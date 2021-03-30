Photo by visualspace/E+ via Getty Images

Caught up in the GameStop (GME) gamma squeeze frenzy, shares in troubled clothing retailer Express (NYSE:EXPR) soared as much as 1400% at one point during the mania from its year-to-date low to high, now resting about +350% YTD at the end of the first quarter of the calendar year. However, operating performance remains impacted, and a weak balance sheet situation while aiming for an online-led strategy makes Express a 'show-me' story, with the company needing to prove that it can successfully work itself out of a six-year slump exacerbated by the pandemic.

Short Squeeze Implications

At its height of the short-squeeze, Express had about 20% of its float estimated to be shorted, although exchange-reported short interest peaked at about 14% (8.6 million shares). Short positions look to have been closed quite heavily in the two to four weeks following Jan. 27's peak, implying that those traders garnered significant profits. However, more short positions have been added again after shares jumped back above $3 in early March, although not to the same degree as in January.

Graphic and data from ORTEX Analytics

Elevated short interest levels typically serve as a signal of historical/expected negative share price performance combined with a negative outlook of future operating performance. The short squeeze frothiness created scenarios of significantly large triple and quadruple-digit returns in a handful of stocks, which has ultimately increased the risk to longer-term positions opened in the wake of the rallies due to valuation disconnects.

With Express, market cap sat just above $600 million at close (over $900 million at the intra-day high) at the peak of the squeeze, putting it over 50% higher than the last peak prior to the pandemic, before operations and financials worsened. Valuation still remains nearly equal with pre-pandemic levels.

Data by YCharts

Short squeezes don't change the operating performance of the underlying company, and most time don't reflect positive steps in the underlying performance either. In Express' case, there were a few reasons to jump back on the boat during March after regaining NYSE compliance in February, even after the squeeze fizzled. Vaccination data in the first week of the month pointed to allowing vaccinated individuals to be indoors (benefiting mall reopenings), though that point is still quite uncertain. Q4 results and a shift to an e-commerce focus found stride with investors as shares jumped 25%, and the following week jumped again after Will Meade pointed to the company as a potential 'triple' due to its low P/S and cash per share.

Underlying Financial Performance

Express has struggled to grow organically for six years, with revenues down 14% from 2016 to 2020, as the pandemic has severely reduced revenues to $1.21 billion, down 48.6% since 2016's $2.35 billion. Organic YoY revenue growth hasn't occurred for over a dozen quarters, with the last consecutive annual revenue growth occurring from 2012 to 2014.

Data by YCharts

As has been the case with the rest of the retail and apparel industry, Express saw a sharp decline in sales immediately following the pandemic with store closures and unemployment among some factors limiting traffic and discretionary spending. 2020 proved quite challenging but also resilient, with positive sequential revenue growth throughout each quarter from $210 million in Q1 up to $430 million during Q4. Operating income, net income/EPS, and EBITDA all declined significantly, as expected.

Trends and Financial Outlook

Express did not provide any substantial numerical guidance for the upcoming fiscal year but did outline what it believes to be a "high level outlook". The company expects "sequential comp sales improvement" and "significant gross margin improvement," but these are expected as sales recover. Express' comparable quarters were heavily impacted, and the company is still seeing a recovery in revenues from the pandemic, of which will offset gross margin contraction from expense leverage (expenses rose as a % of revenues while declining on a dollar basis).

With the off-and-on recovery in spending in mall/brick-and-mortar during more reopening efforts and shopping habits shifting online, Express could see full year net sales rise ~32% to $1.6 billion in a base-case scenario, with about $320 million in FQ1 showing sequential growth due to revenue seasonality. The recent stimulus and mall reopening efforts could serve as a tailwind to sales and could push sales up to $1.75 billion in a best-case scenario with pent-up demand returning to malls.

As part of the cost management efforts, buying and occupancy costs are forecast to decline on a dollar basis as $25 million of rent abatements are expected to be recorded during FQ1, while SG&A is expected to decline on a dollar basis as well with the corporate restructuring. Both of these should aid bottom line recovery, although Express could still lose ~$75 million during the fiscal year with a weaker gross margin relative to 2018/2019 (35-37% as opposed to 40-43%).

Express is also taking some new steps within its EXPRESSway strategy, notably towards e-commerce. E-commerce had become a primary channel for shopping during the pandemic, and ability of apparel retailers to capture e-commerce growth helped offset brick-and-mortar impacts while also serving as a longer-term catalyst for revenue growth. Express is aiming to reach $1 billion in e-commerce channel sales by 2024 and has pointed out that "traffic, transactions and conversion have all increased," while an increase in loyalty members and average spend per member serves as a potential tailwind to drive channel sales to that figure.

Doubts and Challenges Ahead

However, the picture isn't so clear-cut, and not just a straight shot to a successful turnaround. Express still has multiple hurdles that it faces ahead.

Brick-and-mortar (360 stores) and e-commerce comprise the bulk of Express' sales, contributing 74% of the $1.2 billion for the year ($895 million combined); assuming a contribution of 50% of e-commerce as the primary channel for sales during the year, that puts segment sales at ~$450 million. Express' strategy sets a goal of $1 billion by 2024, representing about 30% growth annually. While it's a strong growth rate, it's just $550 million more in revenues through that period. Even with a full recovery in retail/brick-and-mortar revenues, Express is paving the way to just $2.4 billion in sales in a best-case scenario by FY24, not even 5% higher than the highest historical revenue figure.

This strategy poses its own risks as well. E-commerce has higher variable costs, so a shift to focus on e-commerce could lead to dampened profitability, to the degree that Express could remain unprofitable should e-commerce hit its targets. Costs associated with "enhanced service offerings," more influencer-led marketing, improved speed in omnichannel fulfillment (which has some near-term impacts with higher freight costs, delays, and port congestion stemming from the Ever Given event) all can have adverse effects on results. Apparel is very fluid/competitive, with nothing preventing customers from purchasing from other brands, and promotional efforts from other brands with more pricing power and influence could drive some sales away from Express.

On a financial note, Express' balance sheet has weakened quite significantly and significantly increases the likelihood that Express will need to raise more capital in the upcoming quarters.

Long-term debt has risen, up from $165 million in Q3 to $192 million through Q4, as Express added an additional $140 million in liquidity through a $90 million FILO loan and a $50 million delayed draw. Cash on hand has dropped to $56 million (from $206 million last year), and that balance "reflects $196 million in net borrowings from credit facilities." Cash burn to stay afloat during the pandemic has been significantly high, and it's highly probable that another financing round will surface in the next four to six months.

Book value has shrunk dramatically, falling to just $9.7 million from $406.3 million last year (about $0.15 per share compared to $6.29), with new debt and more accrued expenses pushing liabilities higher. As such, Express trades at approximately 26x book value, whereas previously and during the pandemic, it had traded below book; because Express' current ratio sits at 0.92, this could lead to some near-term trouble especially after income tax receivable benefits abate.

Overall Outlook

Although there are multiple challenges ahead that Express will have to prove it can weather, shares still could find some upside in a sales recovery assuming multiple maintenance and balance sheet strengthening. Shares trade at 0.2x sales, and assuming maintenance of that multiple through FY21's recovery to ~$1.6 billion, shares could find some 15-20% upside; in a long-term best-case and slight expansion to 0.3x, shares could find upside to a ~$750 million valuation, or 172%, contingent on multiple factors, such as sales reaching $2.4 billion, no balance sheet scares, relatively little financing after FY21, and a shift back to sustained profitability and organic growth.

Since there are many risks clouding the turnaround picture as Express works to shift to an online-driven model over the next few years, with the balance sheet a priority to fix, Express currently looks to be a 'show-me' story, with some significant upside potential only if it can prove to investors that it can actually hit its targets and turn revenue growth around while dealing with a difficult balance sheet.