Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) is an early-stage immunotherapy company using their T-cell engager platform to develop a clinical pipeline of medicines. The company’s TriTAC platform screens for and discovers biologics that engage T-cells to target antigens on solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. With 4 drug candidates in the clinic along with a co-development deal with AbbVie (ABBV), Harpoon is set up for several catalysts this year, and long term, the company is building an immuno-oncology platform to attract more partnerships and expand their indication purview.

The company’s lead drug candidate from the TriTAC platform, HPN424, is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (“mCRPC”) by targeting PSMA. Harpoon also has assets for solid tumors, HPN536 targeting MSLN, multiple myeloma, HPN217 targeting BCMA and in partnership with AbbVie, and small cell lung cancer, HPN328 targeting DLL3. All of these programs have upcoming data releases this year.

Harpoon Therapeutics’ platform and pipeline are building upon progress with T-cell engagers in general. The first approved bispecific T-cell engager (“BiTE”) was approved in 2014: Amgen’s (AMGN) Blincyto to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (“ALL”) as a monotherapy. Since then, the entire field has grown rapidly and Harpoon has built a unique set of technologies to overcome the current limitations of BiTEs and other T-cell engagers.

The key bottleneck for the modality has been stability and half-life in blood. TriTAC creates a trispecific with essentially a bispecific fused to an HSA antibody that imbues extended stability in the bloodstream and to maintain efficacy without the need for continuous administration. Drugs from the TriTAC platform also maintain activity at lower expression levels of antigen, are independent of MHC expression, which is essential for any T-cell engager as most cancers evolve to reduce MHC expression to evade T-cells and are modular.

Lastly, TriTACs can be plugged into validated biologics infrastructure and avoid some of the manufacturing issues cell therapies are facing. Over time, to expand the applications of the platform, Harpoon has added a prodrug concept on top of TriTAC, called ProTRiTAC, to develop T-cell engagers that only become active at the tumor site.

This platform has enabled Harpoon to develop clinical assets and close a sizable partnership with AbbVie in 2017 and an expansion of the deal in 2019. The opportunity to invest in Harpoon has some similarities to Pandion Therapeutics (PAND): a platform technology with a partnership, a large market, and business model potential to expand the number of deals. Where Pandion was focused on autoimmunity, which is less crowded than oncology, Harpoon Therapeutics is focused on T-cell engagers in cancer.

The thesis to invest in Harpoon is based on early data suggesting that extended half-life of bispecifics could lead to better response rates and efficacy profiles and a platform that can attract more partners. The company has several catalysts in 2021 that can validate the TriTAC technology in the clinic and set up the business model to scale over the next 2-3 years.

Figure 1: HARP daily chart (Source: Capital IQ)

Opportunity

Harpoon has used its TriTAC protein engineering platform to generate a pipeline of 4 clinical immunotherapies. The key part of investing in Harpoon is the success of the company’s lead asset, HPN424. The drug candidate targets PSMA, a clinically validated target, to treat mCRPC. Preclinical data showed HPN424 induced T-cell dependent cellular cytotoxicity in PSMA-expressing cancer cell lines and in vivo data in xenograft models showed the drug candidate’s ability to inhibit tumor growth.

In 2018, Harpoon started a Phase 1 dose escalation trial of HPN424 in mCRPC patients and provided an update late last year on the trial: across 14 cohorts, 69 patients have been dosed with HPN424. Over 3/4’s of these patients had prior chemotherapy. So far, a little over 10% of patients experienced an adverse event with a patient in the highest dose cohort (“160 ng/kg”) experiencing a partial response and 3 patients from the same cohort showing PSA declines in serum. The data on Harpoon’s lead asset is still very early, and its success or failure will drive most of the company’s value over the next few years.

On the platform side, Harpoon is developing drugs with the advantages of BiTEs, small size relative to a monoclonal antibody and activity at low antigen expression levels, while significantly improving stability and half-life. The TriTAC technology designs biologics with 3 components:

A CD3 binding domain for T-cell engagement An HSA (“human serum albumin”) binding domain to extend the drug’s half-life An antigen-binding domain

These TriTACs engage T-cells to target cancer cells, and an extension of the technology is adding a prodrug domain to direct the drug’s activity at the tumor site. Long term the technology can be expanded to newer antigens due to the modular nature of TriTACs.

Figure 2: Harpoon Therapeutics’ pipeline (Source: Harpoon Therapeutics’ corporate presentation)

Figure 3: Overview on Harpoon Therapeutics’ TriTAC technology (Source: Harpoon Therapeutics’ corporate presentation)

Figure 4: Overview on Harpoon Therapeutics’ lead drug candidate (Source: Harpoon Therapeutics’ corporate presentation)

Figure 5: Phase 1 data on Harpoon Therapeutics’ lead drug candidate (Source: Harpoon Therapeutics’ corporate presentation)

Most of Harpoon’s valuation is determined by HPN424. Around 164K patients in the US are newly diagnosed with mCRPC with over 29K annual deaths. PSMA expression is found in over 80% of all mCRPC tumor lesions. Anti-androgen medicines like Zytiga and Xtandi have become the standard of care for these patients; however, around 40% of patients on these drugs experience recurrence of tumor growth. New drugs are needed for these patients with Amgen using its BiTE technology to also target PSMA in mCRPC. Amgen’s drug candidate requires continuous IV infusion, while HPN424 relies on weekly IV dosing.

The valuation model assumes an FCF margin of 35%, discounting the company's ability to generate this cash flow from HPN424 over the lifetime of the product. The model also assumed a drug price of $80K. From this work, Harpoon Therapeutics in my opinion is trading at a ~3x discount implied by the model. This work doesn’t account for the other 3 clinical assets in the company’s pipeline targeting other cancers with high unmet need or the partnership potential down the line.

Figure 6: Valuation of Harpoon Therapeutics (Source: Author's valuation work, using base data from HARP’s 10-K)

The long-term vision for Harpoon is to develop a library of TriTACs targeting a wide range of cancers and immune-related diseases. With higher stability than conventional bispecifics, TriTACs can induce T-cell killing independent of MHC expression, which has significant advantages in oncology. Like most protein engineering platforms, Harpoon has modular technology that can build a diverse portfolio of assets and importantly close a wide range of co-development partnerships.

Figure 7: Opportunity for Harpoon’s TriTAC technology to bypass requirement for MHC to engage T-cells (Source: Harpoon Therapeutics’ corporate presentation)

Catalysts

With well over $120M in cash after a public offering of equity earlier this year, Harpoon has several clinical events that are likely to impact the company’s stock price. In the first half of 2021, Harpoon is planning to report new data on its lead asset, HPN424 and start a new cohort expanding the dosing range. By the end of 2021, the company is expecting to report early data on this new expansion cohort for HPN424.

Both HPN536, targeting MSLN, and HPN217, targeting BCMA, will likely have new data in the second half of 2021 along with a new expansion cohort by year-end. Lastly, HPN328, targeting DLL3, is projected to have new data by the second half of 2021. Mainly the new data on HPN424 and new biopharma partnerships will move the stock price. Everything else is secondary right now given Harpoon is still in early clinical trials and still has to validate its platform in phase 2/3 studies.

Figure 8: Harpoon Therapeutics’ catalysts (Source: Harpoon Therapeutics’ corporate presentation)

Risks And Challenges

The key risk for Harpoon is the clinical data from HPN424. The data coming out this year will give a more definitive picture on the drug candidate’s safety profile and signals on efficacy. This creates a somewhat binary event for Harpoon’s stock price buffered by 3 other clinical assets and a platform. Any massive increase in severe adverse events for HPN424 would be negative news. Even Amgen’s ability to increase the stability of its own PSMA-targeting bispecific would lower the potential valuation of Harpoon’s lead asset.

Another important challenge for Harpoon will be prioritizing its pipeline and developing new assets in a less dilutive way. The company has the cash to bring HPN424 into a Phase 2 trial but developing 4 clinical assets concurrently will become capital intensive pretty quickly. The HPN217 asset in development with AbbVie will lower this need, but Harpoon will need to show an ability to focus more energy on one drug candidate over another. Another key business strategy for the company will be doing more deals beyond AbbVie to raise non-dilutive capital and find partners to share clinical costs with.

Conclusions

Ultimately, Harpoon Therapeutics is a compelling platform biotechnology company due to its unique technology, business model potential, and upcoming clinical events. Bispecifics come in over 100 formats and have the ability to engage 2 functional targets at the same time while more easily changing dosage and treatment regimens. When compared to monoclonal antibodies (“mAb”), this feature has the advantage of bringing two cell types together. Harpoon has built off decades worth of research in the field to design bispecifics with enhanced stability. Early preclinical data is promising and clinical data so far has shown decent safety with one partial response for their lead asset.

The opportunity here is pretty straightforward: bispecifics have had some early success in the clinic over the last 5 years or so, but stability and half-life have limited the modality’s application to other indications and success. Harpoon has built one of the leading platforms in the field to solve this problem. Given the long-term potential of bispecifics to target a wide range of solid tumors and overcome some of the problems faced by mAbs and cell therapies, Harpoon is positioned to benefit from these tailwinds and become a category leader.

With this business model, we believe Harpoon has a lot more capacity to bring on more non-dilutive partnerships while moving their pipeline of assets forward. The key risk will be the success of HPN424. Early data has been positive, but clinical trials always add uncertainty to any drug development business. The platform’s value will be validated this year as HPN424’s Phase 1/2 data comes out.

If no negative safety news comes out and the efficacy signs get better, Harpoon’s entire TriTAC technology is validated allowing the company to close more partnerships and accelerate its own clinical pipeline. If HPN424 shows safety issues, then Harpoon will have to likely scrap its current lead asset and focus its attention on the other 3 clinical assets it has. The latter would lower the company’s stock price significantly, but Harpoon’s platform ought to help it persist through.

In any situation, the company has built out valuable technology that expands the purview of bispecifics. This type of approach is likely to create more business opportunities for Harpoon. Long term, the company will likely stumble if not for HPN424 then another asset. The company’s current business model offers some level of insulation from hiccups and given the overall market potential of bispecifics, we feel Harpoon is a compelling investment opportunity in a platform biotechnology company.

