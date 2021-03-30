Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) has incurred a sharp 25% correction in the last three weeks, primarily due to the disappointing vaccination rate in Europe, which has caused prolonged lockdowns and has raised concerns over the recovery of the global oil consumption in the near future. However, despite its correction, Patterson-UTI remains risky due to its high debt load and its inability to turn a profit even without the pandemic on the horizon.

Business overview

The energy sector is one of the most severely beaten sectors in the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Patterson-UTI is highly vulnerable to the pandemic, as the drilling activity in North America has collapsed in this crisis. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the onshore oilfield services provider incurred a 55% plunge in its revenues over the prior year’s quarter and widened its losses per share from -$0.44 to -$0.57. In the full year, the company reported a loss of -$4.27 per share. As this loss is 60% of the current market cap of the stock, it raises a big red flag for investors.

On the bright side, thanks to the ongoing massive vaccination program all over the world, the global oil demand is likely to begin to recover in the second half of the year. In addition, OPEC and Russia have implemented unprecedented production cuts and thus have provided a strong support to the price of oil. As a result, the price of oil has returned to pre-COVID levels this year.

This development has resulted in a partial recovery of drilling activity in the U.S. The active U.S. rig count has increased in 16 of the last 18 weeks and thus it has climbed 71% off its all-time low in August-2020. As long as OPEC and Russia continue to support the oil price, the drilling activity in North America will remain in recovery mode and thus it will benefit the business of Patterson-UTI.

However, it is important to note that the active U.S. rig count is still 43% lower than it was a year ago. In other words, the recovery is slow due to the poor global oil consumption and the caution of U.S. oil producers, who want to become more confident in the recovery from the pandemic before returning to production mode. Overall, it is reasonable to expect the active U.S. rig count to return to pre-COVID levels in about a year from now.

As stock prices discount future cash flows, the slow recovery of drilling activity is not devastating for the stock of Patterson-UTI. However, it is critical to realize that the company was not profitable even before the pandemic. More precisely, the company has posted losses for six consecutive years even though the U.S. oil production climbed to new all-time high levels every single year until the onset of the pandemic last year.

The inability to post a profit amid record production levels has been caused by technological advances, which have enabled oil producers to extract more oil from a given number of wells. Due to these technological advances, Patterson-UTI generates lower revenues at a given production level than it did in the past. In addition, oil producers have drastically tightened their budgets since the previous downturn of the energy sector, which was caused by the collapse of the oil price from $100 in mid-2014 to $26 in 2016. Since then, oil producers have been trying to operate within the limits posed by their cash flows. This shift has greatly hurt the business of Patterson-UTI.

Analysts seem to agree that Patterson-UTI is far from turning a profit. More precisely, they expect the company to post significant losses for at least another three years. The losses expected by analysts are more than 50% of the current market cap of the stock and hence they reflect the high risk of the stock.

Debt

Cyclical companies should have a strong balance sheet in order to be able to endure the boom-and-bust cycles of their business and emerge stronger after downturns. Unfortunately, this is not the case for most companies, including Patterson-UTI. To be fair, the management of the company is not responsible for the weak balance sheet. As Patterson-UTI has failed to post a meaningful profit for six consecutive years, it is only natural that the company has a weak balance sheet.

Its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) stands at $890 million and hence it is 67% of the current market cap of $1.33 billion of the stock. If the company was profitable, it would probably be able to service its debt. However, Patterson-UTI is far from turning a profit and thus its debt is burdensome. It is remarkable that the company has posted high operating losses for six consecutive years. In other words, even if its interest expense is excluded, the company is still far from becoming profitable. To cut a long story short, the debt load of Patterson-UTI renders the stock risky as long as the company fails to become profitable.

Final thoughts

The energy sector has outperformed the broad market by a wide margin in the last five months thanks to the enthusiasm of the market over the ongoing vaccination program, which is likely to put the pandemic under control in the second half of the year. The stock of Patterson-UTI has followed this rally, as it has more than doubled in the last five months. However, it is important to realize that the company has failed to post a profit for six years in a row, i.e., it is unprofitable even without the effect of the pandemic. As soon as the enthusiasm of the market fades, the market will turn its focus on the fundamentals of the company. Given also its high debt load, Patterson-UTI remains risky.