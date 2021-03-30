Time horizon is always an important detail in investments – you can be right about the short-term outlook for a company (or stock) and wrong about the long-term, or vice versa, and lose money on what was otherwise a sound idea.

In the short term, it seems like the market has serious misgivings and doubts about the benefits that International Flavors and Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) can reap from its large merger with DuPont’s (DD) Nutrition and Bioscience business. Indeed, there is a lot to prove here, including whether the revenue and R&D synergies will be real, whether the company can hit its margin targets, and whether the deal will fundamentally upgrade IFF’s long-term growth outlook versus its prior standalone potential.

I have my own doubts about the deal, but it seems as though the pessimism is excessive. Long-term revenue growth in the 3% to 4% and mid-teens FCF margins can support a fair value comfortably above today’s price (and a long-term annualized total return in the double-digits), and those inputs assume that the company comes in short of its own post-merger targets.

Looking For Synergy From A Larger Footprint

While I do believe that exposure to some faster-growing end-markets, including probiotics, cultures, enzymes, and plant proteins, was a key motivation for the deal, management has talked a lot about the potentials for cross-selling synergies and increased share-of-wallet with customers in the food, personal care, and home care markets.

In theory, sure. It makes sense that a laundry detergent company might be interested in bundling fragrance, enzyme, and other ingredients, or that a packaged food company would be interested in flavor compounds, texturants, emulsifiers, and other ingredients from a one-stop shop.

But why would companies change their practices when, in many cases, these ingredient supply chains are well-established? This is a place where I think the time horizon matters. In the short term, I don’t think the cross-selling synergies are going to be all that compelling, but if the company’s coordinated R&D efforts pay off and generate more ingredients that were designed to work together, that could drive meaningful synergies.

Getting the ingredients “just right” for a packaged food product is a tricky process, and particularly so when it’s an established product and customers have taste, texture, and appearance expectations. Likewise with personal and home care products, though more on the performance side of things. Changing ingredients can have unexpected consequences in the final product, making companies cautious about switching suppliers, but if IFF can make a compelling and convincing case that they “better together” products across a wider array of components, that increased share of wallet goal could come to fruition.

Boosting The Longer-Term Growth Opportunity

I do believe that one of the motivations for the deal was to upgrade IFF’s long-term growth opportunities, both from a defensive and offensive point of view.

On the defensive side, neither the flavor nor fragrance businesses are growing particularly well (around 2% to 3% a year), and I don’t believe IFF’s expensive acquisition of Frutarom produced the hoped-for benefits. Frutatrom’s focus on natural additives, while still trendy, hasn’t moved the needle much, and looking at the company’s updated growth expectations at the latest CAGNY conference, there was a significant downgrade in growth expectations in areas like savory solutions.

On the offensive side, in addition to the aforementioned opportunities to leverage R&D and drive more cross-selling, acquiring DuPont’s NB business also brings the company faster-growing end-market exposures.

Protein Solutions will be about 10% of sales in the new company, and DuPont was a leader in plant proteins (soy in particular). There is, and will be, plenty of competition in the area of plant protein (from Kerry Group (OTCPK:KRYAY) and others), but most third-party research groups (Euromonitor, et al) are predicting high mid-single-digit to low high-single-digit growth in plant protein consumption over the next five years, due in part to improving product experiences (like the Impossible Burger) as well as increased awareness of the environmental toll of animal protein production.

Probiotics and Cultures, collectively around 7% of revenue is another appealing growth area. Consumption of traditional sweetened carbonated beverages is declining in much of the developed world, but consumption of “functional beverages”, including energy drinks and drinks with claimed health benefits, is increasing, and this business is leveraged to that trend. This segment also contains a high-growth, high-margin niche in human milk oligosaccharides; it’s a competitive market, including Kerry Group and Chr. Hansen (OTCPK:CHYHY), which acquired its way into the market in 2020, but one that can sustain more than one major player.

With IFF recently downgrading some of its growth estimates for its business segments, it remains to be seen whether the NB acquisition will really boost the long-term growth potential of the business, or whether it will largely just patch a hole that was already emerging in the older set of expectations. Either way, I do think exposure to areas like plant protein and probiotics and cultures is beneficial overall for the business.

The Outlook

The Street is clearly skeptical as to whether IFF can hit its new targets, including mid-20%’s EBITDA margins over the next three to five years. I share some of that skepticism, but I think it is more than reflected in the share price.

I’m looking for post-deal revenue growth of around 3% to 4% over the next decade and closer to 3% over the long term. Relative to current sell-side expectations, my 2022-2025 estimates are around 3% lower. I’m also expecting a more modest pace in EBITDA margin improvement, with the company getting to around 24% in 2023 and 25% around 2025/2026. Even so, that supports a mid-teens FCF margin that, in combination with the revenue growth, should be able to drive mid-single-digit FCF growth.

A few other points to consider. First, IFF had remarkably steady margin performance before the NB deal – while there was meaningful year-to-year volatility, long-term FCF margins averaged out to a pretty consistent 8.5% to 9% over 20 years. Second, three of the four major operating heads at IFF are new to the company, creating some potential challenges where corporate culture is concerned.

The Bottom Line

In the short term, IFF’s relatively lackluster margins and returns don’t support an especially high EBITDA multiple, but 11.5x still drives a fair value around $150. Moreover, even with modest improvements beyond 2022, discounted cash flow suggests more significant undervaluation below $175 and relatively strong annualized total return potential.

It’s likely going to take time for the Street to come around on this story, and I think hitting initial cost synergy and growth targets will be important. I don’t necessarily love the deal, but at today’s price, it seems as though the market is taking an uncharacteristically pessimistic view of the long-term benefits to be had from this transformative combination.