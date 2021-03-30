DPG: An Interesting Utility And Midstream Fund With A 10%+ Yield

Utilities have long been favorites of more conservative investors, especially those that are actively seeking income. This makes a lot of sense as utilities tend to be very stable entities that are well equipped to weather through any economic conditions, including shocks like what we saw last year. In addition to this, utilities tend to have dividend yields that are significantly above many other things in the market. Unfortunately for those seeking income, today's richly valued market has caused even utilities to end up with yields that are much lower than we would like to see. Fortunately, there is a way around this. That is by using closed-end funds, which are able to use a variety of techniques to boost their yields that are not available to other types of fund. There are quite a few utility-focused closed-end funds on the market. In this article, we will discuss one of these funds, the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG). I have discussed this fund before but since that time the fund has released an updated report and has of course changed its portfolio so this article will specifically focus on providing investors with an analysis of these updates.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has the stated objective of seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on providing current income to shareholders that grows over time. This is not exactly unusual as most closed-end funds have at least a certain amount of focus on providing investors with current income but not many specifically state that the fund is seeking out growth of that income. With that said though, growth of income is actually very important since it helps us make sure that we can maintain our purchasing power in the face of inflation, which even though it has been exceptionally low in recent years is almost guaranteed to become a problem over the course of a thirty-year retirement.

As the name of the fund implies, the fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in utilities and other infrastructure providers. If we have a look at the fund's largest positions, we do indeed see a great many utilities, although there are a few companies in other sectors:

Source: Duff & Phelps

The presence of Crown Castle International (CCI) shows that the fund's management has something of a broad definition of an infrastructure company. Crown Castle International is a cellular tower real estate investment trust that owns cellular phone towers and leases them to telecommunications providers. When we think about how critical cellular phones (especially smartphones) have become to our modern life, we can see how management can consider Crown Castle to be a critical provider of infrastructure. The fund's management has somewhat decreased its exposure to this company since the last time that we looked at the fund so it may be thinking that Crown Castle has become overvalued, especially since the company has been run up quite a bit in the past three months. One interesting addition to the fund's largest holdings is National Grid plc (NGG), which acts as an electric and natural gas utility throughout England and parts of the New England states. It boasts one of the highest yields in the utilities space and expands the fund's international holdings, which we will discuss shortly.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are likely well aware, I do not like to see any single position account for more than 5% of a fund's portfolio. That is because this is approximately the level at which that position begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if that asset accounts for too much of the fund's portfolio then this risk will not be completely diversified away. Thus, should some event happen that causes the price of that asset to decline when the market as a whole does not then it may end up dragging the entire fund down with it if it accounts for too much of the fund's portfolio. As we can easily see above, there are two positions that each account for more than 5% of the fund's portfolio, one of which is NextEra Energy (NEE). NextEra Energy has become something of a darling among the environmental, social, and governance investing crowd over the past year but, as I argued in an earlier article, may have become overvalued. It appears that the fund's management agrees as the weighting is much lower than it was three months ago. It is still projecting a certain degree of risk onto the portfolio due to its weighting though so any potential investor should be sure that they are willing to be exposed to NextEra Energy and Iberdrola SA (OTCPK:IBDSF) individually before making an investment in the fund.

One conclusion that might be reached by reviewing the fund's largest positions is that the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund is a global fund as it invests in companies all around the world and not just American ones. In fact, the fund is fairly well diversified internationally. As we can see here, only 63.4% of the fund's assets are invested in the United States with the remainder spread around a variety of other developed countries, primarily in Europe:

Source: Duff & Phelps

This is nice to see because of the protection that it provides against regime risk. Regime risk is the risk that a government or some other authority will take some action that has an adverse impact on a company. We saw an example of this earlier this year when the Biden Administration revoked the permits for the construction of the KeystoneXL pipeline and thus had an adverse impact on TC Energy Corporation (TRP). The only real way to protect ourselves against this risk is to ensure that we do not have too much exposure to any single country. Thus, the fact that the fund invests its assets in national all over the world helps us to achieve the kind of global diversification that we need to protect ourselves against regime risk.

The Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund is not exclusively a utility fund, as may have been assumed from looking at the largest positions in the fund. In fact, traditional utilities only account for 62.8% of the portfolio:

Source: Duff & Phelps

The remainder of the fund is invested in things such as midstream and telecommunications companies. These have many of the same characteristics as utilities such as sustainable cash flows and being well equipped to weather through any economic conditions. The 17.9% allocation to midstream might concern some investors though. When crude oil prices crashed after the lockdowns were imposed, midstream companies saw their market prices crash. A few of them were also forced to cut their distributions. However, despite this, these companies saw their cash flows hold up much better than this poor market performance would imply. Thus, they do ultimately have a lot in common with utilities even though they can be a bit more volatile in terms of market price. Fortunately though, the sector has since rebounded from its struggles after the imposition of the lockdowns and several of the companies in the sector have share prices that are very similar to where they were back at the start of 2020.

Fundamentals Of Utilities And Midstream

As we just saw, the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund is primarily invested in utilities and midstream companies. Fortunately, the fundamentals of both of these business sectors are very good. One of the reasons for this is the coming energy transition. In particular, fears of climate change have caused governments all over the world to take steps to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of the ways that they are working to achieve this is by replacing old coal-burning power plants with newer ones that burn natural gas or renewables. This is because both of these sources of energy produce fewer carbon emissions than coal does. Electric utilities have been at the forefront of this transition as many of them, such as NextEra Energy, have been very active in developing and deploying renewable generation facilities.

According to the International Energy Agency, the global demand for renewably sourced energy and natural gas is expected to surge over the next twenty years as a result of these trends:

Source: International Energy Agency, Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

We can see how companies like NextEra Energy or Ørsted (OTCPK:DNNGY), the largest developer of offshore wind power in the world, will benefit as the growing demand for renewables will likely give companies like this numerous opportunities to develop these generation facilities in the future. It may be harder to see how this growing demand would benefit a midstream company though as midstream companies do not produce crude oil or natural gas. It is important to keep in mind that someone will need to transport crude oil and natural gas from the fields where they are produced to the market where they can be sold. Thus, the growing need for these resources will likely result in a growing need for the services of midstream companies.

Another thing that might benefit electric utilities is electrification. This is something that has been highly promoted by futurists and refers to the conversion of things that previously utilized fossil fuels to utilize electricity. Most the proponents of this specifically mention space heating and transportation. As can be easily imagined, if wide swathes of the economy do convert from fossil fuels to electricity, it will significantly increase the demand for electricity, which would naturally benefit electric utilities because they would sell more product. Its promoters may oversell this trend, however. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the demand for electricity will only grow at about a 1% rate over the next thirty years:

Source: Energy Information Administration

This is nowhere close to the growth rate that we would expect if wide swathes of the economy convert from fossil fuels. While we certainly may see some consumption growth due to increasing adoption of electric cars or electric central heating systems, it does not appear that this trend will be anywhere near as strong as some expect. The fact that we will still see some consumption growth will benefit utilities like the ones that the fund invests in.

Distribution Analysis

As noted earlier, the primary objective of the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund is to provide a high level of current income to its investors. It certainly achieves this goal. The fund currently pays out a quarterly distribution of $0.35 per share ($1.40 per share annually), which gives it a very attractive 10.70% yield at the current price. The fund has been very consistent with this distribution over time:

Source: CEFConnect

This actually makes the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund one of the only closed-end funds on the market that has never cut its distribution. One thing that may concern potential investors though is that this distribution has frequently included a large return of capital component:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this can be concerning is that return of capital can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors' own money back to them. Obviously, this is not sustainable over any kind of extended period. There are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital though including the distribution of money received from partnerships or the distribution of unrealized capital gains. As such, we want to investigate and see how exactly the fund is financing its distributions and ensure that they are sustainable.

The fund's most recent report is for the full-year period ended October 31, 2020. This is a more recent report than what was available at the time of my last analysis and should give us a better idea of how well the fund weathered through the market crash and subsequent recovery last year. During the full-year period ended October 31, 2020, the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund received a total of $32,055,768 in dividends from its investments. However, $9.374,462 of this was received from partnerships so is actually classified as return of capital. Thus, the fund only had $22,681,306 in total investment income. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with $8,180,139 available to the investors. This was nowhere near enough to cover the $53,101,728 that the fund paid out to its investors. Even if we factor back in the money that the fund received from the various partnerships, it still only brought in $17,554,601 after paying its expenses. There are other things that can provide a fund with income that it can use to pay its distributions though, such as capital gains. Unfortunately, the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund did not have any capital gains. During the period, the fund had total realized losses of $39,348,507 and another $79,547,006 in unrealized capital losses. Over the course of the full-year period, the fund saw its net assets drop from $621,961,618 to $459,201,059 after everything is considered. This is very discouraging.

With that said, 2020 was an unusual year. For the first time ever, we saw countries all over the world shut down their economies and effectively quarantine all of their citizens. This had a devastating impact on many companies and their stock prices, especially in the midstream sector. It may behoove us then to take a look at a more normal year to determine whether or not the fund can ordinarily cover its distribution. In the full-year period from October 31, 2018 to October 31, 2019, the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund saw its net assets increase from $579,457,274 to $621,961,618 even after paying all of its distributions and other expenses. Thus, it does appear that in a more normal year, things are okay. We will revisit this over the course of 2021 though to see whether or not the recent rebound in energy prices and the midstream sector has reversed the problems that we saw in 2020 but overall the distribution probably is covered.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as the net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to buy a fund when we can get it at a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a situation implies that we are acquiring the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. Fortunately, that is the case right now. As of March 26, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is available as of the time of writing), the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund had a net asset value of $13.54 per share. However, the fund only trades for $13.09 per share as of writing. This gives it a 3.32% discount, which is roughly in-line with the 3.74% discount that it has averaged over the past month. Overall, the price looks reasonable here.