited. Investment of up to US$11.5m in London Stock Exchange listed Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (“FAR”), developer of the Balasausqandiq Vanadium Project ("Balausa Project"), which has the potential to become the lowest cost producer of vanadium globally. VBR’s investment forms the majority of a total US$12.6m funding package. The funding will complete the expansion of the existing, cashflow generating, processing facilities, complete the Bankable Feasibility Study on the Company's large scale, low cost Balausa Project. Sir Mick Davis to be appointed Chairman of FAR’s Board.

On March 23, Ferro Alloy Resources announced:

Proposed placing of Ordinary Shares in Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited. Nick Bridgen, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, (the “Selling Shareholder”) announces his intention to sell up to 13,333,333 ordinary shares of no par value (the “Placing Shares”) at a [minimum] price of 30 pence per Ordinary Share, to raise proceeds of c. £4 million to satisfy an obligation relating to a divorce settlement.

On March 24, Ferro Alloy Resources announced:

Result of placing. Further to yesterday's announcement, Nick Bridgen, Chief Executive Officer of FAR (the "Selling Shareholder") announces that, subject to completion, he has sold a total of 16,666,667 ordinary shares (the "Placing Shares") in the Company at a price of 30 pence per share (the "Placing"), raising aggregate gross proceeds of approximately £5 million. The Placing Shares have been placed with new and existing institutional shareholders.

Vanadium developers

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCQX:WSTRF)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. owns the Sunday Mine Complex which is an advanced stage mine property consisting of five interconnected underground mines in Colorado, USA.

On March 1, Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. announced:

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. closes final tranche of non-brokered private placement. Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) [OTCQX: WSTRF] (“Western” or the ”Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of a second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) (please refer to the news release issued by Western on February 16, 2021 for details on the first tranche of the Private Placement). At this closing, the Company raised gross proceeds CAD$2,500,000 through the issuance of 3,125,000 units (the ”Units”) at a price of CAD$0.80 per Unit. The total raised in the two tranches of this Private Placement of 6,375,000 Units aggregates to CAD$5,100,000. Western used 100% of the overallotment option to issue the maximum quantity of authorized Units to satisfy investors' oversubscription demand.

Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTCPK:RDRUY) (OTCPK:RRSSF)

Neometals 100% own the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Iron Project in Western Australia. Barrambie's Eastern Band is one of the highest grade hard rock titanium deposits globally.

On March 2, Neometals announced: "IMUMR commences pilot plant trials on Barrambie." Highlights include:

"Neometals’ Chinese partner, IMUMR, has commenced pilot trials on Barrambie gravity concentrates.

Follows successful testwork in China confirming Neometals’ breakthrough producing separate ilmenite and vanadium rich magnetite concentrates from a reduction roast and magnetic separating.

Pilot trials being observed by potential offtakers and product samples evaluated to advance offtake discussions."

On March 5, Neometals announced:

Primobius JV enters MoU with Itochu Corporation... MoU provides a framework to evaluate Primobius’ technology and commercial arrangements to recycle Itochu’s end-of-life batteries.

On March 25, Neometals announced: "Vanadium recovery project update." Highlights include:

"ISO compliant life cycle assessment (“LCA”) highlights excellent environmental credentials of Neometals’ proposed vanadium recovery process.

Independently assessed gate to gate LCA shows potential to produce zero carbon vanadium.

Peer reviewed preliminary feasibility study (“PFS”) on schedule for delivery to SSAB by 30th June 2021.

Engineering Cost Study component of PFS materially complete with operating and capital costs to be announced in April 2021.

Vanadium recovery pilot plant under construction with commissioning expected in May 2021.

Positive feedback received from a European battery cell maker currently testing Neometals’ high‐purity vanadium chemical samples."

Australian Vanadium [ASX:AVL] [GR:JT71] (OTC:ATVVF)

Australian Vanadium is an emerging vanadium producer focused on their Australian Vanadium Project in Western Australia.

On March 10, Australian Vanadium announced: "Final pyrometallurgy results confirm world leading vanadium extraction."

Process optimisation by roasting a concentrate representative of average early years mine production, has resulted in vanadium roast/leach extractions up to 94.9%.

Roasting testwork conducted on concentrate representative of the average forecast for later years of processing produced optimum vanadium roast/leach extraction at 92.2%. Both results provide significant improvements compared to a traditional rotary kiln flowsheet as typically applied in vanadium processing.

Completion of the pilot scale roasting program now enables the BFS engineering design for the concentrate preparation and grate kiln areas to be updated.

Testwork was partly funded by the Australian Government’s Cooperative Research Centre – Projects scheme entitled: “Production of 99.95% Pure Vanadium Pentoxide and Vanadium Electrolytes”."

On March 22, Australian Vanadium announced: "ESG Consultant appointed to map sustainability pathway for AVL."

Catalysts include:

2021 - Possible further off-take and/or JV partner announcements.

Mid - 2021 - BFS due.

Technology Metals Australia [ASX:TMT]

The Company's primary exploration focus is on the 100% owned Gabanintha Vanadium Project located 40km south east of Meekatharra in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

On March 12, Technology Metals Australia announced: "Half-year report 31 December 2020."

On March 15, Technology Metals Australia announced: "MoU signed with Japanese VRFB electrolyte company." Highlights include:

"Memorandum of Understanding executed with LE System Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese VRFB R&D company with strong relationships with the Japanese Government.

Agreement to investigate applying proprietary processing technology to extract vanadium and other metals from various Gabanintha waste streams.

Investigate opportunity to use proprietary technology to manufacture VRFB electrolyte in Western Australia, supporting TMT’s downstream processing strategy.

Development of this relationship and negotiation of the MOU was supported by the WA Government's Japan-based JTSI representative.

The Parties to work together to explore potential for sales of Yarrabubba Fe-V concentrate to Japanese customers."

TNG Ltd. [ASX:TNG] [GR:HJI] (OTCPK:TNGZF)

TNG is an Australian resources company focused on the evaluation and development of its Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron project. The Mount Peake Project is located 235km north-northwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory of Australia. TNG Ltd is well advanced with a massive $4.7b NPV8%, but relies on titanium and iron with a lower grade vanadium by-product.

On March 8, TNG Ltd. announced: "Mount Peake Project awarded major project status by the Australian federal government." Highlights include:

"World-class strategic metals asset vertically integrated from production to market with a mine and processing facility life of 37 years to be developed and located in the Northern Territory.

Significant new infrastructure for the Northern Territory including a mining operation and Beneficiation Plant north of Alice Springs and a TIVAN® Processing Facility to be located at the Middle Arm Precinct in Darwin.

Important value-adding downstream component through the use of the TNG’s proprietary TIVAN® Process.

Forecast production of 100ktpa of titanium pigment (for paints and coatings), 6ktpa of vanadium pentoxide (for steel strengthening, alloys and vanadium redox flow batteries (“VRFB”)) and 500ktpa of iron oxide (for steel).

Expect to create up to an estimated 1,600 jobs during construction and up to an estimated 1,000 long-term jobs during operations.

Outstanding network of Tier-1 global strategic partners and off-take customers already in place.

Front-end engineering and design (“FEED”) study nearing completion.

Significant green energy component planned with VRFBs and Hydrogen production."

On March 10, TNG Ltd. announced: "Half-year financial report 31 December 2020."

On March 15, TNG Ltd. announced: "Mount Peake Project development update." Highlights include:

"Coordination on final approvals and tenure now progressing directly with the Northern Territory Government Chief Minister’s Department.

Project finance work streams accelerating in preparation for near term delivery of final Front-End Engineering and Design (“FEED”) Study.

FEED Study being finalised by SMS Group.

Front-end loading 3 (“FEL-3”) report for the Beneficiation Plant complete. FEL-3 report for the Darwin TIVAN® Processing Facility (“DPF”) in its final stages and expected completion at end-March.

Development of the Project Execution Plan by SMS group underway in preparation for project delivery plan.

Planning for commercial execution of Non-Process Infrastructure works underway.

Review of EIS Supplement for the DPF underway by the NT EPA ahead of the public comment period.

TNG Alternative Energy Strategy gaining momentum on several fronts."

On March 24, TNG Ltd. announced:

Notice of public comment period for the EIS supplement for TNG’s Darwin Tivan® processing facility. Supplement to the Draft EIS will be available for public comment from 26 March 2021 to 19 April 2021.

Aura Energy [ASX:AEE] [GR:VU1] (OTC:AUEEF)

Aura Energy is an Australian-based minerals company that 100% owns polymetallic and uranium projects with large resources in Sweden (Häggån Project) and Mauritania (Tiris project). Aura’s focus is on the Häggån Project, located in Sweden’s Alum Shale Province, one of the largest depositories of vanadium in the world.

No news for the month.

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. [TSX:ELEF] (OTCQX:SILEF) (100% owned subsidiary Nevada Vanadium LLC)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's objective is to advance the Gibellini Black Shale primary vanadium project and the Bisoni Vanadium Project. Gibellini aims to be the first active primary vanadium mine in North America. They also have huge silver assets in Bolivia.

No vanadium-related news for the month.

You can read their silver news here.

Vanadium Resources Limited [ASX:VR8]

Vanadium Resources is a junior exploration company established with the purpose of exploring and developing gold zinc, lead, copper and other mineral opportunities. Vanadium Resources owns 74% of a globally significant vanadium project, the Steelpoortdrift [SPD] Project, in Gauteng Province, South Africa.

On March 16, Vanadium Resources Limited announced: "Financial report for the half-year ended 31 December 2020."

King River Resources [ASX:KRR] (formerly King River Copper)

King River holds 785 square kilometres of mineral leases covering a unique geological feature in the Eastern Kimberley of Western Australia, called the Speewah Dome. The company state on their website: "The focus of King River Copper Limited is the exploration for Gold, Silver and Copper." However their deposits also contain vanadium.

On March 4, King River Resources announced: "Half year financial report 31 December 2020."

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. [TSXV:VRB][GR:NWN] (OTCPK:VRBFF)

VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. 100% owns the Lac Dore Vanadium-Iron-Titanium project in Quebec Canada. The Company also has royalties on the Raglan Nickel-PGM mine. The Company is looking to take a vertically integrated approach and is also developing leading process technologies ‘VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Processing Technology’ and "Electrochem globally patented Electrowinning" technology.

On March 5, VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. announced:

VanadiumCorp announces ticker symbol change to “VRBFF” on the United States OTC Markets. VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. is pleased to announce it has changed its ticker symbol from APAFF to VRBFF on the United States OTC Markets effective immediately.

On March 9, VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. announced: "Corporate update. The Company’s annual filing schedule is impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic."

On March 10, VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. announced:

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. commences trading on the OTCQB Market in the USA.

On March 24, VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. announced:

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. cease trade order. VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. wishes to announce a Cease Trade Order [CTO] has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC), as principal regulator, as a result of the Company’s failure to file its annual audited financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2020 (the “2020 Financials”) and the accompanying management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) year ended October 31, 2020, and the Certification of annual and interim filings (“AIF”) year ended October 31, 2020, on or before the prescribed filing deadline as required under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

First Vanadium Corp. [TSXV:FVAN] (CCCCF) (formerly Cornerstone Metals Inc.)

Cornerstone’s Carlin Vanadium project hosts one of North America’s largest richest primary vanadium deposits, located in Nevada. Its West Jerome project targets a large scale high grade copper and zinc deposit in Arizona. Carlin has a historic Inferred Resource 28Mt at 0.525% V2O5 (2010 SRK).

On March 15, First Vanadium Corp. announced:

First Vanadium identifies the root system to its Carlin-type gold system on the Carlin gold trend - large and untested... The Company's IP survey to date demonstrates the large root system with a strike length of at least 1.2 kilometres (0.75 miles) long (north-south), up to 750 metres (2460 ft) wide (east-west) and >500 metres (>1640 ft) vertically. The root system is open-ended to the north and south and remains untested by drilling to date.

Graphite miners with potential vanadium projects

Syrah Resources [ASX:SYR] (OTCPK:SYAAF) (OTC:SRHYY)

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON] [GR:1TG]

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT]

NextSource Materials [TSX:NEXT]

DNI Metals [TSXV:DNI] [GR:DG7N](OTCPK:DMNKF)

Other listed vanadium juniors

BlackRock Metals (Private)

Gladiator Resources [ASX:GLA]

Golden Deeps [ASX:GED]

Intermin Resources [ASX:IRC]

Maxtech Ventures [CSE:MVT]

New Energy Minerals [ASX: NXE] (formerly Mustang Resources)

Pursuit Minerals [ASX:PUR]

QEM Limited [ASX:QEM]

Sabre Resources [ASX:SBR]

Trigon Metals Inc. [TSXV:TM] (OTC:PNTZF)

Vanadium One Energy Corp. [TSXV:VONE] [GR:9VR1] (OTC:VDMRF)

Vanadium One Iron [TSXV:VONE]

Venus Metals [ASX:VMC]

Victory Metals [TSXV:VMX]

VRFB Companies

Protean Energy [ASX:POW] [GR:SHE1]

Cellcube Energy Storage Systems [TSXV:CUBE] [GR:01X] (OTCPK:CECBF)

Invinity Energy Systems (LSE:IES) (OTCPK:IVVGF)

EV metal miners royalties companies

Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC]

Conclusion

European vanadium pentoxide spot prices were significantly higher in March.

Highlights for the month include:

US Secretary Of Energy: ‘Flow Batteries Are Good For Grid Storage’.

US energy storage market grows almost 200% QoQ, Bloomberg NEF expects the global energy storage market to grow 122-fold by 2040, to 1,095GW/2,850GWh.

US DOE announces $24.5 million for manufacturing innovation to build a clean, resilient electric grid.

AMG - The construction of AMG’s second ferrovanadium plant in Zanesville, Ohio is proceeding as planned.

Largo Resources announces share consolidation and application to list on the Nasdaq. Largo also announced strong financial and production results for 2020.

Mick Davis' Vision Blue Resources to invest up to US$11.5m into Ferro Alloy Resources Limited.

Neometals - IMUMR commences pilot plant trials on Barrambie.

Australian Vanadium - Final pyrometallurgy results confirm world leading vanadium extraction.

Technology Metals Australia - MoU signed with Japanese VRFB electrolyte company.

TNG Ltd. - Mount Peake Project awarded major project status by the Australian federal government.

First Vanadium identifies the root system to its Carlin-type gold system on the Carlin gold trend.

As usual, all comments are welcome.