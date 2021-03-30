Introduction

The relatively unheard of LNG-focused shipping and regasification company, Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) started 2021 on a strong note by increasing their quarterly dividends by 200% and if sustained, this gives them a very high dividend yield of 13%. Whilst this certainly sounds wonderful for income-hungry investors on the surface, they should nevertheless exercise caution since their fortunes could turn on a dime.

Executive Summary & Ratings

*Even though LNG is often considered to see further growth in demand, this has to be balanced against the long-term threat from the world moving away from fossil fuels and thus the general industry outlook was deemed to be flat.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

The Covid-19 pandemic made 2020 a rough year for many companies but thankfully in this case they were able to navigate it surprisingly well with their operating cash flow increasing a massive 73.32% year on year to $89m versus only $52m during 2019. Since they have been pursuing growth throughout the recent years, opinions about their cash flow performance may differ between investors due to there being several moving parts when assessing their dividend coverage. To begin, their current quarterly dividends of $0.30 per share cost them $65m per annum and thus could easily be covered by their operating cash flow of $89m during 2020, based upon their latest outstanding share count of 53,907,787.

Whilst this situation sounds positive it starts getting murky when considering whether to include their vessel acquisitions in the free cash flow calculations, which totaled $691m during 2020 and thus pushed their free cash flow into deep negative levels. Despite being relatively very large, in my view, these are still capital expenditure in nature and thus were included but other investors may feel that they should be excluded.

Regardless of exactly how an investor calculates their capital expenditure, the volatility facing their earnings and by extension, their operating cash flow causes another issue to arise that makes their situation more difficult to assess. Whilst 2020 was a solid year overall, this was almost exclusively due to their very strong performance during the fourth quarter of 2020 with its earnings eclipsing all of the first nine months added together, as the graph included below displays.

The reason for this massive variance is simply due to their reliance upon the spot market for their LNG vessels that varies massively quarter to quarter, as the graph included below displays. It can be seen that their daily rate soared throughout the end of 2020 and reached new heights in January 2021 before subsequently plunging again during February.

Remember earlier in 2020 when crude oil tanker rates went through the roof? Well fast forward less than a year and they are facing the worst downturn in over two decades. Whilst I am not necessarily saying that the same awaits those in the LNG shipping industry, this nevertheless provides a timely example of the risks stemming from relying upon the spot market for revenues.

Ultimately their dividend coverage was rated as adequate but given the high volatility in their earnings, this could easily vary quarter to quarter and thus does not carry a high conviction. Whilst their ability to cover their dividend payments is rather so-so and somewhat debatable, their financial position houses the largest risk to their dividends because the only way to provide a sustainable income with variable earnings is through a solid balance sheet.

When looking at their capital structure, their years of pursuing growth has naturally resulted in their net debt soaring from $400m at the end of 2018 to $1.273b after only two years at the end of 2020. Even though this very large change quickly jumps out, the extent that it has impacted their overall financial position will depend upon their subsequently discussed financial metrics since it relates to growth investments and thus higher earnings may offset this increase.

Their soaring net debt has seen their leverage continue climbing in tandem with their net debt-to-EBITDA now reaching an unthinkably very high level of 10.83 along with their net debt-to-operating cash flow, which went through the proverbial roof at a seldom ever seen 14.25. Granted their increased net debt stemmed from vessel acquisitions that were weighted towards the second half of 2020 and thus have not yet materially contributed to their earnings. Although it should be noted that even if these are ignored and their net debt from the end of 2019 is compared to their higher earnings from 2020, their net debt-to-EBITDA and net debt-to-operating cash flow both still sit in the very high territory of 5.53 and 7.28 respectively.

This means that even if they had not pursued growth during 2020, they would still be sitting with very high leverage. Whilst this would not necessarily be too concerning if they had stable earnings but as previously discussed, this is far from the situation and thus the fact of the matter remains that given this very high leverage, their fortunes could turn on a dime and sink their dividends.

Thankfully the risks stemming from their very high leverage are somewhat mitigated by their strong liquidity that sports current and cash ratios 1.20 and 0.98 respectively. Whilst this should help them remain a going concern even if they were to see their earnings drop due to general volatility, it does not remove the risks to their dividends.

When looking at their debt maturity profile it can be seen that they face steady maturities during the upcoming years, as the graph included displays. Overall this does not give rise to any additional concerns but at the same time, they would want to retain the support of financial markets in case a downturn requires refinancing versus repayment. This is especially important since their credit facilities only retain $28m left undrawn and thus this is too small to be leaned upon to smooth out other debt maturities.

Conclusion

On one hand, a very high double-digit dividend yield sounds wonderful but on the other hand, highly volatile earnings and very high leverage are a toxic combination for income investors. Given this situation, I believe that income investors are best to look elsewhere and thus I will be assigning a neutral rating.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Flex LNG's 2020 20-F and 2018 20-F SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.