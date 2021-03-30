Photo by Judd Irish Bradley/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Ultimate Show-Me Stock

Back in prehistory, before anyone had heard the word Coronavirus, when economies were not in recession but stock market levels were lower, in short, when we were all young and still full of hope, Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) burst forth upon the market. A herald of the slew of SPAC deals to come, the merger between the Social Capital Hedosophia-controlled cash shell (trading as 'IPOA' at the time) and the Virgin Galactic operating company was announced July 9, 2019. Space sector investors, ourselves included, got all excited as the roster of truly pure play space stocks was set to expand from maybe two (Maxar Technologies (MAXR) and Iridium Communications (IRDM)) to three. A 50% increase in the number of stocks in your universe doesn't happen that often! We ourselves happily bought the stock in staff personal accounts the moment we could do so. We applied all our decades of hardcore cash flow and balance sheet analysis skills and concluded that probably a lot more people will want to own this stock as it becomes better known, so probably the price will go up. Because of the technical factor known as "more buyers than sellers".

And lo, did it come to pass. Here's the SPCE stock price history vs the main market indices since that announcement date.

Source: YCharts.com

Not too shabby. A rather bumpy ride but as you can see, save for that early trough of disillusionment, the name has outperformed the S&P and the Nasdaq for most all its time as a public stock.

We've written a lot about the company since that time - you can read all our Seeking Alpha articles on the topic here. From inception to date, Virgin Galactic Holdings has been a venture capital investment, just one with a tradable stock. The company has no revenue to speak of, it burns cash faster than it burns rocket fuel, and its ability to sell its stock outperforms its ability to sell revenue flights. Back in 2019, this was a space oddity. No longer. It has since been joined by all manner of speculative space stocks, from the merely structurally speculative (Spire Global (NSH) - see our note here) to the technically, financially, and structurally speculative - and wonderfully named - AST & Science (NPA).

The burgeoning space sector now has probably 10-15 stocks you could reasonably say were, if not pure plays, then certainly highly exposed to the space economy. There are at least two US ETFs now trading - UFO for a while now, and ARKX which is due to commence trading today. As the number of space stocks and funds available to investors expands, we anticipate investors becoming more discerning as to which they hold and why. SPCE is no longer the monopoly provider of the warm glow of investing in science fiction, and this in and of itself is in our view going to put some hurdles in front of the stock.

With this in mind, let's turn our attention to the unveiling of SpaceShipThree.

What Is SpaceShipThree?

This week the company is due to roll out 'SpaceShipThree', the latest incarnation of their suborbital rocket plane. Virgin Galactic Holdings is an unusual airline not only for its higher-than-your-regular-United-flight altitudes but also for its vertical integration. It is a feature of industries early in their evolution that everyone does everything. In spaceflight, no different. SpaceX (SPACE), Rocket Lab (VACQ), even Maxar Technologies (MAXR) come the pending launch of Legion earth observation satellites, build their spacecraft, and then also operate them. United (UAL) doesn't do that. American (AAL) doesn't do that. The Wright Brothers did that. And though we're a little past pushing a glider off a cliff and hoping for the best, spaceflight remains a very early-stage business. And when there are so many unknowns, build and operations naturally belong together. Ask a top racecar team. Build, test, refine, test, refine, test, refine. SPCE is no different.

Image Source: Space.com

It's not obvious to us at least that SpaceShip III is a revolutionary vehicle vs. its predecessor, though it most certainly is a bright shiny object. Thus far the principal differentiation vs. the previous model is its livery. No doubt further details of the improvements will become available in due course.

We anticipate plenty of online PR - commencing with the YouTube launch at 0730 Eastern on Tuesday 30 March - and a continued focus on the story at the heart of the stock. If the PR is effective, we may see an increase in the stock price; a fizzle launch, the contrary. For anyone trading the name short term, that can present opportunities.

For long-term investors, the razzmatazz is a diversion. There are but a few simple questions for a long-term investor to consider as regards this stock.

One, when will the company deliver a successful all-in test flight, as in, crewed test, to the planned altitude or beyond, with no meaningful anomalies in flight, returning to base as planned. What space folks might call a nominal test. This is easy to say, hard to do. As everyone involved in the business of space repeats often (by way of personal therapy as well as a whisper in the ear of the stock market), "space is hard". Even suborbital is hard. Rockets and people are not natural bedfellows and making one safe for the other - there's bidirectional risk here - isn't easy.

Two, when will the founder, Richard Branson, demonstrate confidence in operations by taking a suborbital flight? This can, we believe, be a meaningful stock price catalyst. It presupposes a successful test flight or flights and, since Branson doesn't need the money (he already liquidated a meaningful portion of his SPCE holdings), it has less of the stock-price-promotion aspect than might be first thought. Branson's image is of derring-do and he will, we think, be very keen to take that up a level by "returning from space" in a celebratory manner. The PR from that would we think make it beyond various space and stock boards and make it to the mainstream. Expect to see him looking suitably windblown on CNBC talking up the incredible life-changing experience, etc.

Three, when is the first revenue flight, hosting real fee-paying passengers? Huge stock catalyst in the making if it goes well.

And then four and five, some way away yet, can the company demonstrate a revenue flight cadence that is capable of supporting future profitable operations - and then, is there actual evidence to support the claim to future profitability.

SPCE Stock Price

Aside from the speculative nature of the beast, which is never going to lend itself to a Berkshire Hathaway type sleep pattern, the machinations and gyrations in the SPCE stock price have been driven in our view by the operations history and some of the insider transactions.

Source: TradingView, Cestrian Analysis

Since commercial operations are yet to begin, and since there are no real fundamentals as a result, the stock cannot but be purely sentiment-driven. Which in our view is why we've seen the outsized reactions to the events highlighted above.

SPCE Valuation

How do you value SPCE stock? Since there is no revenue, no earnings, only negative cash flow, and no bookings momentum yet (that will come later), we know of no denominator to which we can apply the numerator. Even once operations commence we would be rather surprised if the stock valuation bore any relation to any numbers the company generates. If SPCE is to be a successful stock for long-term investors, the company needs to continue to generate the headline-grabbing stories and images that it does today, and then back those up with the operational milestones we highlight above. The poster child for SPCE is likely Tesla (TSLA). Changing the world, one bright shiny object at a time.

Is Virgin Galactic A Buy Now?

We've said all through our coverage of SPCE that the stock is speculative in nature, and today is no different. If you choose to own the stock, we think it has to be with that risk profile in mind. Investing in SPCE is a checklist of your usual venture capital style questions.

One, will the product work? Will it fit the right market window at a time when the window is open, before the competition gets too crowded, at a price point customers are willing to pay?

Two, will the people succeed? There is a substantially new management team in place since we started covering the stock. Under the previous CEO George Whitesides, we derived some comfort from the space credentials - the NASA links and so forth. The company elected to go full space-tourism rather than space-science upon hiring current CEO Michael Colglazier from Disney (DIS); whether that was a smart move or not is yet to be seen. Theme parks are a wonderful analogy here if the experience of mass market can be concentrated into making an apparently niche market bigger. Colglazier's strengths, we would expect, are to be found in scaling and managing operations, so his time to shine is yet to be upon us.

Three, is there enough money available to execute the plan? It would surprise us greatly to see the company be self-sufficient on the $666m cash it had in the bank as of 31 December (source - company SEC filings), given that it consumed some $76m in cash & equivalents since the prior quarter (source - YCharts.com) and the amount of things the company has to do to get from here to cash generation. So, in addition to all the usual risks of an early-stage business - that it might not, in fact, be a business but rather an expensive hobby - you can add another "situation normal" for venture capital investments, being, the Next Round Of Financing. Which can give you a nice uptick in your paper valuation - fortunately one which can be realized quickly with this public-stock VC deal - or it can hand you a painful beat-down.

Four, will anyone want to buy it? In typical VC deals, this means - buy the company from you come exit time - either as an outright sale to a strategic or gradually as an IPO. And that for now takes us back to the sentiment-driven stock point we make above. An outright sale of the business if progress is strong is always possible, but the universe of buyers is probably small right now. At a current EV of $6.3bn (source - YCharts.com), that's a viable bite-size should an ambitious larger company wish to commence spaceflight operations or construction; the issue is which companies would both want to and have the shareholder support to do so. Airlines have nineteen other problems right now and raising the service ceiling isn't one of them. Aircraft manufacturers sit in the same food chain and also have core operations to return to health before they start making six-seater sport craft for the corporate jollies market. So should the company get acquired our money is on someone coming right out of left field to do so.

Is it a Buy? You have to decide - it's your money. All we can do is tell you what we're doing with our own staff personal account money. We sold all our holdings in SPCE when the Chairman (and principal SPAC sponsor) sold all his. We figured, he doesn't need the money, if he's selling, we're selling. So we did. The stock has been up (on ARKX speculation) and down (on test flight delays) since then and for now, we're happy to sit back. Once we see concrete operational progress we may very well buy back in. We love the dream here and we love the notion that the business could be scaled up into regular profitable flights. We bought the dream and made some money when we sold. Next time around we want to buy a scale-up story, so we're looking for data points that point that way. We hope they will be arriving at a spaceport near us very soon. For now, no position, and with that, a Neutral rating.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 30 March 2021.