Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is an attractive utility that has ambitious plans to have a zero carbon footprint by the middle of this century. The company has already made great strides in this direction and is well positioned as one of the leaders in renewable energy. Against this backdrop, management's outlook is to deliver consistent returns of 10%+ to shareholders through earnings growth (6.5%) and the company's dividend (3.5%). Now is a great time to own this well grounded utility to enhance the income and returns in your portfolio.

Introduction

For dividend focused investors, owning utility stocks is virtually required as part of a broader equity income portfolio. One of our long time favorite utility stocks is Dominion Energy, Inc. Dominion operates across a large footprint of customers in the United States, primarily in regulated regions. This broad customer base has supported more than 90 years of dividend payments, as well as provides stable cash flow for growth and innovation. Additionally, the company's consistent cash flows have resulted in a lower beta for the company's stock - something we like to see in our defensive utility equities. Management's recent medium term outlook and the completion of the $9.7 billion sale of the company's gas storage & transmission assets to Berkshire Hathaway have caused us to reevaluate this position in our portfolio and affirm our positive outlook.

Dominion Energy's Businesses

Dominion energy is a large utility company that provides energy to more than 7 million customers across 16 states. The company's energy generation is primarily from gas, followed by zero carbon generation (renewables and nuclear), and coal. Due to it's dominant market position, the company operates primarily as a regulated utility in roughly 88% of its business.

Dominion Energy's Operating Segments

As a regulated utility, this means that Dominion owns or controls the entire infrastructure from power generation to transmission to delivery to the end customer. Since this creates a local monopoly, the rates that the company can charge as well as future growth is controlled by the states in which they operate. Being a regulated utility has both positives and negatives. On the positive side, it means that the company has no competition across nearly 90% of the markets in which it operates. This helps to create stable, dependable cash flows that can support the company's enhancements and future growth. On the negative side, the local governments set the rates that the company can charge as well as limit potential rate increases from year to year. This has the potential to create issues if the company is not permitted to raise rates fast enough to cover upgrade costs for their infrastructure.

Financial Strength

In addition to Dominion's monopolistic position in most markets, the company's historical financial performance has also been an attraction. Reflecting on the past five years, the company has either met or exceeded their guidance for every quarter. While we have a higher expectation of financial performance for utilities due to their more predictable businesses, this level of performance exceeds our expectations. The consistent outperformance showcases management's ability to deliver on three main areas:

Raise Rates Effectively Since most of Dominion's business is regulated, the utility has to work closely with state organizations to approve rate increases. This generally involves an extensive process in which the utility submits the case for rate increases, responds to open comments, then ultimately receives approval from the local government.

Since most of Dominion's business is regulated, the utility has to work closely with state organizations to approve rate increases. This generally involves an extensive process in which the utility submits the case for rate increases, responds to open comments, then ultimately receives approval from the local government. Manage Inclement Weather - One of the main risks in running a utility is the potential damage resulting from a severe storm. Since a large part of Dominion's operations are in the Mid Atlantic (Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina), they are regularly subjected to major storms, including hurricanes. The damage from these storms has a duplicative effect on the company as customers are not paying for energy when it is turned off and the repairs can be very costly. Adding in the company's restrictions on raising rates, these storms have the potential to be very costly.

- One of the main risks in running a utility is the potential damage resulting from a severe storm. Since a large part of Dominion's operations are in the Mid Atlantic (Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina), they are regularly subjected to major storms, including hurricanes. The damage from these storms has a duplicative effect on the company as customers are not paying for energy when it is turned off and the repairs can be very costly. Adding in the company's restrictions on raising rates, these storms have the potential to be very costly. Maintain and Innovate Infrastructure - New power plants can be expensive to construct and upgrading existing infrastructure is a significant cost as well. Fortunately, Dominion's management has consistently executed on their long term plans to bolster the company's existing resources as well as add new capabilities to their platform. The ability to develop and stay on track for these long term plans is evident in the company's financial performance.

Strong Earnings Performance

While historically the company has been a strong performer, management's outlook is a welcome reminder of why we continue to like Dominion as a position in our portfolio. Following the closing of their large sale of gas assets to Berkshire Hathaway, the company laid out their future operating targets in three main categories:

Financial Performance - Most importantly, management has a plan to deliver consistent growth for the company. This includes heavily investing in growth initiatives to the tune of $32 billion through 2025. This, in conjunction with the company's broader decarbonization efforts, is designed to delivery EPS growth of roughly 6.5% per year. Adding in the company's dividend policy, and the targeted total return for shareholders comes to 10% - above the historical average return for the S&P 500 Index. Compelling Dividend Policy - One important component for any utility is its dividend and the dependability of those cash flows. Dominion already has a long and successful dividend history. Management aims to build on this already lengthy history by growing the dividend 6% per year. At this level, the company expects to maintain a yield of around 3.5%. In our view, this is a very achievable target as it is based on the company only paying out 65% of earnings to support the dividend. Decarbonization Plan - Another compelling aspect of Dominion's long term plans is to decarbonize the company's operations. While many industries and companies are going through this process today, it is admirable that a utility company that had more than half of its energy generation coming from coal in 2005 plans to completely decarbonize. We applaud the move towards this challenging ESG goal. Based on the company's changes since 2005, Dominion is on track to easily meet this long term goal.

Compelling Outlook

Utility for the 21st Century

Dominion Energy is in a dominant position today, but like many market leaders of yesteryear, if they do not innovate, they risk becoming obsolete. Fortunately, the company has laid out an ambitious plan to completely change their operations to become a clean energy company by the middle of this century.

The company embarked on an ambitious plan to change its carbon footprint nearly 15 years ago. Back then, more than half the company's energy generation came from coal power plants and a little more than one third came from zero-carbon sources (mostly nuclear). Since that time, the company has been able to reduce its use of coal to only 10% of total generation. This has been replaced with a large gas operation, which generally has low carbon emissions, and renewable energy sources.

Leading the Green Revolution

While Dominion has already made great progress in reducing its carbon footprint over the past 15 years, the next 15 years are going to be more dramatic. Ultimately, the goal is to have 70% of energy generation come from zero carbon sources and 5% or less come from coal. To achieve this objective, the company has laid out the following critical steps:

Extend Life of Nuclear Plants - Dominion owns and operates two nuclear powerplants in Virginia, which account for nearly 30% of the company's power generation in that state. While the plants are not new, they are still in good shape. Dominion is in the process of extending the license to operate these plants by 20 additional years. This involves both an extensive approval process as well as continued maintenance and upgrades to the plants. The end result will be a significantly longer lifespan for these zero carbon facilities.

- Dominion owns and operates two nuclear powerplants in Virginia, which account for nearly 30% of the company's power generation in that state. While the plants are not new, they are still in good shape. Dominion is in the process of extending the license to operate these plants by 20 additional years. This involves both an extensive approval process as well as continued maintenance and upgrades to the plants. The end result will be a significantly longer lifespan for these zero carbon facilities. Wind Farms - Dominion already has a successful portfolio of wind farms. Based on how effective these assets have been, the company plans to increase the number of turbines in its portfolio. One interesting development for the company is an offshore windfarm that is approximately 27 miles off the coast of Virginia. This farm is estimated to generate more than 2.6GW of electricity by the end of this decade.

- Dominion already has a successful portfolio of wind farms. Based on how effective these assets have been, the company plans to increase the number of turbines in its portfolio. One interesting development for the company is an offshore windfarm that is approximately 27 miles off the coast of Virginia. This farm is estimated to generate more than 2.6GW of electricity by the end of this decade. Solar Fields - In addition to the company's wind generation, Dominion also has notable solar assets. To meet the goal of 70% energy generation from zero-carbon sources, the company has to grow this segment of their portfolio as well. Management has planned a series of developments to grow the amount of energy generated from solar to 13.4 GW from the current 2.2GW.

- In addition to the company's wind generation, Dominion also has notable solar assets. To meet the goal of 70% energy generation from zero-carbon sources, the company has to grow this segment of their portfolio as well. Management has planned a series of developments to grow the amount of energy generated from solar to 13.4 GW from the current 2.2GW. Energy Storage - Lastly, the company also has a series of plans to develop storage facilities across its network. One of the challenges of renewable energy is that power is not always generated when it is most needed (i.e. people turn on their lights at night, when solar cells are ineffective). Having the ability to store energy that is generated from renewable sources and then use it as needed is the key for this transformation to be complete.

Dividend

One important aspect of nearly every utility is the dividend that it pays investors. While Dominion has a long history of paying shareholders dividends (372 consecutive quarters as of this publication), it did recently rebase its dividend. This may be surprising to some investors that a company with stable cash flows and that has consistently met or beat guidance decided to rebase its dividend.

The driver for Dominion's change in dividend policy was the sale of its gas storage and transmission business to Berkshire Hathaway at the end of last year. For those that have been following the company closely, this should not be a surprise. Management noted that the dividend would be rebased (reduced) when this deal was announced. The rationale was that the company is selling a major asset to focus on its core business. As a result of the loss in cashflows from this business, the company's dividend distribution would be reduced accordingly.

Dominion's Dividend Guidance

From a sector perspective, Dominion has consistently maintained a higher dividend yield than the Utility Sector's average. Today's forward yield of 3.3% is higher than the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) forward yield of 2.9%. Additionally, management's focus on growing the dividend at a 6% CAGR, while maintaining a healthy payout ratio of 65% makes this an attractive income source compared to other utilities.

Dominion's Dividend Yield vs. Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

Risks

Investing in Dominion is not without its risks. As we noted above, storms and the ability for local governments to grant rate increases are two of the major risks investors should consider. Additionally, there are a number of other risks that, if they materialize, could have a detrimental impact on the company.

One large source of risk comes from potential accidents. Dominion operates a number of large and complex power plants. While their maintenance and accident rates are both great, this is always a potential concern. Additionally, the company does operate two nuclear power plants. There is a possibility that an accident at these facilities could result in catastrophic damage and may open up the company to nearly unlimited liability.

Another risk is that the company's platform, while innovative, becomes obsolete. At the pace that renewable power is evolving, many of the generation assets being installed today may need to be replaced with newer technology in a matter of years. While this may not seem like an issue, consider that the average power plant has a lifespan of 40 years or more. While both are capital intensive to build, their long life makes the investment well worth it. If the lifespan of renewable generation becomes much less than anticipated, the company may be forced with more costs than limited rate increases can cover.

The last significant risk for investors to consider is the potential break up of the company's local monopolies. While the current system of regulated energy tends to work well for both the company and its customers, this is always a risk. This could mean the forced break up of the company's operations or special programs to bring competitors into Dominion's markets. Either would be a concern for the company and its investors.

Conclusion

Putting it all together, Dominion Energy is a compelling position in one's portfolio. Management's keen focus on delivering 10% annually in total returns for investors (3.5% dividend and 6.5% EPS growth) should provide a level of consistency in ones portfolio. Adding in the track record of meeting or exceeding guidance, the 10% total return target may be the "floor" for future growth for this utility. This is all supported by a large customer base across 16 states. Lastly, the company's aggressive steps towards becoming a zero carbon energy company will make Dominion a dominant operator for years to come. If you don't already own shares of this utility, now is a good time to add it to your portfolio.

