Realty Income (NSYE: NYSE:O) is known as the monthly dividend company for its focus on shareholder returns. The company has a multi-decade operating history at a near 5% dividend yield. It has incredibly well distributed assets and it has handled COVID-19 surprisingly well. As we'll see throughout this article, the company will be able to utilize its well distributed assets to generate substantial and growing shareholder returns.

Realty Income Overview

Realty Income has an incredibly impressive portfolio of assets worth paying close attention to.

Realty Income Overview - Realty Income Investor Presentation

Realty Income has a $31 billion EV with an A3 / A- credit rating by Moody's and S&P. The company has $1.7 billion in annualized base rent and a strong operating base, supported by 52 years of operating history. The company's portfolio is split across more than 6500 companies with a ~9 year weighted average lease term.

The company's overall business has 84% of rent from retail properties, 51% from investment-grade clients. The company has 24 of 25 years of positive EPS growth, showing its strength, with 5.1% median EPS growth. Real estate in general is a slower growing

Realty Income and COVID-19

Realty Income has suffered throughout COVID-19 as a result of some of its business companies seeing their setup crumble.

Realty Income Rent - Realty Income Investor Presentation

Realty Income's portfolio companies have suffered from the significant closure of theaters with 5% of its retail portfolio stores closed. The company collected 100% of its rent from investment grade clients, with 89.9% from its top 20 clients due to the effects of industry closures. The company didn't collect 89% of its 4Q 2020 rent from theaters.

Specifically, the vast majority of the company's unpaid rent obligations are with theater companies, through Regal/Cineworld/AMC. In this regard, we foresee most of the company's toughest difficulties as being completed. Movie theaters are expected to start opening in the coming months as vaccinations increase.

Realty Income Portfolio Strength

Overall, Realty Income's asset portfolio is worth paying attention to due to its strength.

Realty Income Portfolio - Realty Income Investor Presentation

Realty Income has seen consistent occupancy levels, with its 2020 occupancy still well above its post-2008 collapse occupancy and its 200 lows. The company has seen steady same-store rent growth, although it saw a small decline in 2020. However, overall, the company has shown an impressive ability here to match inflation.

Part of the reason the company's performance has remained strong is the strength of its overall portfolio here.

Realty Income Growth

Realty Income also took advantage of 2020 as a year with significant growth potential.

Realty Income Growth - Realty Income Investor Presentation

Realty Income saw the highest sourced volume in its history, not surprising given the real estate downturn. The company's sourced volume amounted to $64 billion with 80% relationship driven opportunities. The company saw its second highest year of spending ($2.31 billion) across 244 properties with a selectivity rate of just 4%.

The company is consistently investing in growth here with 86% of its volume with retail properties and 53% of volume to investment grade clients. The company's continued growth here will support FFO growth and long-term shareholder rewards.

Realty Income Return History

Realty Income has a strong history of performance and returns.

Realty Income Dividend History - Realty Income Investor Presentation

Realty Income has managed not only consecutive annual dividend increases, but 93 consecutive quarterly increases, with a massive 109 increases since its 1994 listing. The company has managed to have an 82.4% AFFO payout, showing it can continue to increase its dividends while continuing to grow for the long run.

The company's 4.4% compound average annualized growth rate, combined with a similar dividend rate, can help support long-term near double-digit returns. This helps highlight Realty Income's potential to drive substantial shareholder returns.

Realty Income Risk

Realty Income's fundamental risk is black swan events like COVID-19. While the company managed and likely learned a lot from its handling of the pandemic, pandemics always remain a risk, including those that have the potential to last much longer or be much deadlier. The company won't always be able to handle a mass lockdown as gracefully.

Conclusion

Realty Income has an impressive portfolio of assets, and, after its performance in the 2008 real estate downturn, has a proven ability to handle two major market downturns. That ability is significant, because combined with the company's sizeable dividend and commitment to growth, it shows the company's strength and ability to generate returns.

Long-term, we see Realty Income as a valuable investment for shareholders. We expect the company to continue using its impressive asset base to generate sizeable returns, and we expect it to do so, while maintaining responsible management and not over-leveraging. The company's ability to drive returns in this regard is worth paying close attention to.