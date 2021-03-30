Cardinal Energy Is A Good Bet For Long-Term Income

Summary

  • At today's oil and gas prices, I expect Cardinal to turn in a free cash flow of CAD $120 million annually.
  • Cardinal has just over CAD$200 million in debt, and I expect debt reduction to be its priority for its free cash flow.
  • On a track to be debt-free by the end of 2022, Cardinal is poised to become a long-term dividend payer with significant dividends not only possible but also likely.

Cardinal Energy (OTCPK:CRLFF) is a good bet for gains if oil prices remain above $55 U.S. WTI. This low decline rate producer can sustain output with annual capital expenditures of CAD$30 million.

WTI today is trading close to $60 U.S. I have translated all commodity prices to Canadian funds and present the current prices received by Western Canadian producers sourced from PSAC, a Canadian industry source. Market Statistics - (psac.ca) My model of Cardinal shows free cash flow of CAD$123 million Canadian and puts a value on the shares of CAD$5.35 Canadian. That is about double today's trading price.

Cardinal Energy remains exposed to material risks if commodity prices decline before it is able to reduce its CAD$204 million debt. In the last commodity rout, Cardinal had a near-death experience as cash flows dried up and debt obligations loomed. I believe management is now chastened and will follow a more conservative route, and will re-commence dividends once debt is eliminated.

Owing to its relatively long lived reserves (reserve life index of 9.5 years) and low decline rate (about 10%), Cardinal is less risky than most juniors with commodity risk causing a debt default the only serious risk facing the company other than an unforeseen management misstep or ill-timed hedging. Of course, Cardinal faces the same risks inherent in oil & gas development such as legislative and tax changes; environmental risks; risks of fire, explosion, blow outs, spills, and the possibility that lenders will be unwilling to extend debt maturities should economic performance suffer.

With debt gone, which could happen by the end of 2022 at today's prices, the company could afford a monthly dividend close to CAD$0.10 Canadian a share while still spending CAD$30 million a year to sustain output. Will the directors do that? That is anyone's guess but I believe they will establish a sensible policy and shareholders can look forward to a payout that will make today's price of CAD$2.65 Canadian a share look cheap by any measure.

I own 55,000 shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRLFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold 55,000 shares of Cardinal Energy

