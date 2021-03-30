Photo by Aisylu Akhmadieva/iStock via Getty Images

The Western Canadian energy sector is likely the only sector in the entire market that has performed worse than the US energy sector during the biggest bull-market of our lifetimes. Western Canadian natural gas producers have been hit particularly hard as they have been plagued by a lack of adequate pipeline exit-capacity while they have seen their historical eastern Canadian, mid-western and northeastern US market share muscled away from them by US low-cost Marcellus gas producers. As a result, the price of Western Canadian gas - as measure by the AECO price - has been very weak, stock prices have been decimated, and a wave of consolidation has hit the sector since January of last year. Peyto Exploration (OTCPK:PEYUF) appears to be the next likely victim. The company's assets are an estimated 2.5x its current enterprise value, and - considering its debt-load - Peyto would likely not be able to fend-off a takeover attempt.

Investment Rationale

As weak as US gas prices have been, the price of Western Canadian natural gas - as represented by the AECO price in red in the graphic below - has been even weaker:

Source: OilSandsMagazine

As a result, the stock prices of Western Canadian natural gas producers have plunged. As RBN Energy reports, this has led to a wave of consolation in the sector as larger companies with healthier balance sheets have gobbled-up smaller more cash-strapped peers (see Canadian Gas Producer Face Increasing Pressure To Merge). As shown in the graphic below, there have been a plethora of deals just since January of last year:

Source: RBN Energy

As can be seen, Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK:TRMLF) has been the biggest acquirer - buying four companies over the past year. The pace of consolidation has picked up this year, with three new deals announced in February alone equating to - in aggregate - over 1 million acres and ~1.3 Bcf of production. Crescent Point Energy (CPG), Spartan Delta (OTC:DALXF), and ARC Resources (OTCPK:AETUF) have been the most recent buyers.

Note all of these transactions have been in the Montney, Duvernay, and Deep Basins - all of which is where Peyto has its leaseholds, production, and gas processing plants.

Much like what has been seen in the Permian Basin, where large scale combinations like Pioneer (PXD)/Parsley Energy, ConocoPhillips (COP)/ Concho Resources, and Occidental (OXY)/Anadarko, consolidation of Western Canadian gas producers - all things being equal - should be a good thing for the sector. Larger companies that control more production and are less cash-strapped should be better able to exercise discipline relative to cap-ex spending and production growth relative to the macro-environment (i.e. overall production and realized prices).

Peyto Is Vulnerable

As RBN Energy pointed out, the consolidation has led to a top-5 list of gas producers that now produce 38.2% of total Western Canadian gas production - up over 5% from Q3 of 2019:

Source: RBN Energy

As can be seen in the graphic, Peyto is now the #5 producer, not because it has been growing production (it hasn't), but because the ARC/Seven Generations merger lifted Peyto up a notch. There are now four players in Western Canada that have more than double Peyto's production - with Tourmaline now being the largest producer and having over 4x Peyto's production level.

Peyto's stock price has been decimated over the past five-years, falling 80%+ to the current C$5.27:

Source: TMX Money

As a result of the dramatic drop in the stock price, PEY currently has a market cap of only C$872.5 million. Combined with C$1.176 billion in total net-debt as of year-end 2020, that puts Peyto's enterprise value at an estimated C$2 billion.

What's Peyto Worth?

According to a recent company presentation, Peyto says it has above ground tangible infrastructure assets worth an estimated C$1.5 billion, or $9.24.share:

Source: Peyto Presentation

It also reports, as of the 2020 Year-end Reserves Report, that its below ground assets have a net-present value discounted at 10% (i.e. NPV10) worth an estimated C$26.41/share.

Combining Peyto's above and below ground assets we have a total of an estimated C$35+/share in assets. Now, the current enterprise value of C$2 billion shown earlier works out to an estimated C$12.13/share based on the 164,894,920 fully diluted shares outstanding at the end of Q4. That's less than 2.5x the estimated hard assets value of Peyto.

Obviously there is a huge disconnect between the current stock price and the current asset values. But before investors get too excited, any acquirer would no doubt make a bid at much less than what those assets are estimated to be worth. That is because of the very depressed gas price environment, the still very real pipeline exit capacity issue, the long-term competition from US producers in the Marcellus, and the fact that Chevron (CVX) recently de-funded the Kitimat LNG export terminal on Canada's west coast. Kitimat was supposed to have thrown a life-line to struggling Western Canadian gas producers, but the project increasingly looks doubtful or, at best, significantly delayed.

Investors need only to look at Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' (BIP) recent bid for oil sands pipeliner and, of late, prospective chemical company InterPipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) to find shareholders howling at how low the bid was - even though the stock is up some 40% since the bid was made. That goes to show just how beaten down these companies have become, and how vulnerable mismanaged companies - that have taken on way too much debt - have become. Peyto is in the same boat that InterPipleine is in: given their high-debt load, there is very little they could do to fend-off a bid and protect the long-term value of their assets for current shareholders.

Summary & Conclusions

I never suggest or advise investors to buy stock in a company solely based on the potential prospects that a buyout bid materialize. That said, Peyto's current enterprise value is trading at less than 2.5x the value of its hard assets. Given the current macro-environment and still strong headwinds facing Western Canadian natural gas producers, there is no way they'll get a bid anywhere near that valuation. However, a bid at say C$7-8/share is certainly possible (one could even say probable give the current wave of consolidation in the sector...) and considering the lack of insider stock ownership and high debt-levels, there is likely nothing PEY could do in order to stay independent. As a result, Peyto likely won't exist by year-end, and current shareholders likely won't get more than an estimated ~C$8/share, but that is still 40% above where the stock is today.