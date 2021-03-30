Photo by Cate Gillon/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is an innovative footwear brand with operations all around the globe. Crocs stock experienced a major run-up prior to and during the pandemic, as a result of strong earnings and revenue growth, as well as the establishment and maintenance of key promotional partnerships.

Despite this run-up, Crocs may still be undervalued, due to fears that the company's financial prospects will suffer from a reopening of the economy and lifting of lockdown restrictions, as consumers prioritize style over comfort.

In this article, I take a look at several factors that I believe will contribute to Crocs' post-pandemic resilience and explain why reopening fears may be overblown.

A Diversified Product Range Should Help Crocs Withstand Reopening:

Since the inception of Crocs, the company's shoes have repeatedly faced one major criticism. The same criticism that causes investors to suspect that Crocs may be hampered by an economic reopening: The shoes look corny.

Despite the great comfort, ease of use and durability Crocs' famed clog offers, many consumers have been unable to overcome the clog's aesthetics. As a result, investors are concerned that a shift in consumer demand towards more conventional, stylish forms of footwear will harm Crocs' post-pandemic business prospects, as people move away from a "stay-at-home" shoe that shunts style for convenience.

Recognizing the pitfalls of relying on a single product and looking to appeal to more mainstream consumers, the company has branched out into several more conventional forms of footwear, whilst maintaining the comfort and durability that the Crocs brand has built its name on.

Amongst Crocs' new products are the LiteRide collection, launched in 2018.

According to Crocs' 2020 Q3 investor presentation, LiteRide is now a top-5 franchise for Crocs. The collection offers a wide range of more fashionable shoes, ranging from new takes on the clog, all the way to slip-ons and flops.

The LiteRide collection should help Crocs drive continued growth post-pandemic, by allowing consumers to enjoy the excellent comfort Crocs shoes offer, without having to stray from conventional footwear norms.

The company has also identified sandals as a vital growth opportunity, as a result of the growing, but fragmented sandal market, which could allow innovative brands like Crocs to rapidly gobble up market share. Sandals accounted for 18% of Crocs' 2020 footwear sales and their popularity amongst vacationers in warm climates means that they should be a line of business set to benefit significantly from a reopening, as holidays resume. Furthermore, prior to the pandemic, Crocs' sandal retailing revenues grew at a double digit rate for three consecutive years.

No longer is Crocs a company dependent solely on the performance of one product. Investors assuming that Crocs is still the one-product company it once was are overlooking a significant portion of Crocs' operations and a significant source of business resilience in a post-pandemic world.

Brand Relevance And Marketing Reach Should Continue To Improve Post-Pandemic

Taking a page out of Nike's (NKE) book, Crocs has managed to successfully grow its brand through a multitude of celebrity collaborations.

The company has partnerships with several A-list celebrities, such as Post Malone, Bad Bunny and Justin Bieber (who recently announced a new collaboration with Crocs). Crocs' marketing efforts have been extremely successful, to the point where many shoes developed in conjunction with their celebrity partners sold out within mere minutes of release.

Furthermore, according to Crocs' Q4 2020 earnings presentation, the company managed to increase brand desirability, relevance and consideration by double digits for the 4th consecutive year. This serves as confirmation that Crocs' ability to attract and retain high-level celebrity partnerships has translated into meaningful growth in the company's brand, over long timeframes and proves that Crocs isn't simply a "pandemic stock".

Celebrity partnerships are exceptionally important to Crocs' business model and they aren't going anywhere. In fact Crocs' celebrity partnerships stand to greatly benefit the company once lockdowns subside and celebrities can better interact with their fans through live concerts and other in person events.

Since the success of Crocs' marketing is tied to the popularity and success of their brand ambassadors, an increased ability of brand ambassadors to interact with their audiences should increase Crocs' advertising reach and reflect positively in the company's financials.

Earlier this year, Crocs took second place on Fast Company's annual list of the world's most innovative companies in the joint ventures category for their celebrity collaborations and healthcare donations. Fast company had the following to say regarding the companies on their list: "In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity and creativity in the face of crisis."

Opportunities In A Huge Chinese Market Offer Long-Term Growth:

In 2019, China was the largest consumer of footwear in the world, with over 4.14 billion pairs of shoes bought throughout the year, compared to just 2.4 billion bought in the same time period in the USA.

In order to expand into this large, growing footwear market, Crocs is leveraging the same brand ambassador-oriented style of marketing it found success with elsewhere.

In Early 2020, the company announced a partnership with Chinese Megastar Yang Mi. The actress (pictured below), provides a reach of over 100 million followers on Weibo (a Chinese twitter-like social media platform), giving Crocs a solid marketing foothold in China.

Crocs has also sought to benefit from China's Gigantic e-commerce market, by selling their products through a number of large Chinese Ecommerce sites including JD.com, Tmall and Taobao.

This move could position Crocs well to benefit from the growing footwear market in China. Furthermore, it will allow Crocs to leverage the advanced logistics systems the Chinese e-commerce market offers, in order to reach customers across the country.

The large online retail opportunity in China should supplement the company's online ambitions and lead to further growth in Crocs' digital revenue streams, after a strong 2020 which saw Crocs' digital revenues surge by 50%.

Strong Ability Of Management To Execute:

Crocs wasn't always the successful company it is today. For years the company slogged through lackluster financial results and an inability to create value for shareholders, but following an investment from the famed private equity firm The Blackstone Group, Inc (BX) (a company that made its name buying struggling businesses, fixing them up and flipping them for a profit), a slew of new executives were appointed to the Crocs board.

Furthermore, the company underwent restructuring involving the closure of several unprofitable stores and an outsourcing of Crocs' product manufacturing in order to simplify the business, cut costs and prepare it for sustainable, profitable growth.

In June 2017, Andrew Rees, an ex-reebok vice-president known for his expertise in brand management, took the reigns as CEO. Since Rees's appointment, Crocs has delivered over 600% returns for shareholders (Rees's appointment coinciding almost exactly with the beginning of Crocs' bull run).

I believe this is strongly indicative of a successful management team under the new CEO and is a testament to the strong foundation the structural and managerial changes implemented after Blackstone's investment provided.

Crocs' management team have a track record of success and under great leadership, it seems likely that Crocs can successfully navigate whatever opportunities and obstacles a reopening brings.

A Quick Look At The Numbers:

It's difficult to compare Crocs to other footwear businesses. The company's unique products mean that it doesn't necessarily face direct competition in the way other footwear companies do. Nonetheless, I believe that relative valuation, comparing Crocs to traditional footwear companies is a good enough indicator of the attractiveness of the company's valuation.

Many footwear companies struggled to maintain their usual levels of profitability throughout the pandemic. Notable exceptions to this generalization include Deckers and Crocs, which cruised to new heights of profitability during lockdowns. However, due to the poor earnings of the general footwear industry, coupled with Crocs' exceptional earnings growth during the pandemic, I believe it would be inaccurate to compare Crocs to other footwear companies based on current P/E multiples.

In order to adjust for this earnings discrepancy, I'll use the multiples of three somewhat comparable footwear companies Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX), Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) and NIKE, prior to the pandemic.

Graph of the PE multiples of several footwear companies over time:

Source: Compiled by author using Macrotrends

Looking at the chart above, it can be seen that under normal economic conditions, Skechers and Deckers tended to trade at P/E multiples of around 19 and 17 respectively, whilst Nike was trading at a multiple of around 32. This positions Crocs on the lower end of these companies at a current P/E multiple of 16.42.

Although Crocs may not currently have the mainstream appeal or brand name of a goliath of the industry such as Nike, the company has other advantages which make it attractive at a low multiple, such as its propensity for higher margins, due to unique products such as jibbitz.

Crocs' growth in EBITDA margins relative to competitors:

Source: Compiled by author using Macrotrends

Furthermore, Crocs has a great revenue growth outlook for a footwear company trading at such a low P/E. 2021 Revenue growth is estimated at 24.2% (predicted to slow to around 10% p.a. for the next five years following that). This revenue growth is even more impressive, taking into account that Nike, Deckers and Skechers are expected to grow revenue by only 15.9%, 13.4% and 20.3% respectively in 2021. Crocs' expanding margins could allow the company's earnings growth to outpace that of other footwear companies, by even more than its revenues are projected to.

The above figures mean that whilst Crocs is expected to grow revenues faster than other competitors in the footwear industry, the company is still valued as though it offers less growth than its peers, indicating a potential mispricing. This discrepancy is even more clear, considering that Nike and Skechers took hits to their revenues during the pandemic which should skew their revenue growth disproportionately higher, as they recover quickly post reopening.

All in all, Crocs' exceptional revenue growth, combined with its high, growing margins, could set the company up for great future earnings growth, rewarding investors who bought in at a low multiple.

Conclusion

Although Crocs' stock experienced an impressive run-up over the last few years, concerns of a reopening have caused some investors to remain apprehensive about the company's valuation (reflected in the stocks 5.1% short interest as of writing).

These fears may be overblown, due to Crocs' product diversity, great management, improving, robust brand relevance, opportunities to expand into China and forecasted growth.

Investors looking for growth at a reasonable price should consider Crocs, due to its relatively low P/E ratio, combined with excellent growth projections and great future growth-drivers.