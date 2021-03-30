Photo by bernie_photo/iStock via Getty Images

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) is a Cleveland-based holding company whose subsidiaries primarily originate mortgage loans, offer savings and checking accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its focus on mortgages as the main source of revenues attracts low interest margins that continue to decline in a sustained low-interest rate environment. Nonetheless, TFSL is a profit-making entity. Additionally, TFSL’s risk exposure is considerably lower than that of the industry. Consequently, TFSL is a recommended long-term investment as it remains profitable and low risk.

Shareholder Returns

TFSL shareholder returns, as measured by return on equity (ROE), have improved marginally since 2016 and as shown in Figure 1. TFSL’s ROE performance is also significantly lower than that of its peers. This is attributable to several factors. One, TFSL’s focus is extending credit facilities to the real estate industry. Loans linked to this industry constituted more than 95% of its loan book in 2020. Of the $13.1 billion of loans held by TFSL in 2020, more than $11 billion was due to mature beyond 2031. Therefore, the interest rate charged by TFSL on client loans is indexed to the Federal Reserve’s long-term yields. Mortgage loans have experienced considerable decline over the last five years ending 2020. This is in part to the sustained fall in Federal Reserve’s 30-year yields that is shown in Figure 2. As a result, TFSL’s industry focus denies it higher interest income that could have been derived from other sectors, such as commercial lending.

Figure 1: TFSL's ROE trend

Source: TFSL: FRED

Figure 2: FRED's 30-year treasury constant maturity rate

Source: FRED

The impact of the current low-interest environment is further seen in TFSL’s declining net and risk-adjusted interest margins (NIM and R-NIM, respectively). As figure 3 shows, TFSL’s interest margins were nearly half those charged by its rivals. Once again, this is attributable to the bank’s industry focus. To compensate for the low income associated with its core business, TFSL sources its revenues from fees, sale of mortgages, among others. Figure 4 shows a general decline in these other incomes which suggests an inability to raise fees, which have been its primary source of secondary income. This challenge is attributable to a lack of differentiation characterising the banking industry. However, TFSL realised considerable gains in mortgage sales in 2020. These transactions added more than $28 million to net income and $765 million to cash flows in 2020. One takeaway from this is that TFSL has a track record of retaining a high-quality loan book, which enabled the bank find buyers willing to take up the risk associated with long-term mortgages. In a low-yield environment, higher prices on mortgages are expected as TFSL would be selling those mortgages that have a higher interest rates than what prevails in the market.

Figure 3: TFSL's NIM and R-NIM trend

Source: TFSL: FRED

Figure 4: TFSL's secondary income trend

Source: TFSL

In light of TFSL’s business focus and the accordant low interest income, it is not surprising that the bank’s return on assets (ROA) is considerably below industry average as shown in Figure 5. Low ROA infers that the entity is not able to utilize available assets. Again, TFSL’s business strategy and prevailing low-interest environment play a role in limiting its ability to earn an income from its assets.

Figure 5: TFSL's ROA trend

Source: TFSL: FRED

Risk Management

Apart from shareholder returns, potential investors in bank stocks also ought to look at an entity’s risk exposure. As previous financial crises have shown, an overly risk-exposed bank is not sustainable. In this regard, TFSL is an industry outperformer. As shown in Figure 6, TFSL’s ratio of nonperforming assets (NPAs) to gross loans is considerably lower than that of its rivals. While its strategic focus fails to translate to significant margins, it is apparent that mortgage lending is low risk. Indeed, it is reasonable to argue that low interest rates make it easier for clients to meet their loan obligations. This is strengthened by the fact that TFSL primarily lends for the intent of purchasing 1-4 family residential houses. Therefore, its clients are employees and small business owners, which is reflected in the loan size of a maximum of $765,000. In stable economic conditions characterized by stable income streams for both types of clients, NPAs can be expected to be low. This is compared to other sectors where debt service is dependent on more volatile income sources. The viability of this strategy is seen in 2020 where TFSL continued to see a sustained decline in delinquent loans amidst one of the worst economic and health crises in recent history.

Figure 6: TFSL's NPA/Loans trend

Source: TFSL: FRED

Figure 7: Gross NPA trend

Source: TFSL: FRED

Sustained decline in NPAs leads TFSL into recognizing loan recovery against loan loss provision (LLPs). This has been the case for the five years ending 2020 and as shown in Figure 8. Indeed, 2020 was the first time in five years when TFSL recognized LLP as an expense. Yet, this recognition was much lower compared to the industry average. LLPs are reliant on actual NPA performance. Previous NPA discussions thus explain TFSL’s LLP performance. Similarly, TFSL’s loan loss reserve (LLR) has been lower than the industry average and as shown in Figure 9. This reflects TFSL’s confidence in its loan book’s quality. Specifically, a low LLR suggests that management expects the vast majority of clients to meet their loan commitments over the period of a credit facility.

Figure 8: TFSL's LLP trend

Source: TFSL: FRED

Figure 9: TFSL LLR trend

Source: TFSL: FRED

Conclusion and Investment Suggestion

TFSL shareholder returns are considerably lower than those of its peers. This is attributable to its focus on mortgages that conventionally attract low interest margins. However, TFSL outperforms rivals on the most common risk measures. Of interest is the bank’s factual low NPAs. The inference is that TFSL’s low shareholder returns is matched by low risk and possibly more stable income. Consequently, a buy investment decision is suggested for the long-term investor.