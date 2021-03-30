Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (SBS) Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (NYSE:SBS) Q4 2020 Results Conference Call March 30, 2021 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mario Sampaio - Head of Capital Market and Investor Relations

Rui Affonso - Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Marcelo Miyagui - Head of Accounting

Agnaldo Pacheco - Head of Controller

Louis Tiberio - Head of Tariffs and Costs

Conference Call Participants

Mario Sampaio

Good afternoon everybody. Welcome to the SABESP's Video Conference to Discuss the Results for the 2020 Results. My name is Mario Sampaio. I am Head of Capital Market and Investor Relations. Let's start by informing all participants that this video conference is being recorded.

The presentation accompanied by slides is being transmitted over the Internet through the website, www.sabesp.com.br and through the MZiQ platform. The presentation will be available for download all the same portal as well as the results release. We remind you that the questions will be accepted to the speakers only through the video cast platform. Our conference will take approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes, and we will reserve 45 minutes potential questions and answers from analysts and investors.

Before proceeding, we would like to clarify that any statement that may be made during this conference relating to the Company's business prospects, projections and operational and financial goals constitute the beliefs and assumptions of SABESP's management as well as information currently available for the Company.

Future considerations are not guarantees of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as they refer to future events and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur. Investors should understand that the general economic conditions, industry conditions and other operating factors may affect the future results of the Company and may lead to results that differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Let me start by presenting our speakers and our colleagues. Today, we have with us Mr. Rui Affonso, Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer; also Mr. Marcelo Miyagui, Accounting, Head of Accounting; Mr. Agnaldo Pacheco, Head of Controller; and Mr. Louis Tiberio, Head of Tariffs and Costs.

Let me start by making some considerations on the slide. So let's get started. Okay, great. So, let me -- before we go to the slides, let's make a brief an introduction. We would like to start saying that 2020 was marked by a number of pump extended events that are essential to understand in order to analyze the results of any company in any sector of the economy. This event takes on a particular invention for Sebastiana sanitation sector which we will highlight below as an outline condition for the results presented by the Company last year. The prospects of for the economic recovery in Brazil in early 2020 were highly uncertain and were radically reversed with the World Health Organization's here COVID-19 economic empowerment.

The global spread of the virus created a double crisis one in public health marked by efforts to reduce the contamination rates of the virus and adapt hospitals structures according to the demand of each country and region and another in the economy arising from steep reductions in domestic and external demands, which resulted in retention in recession and widespread these generic pressures. Combined effects of these double crisis began to be perceived as of the second quarter of the social distancing measures higher unemployment rates, lower tax collection, and increasing public debt led to a sharp decline in GDP productions and a scenario marked by high uncertainty, volatility and low confidence from all economic agents.

Under this scenario, the Company revenues began to drop delinquency rates began to rise as the financial expenses. The lower availability of public and private credit impacted the Company's business which faced the situation from its particular condition as a supplier of an essential service in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, that is the number one but not overlooking regular water supply to the populations SABESP played inactive role in facing a crisis on several fronts.

First, the Company interpreter attempt exempted, famous of water bills for the social residence and social category benefited more than 2 million people who live in the most vulnerable situation. The Company also allows customers in the commercial and service categories to pay their overdue debts installments. And furthermore, directed by asset the Company also put readjustments, which was scheduled originally to occur in the first half of the year, implemented in the second half.

Second, SABESP voted boosted solid nations in its reduced water supply to the use for cleaning and sanitizing surrounding areas of hospitals and emergency assembly. The Company also promoted the distribution of water tanks, small water tanks to households without reservation capacity we saw public wash basins and drinking taps in the areas lacking infrastructure, and distributed food that is to reinforce food availability to the operation in these locations.

The financial effects brought by the crisis affected the Company revenues as the second quarter as of the second quarter 2020 in which builds volumes for non-residential categories. Well, roughly, well volumes in the residential category increase, but as tariffs that are on average 50% lower on the residential category. The volume of water produced rose slightly 1.2% but not enough to mitigate the drop in revenues due to the lower average term and the change in the mix of build volumes, as mentioned, among different consumption categories and regions.

So that management did not hesitate to take measures embedded that can be company's expenses to the new scenario, expense, budgets reductions in the amount of 450 million were implemented, and then program to reduce the staff by 8% was maintain. This effort resulted in a 2% reduction in costs, administrative and selling expenses, excluding prescription costs, depreciation and amortization and estimated loss with doubtful accounts.

Simultaneously with the cost adjustment, the Company took over actions to preserve its best position during the highly uncertain period. This time highly selected in credit markets, but that's managed to raise R$4.5 billion by issuing free debentures we added R$3.5 billion and comfort and after that impact funding requirements with a R$ 550 million from the IDB Invest.

In addition, we find a standstill operation with BNDES to postpone the payment of 131 million of debt servicing due in 2020 and use the instrument of guaranteed insurance to avoid a cash outflow of 223 billion in some of the legal proceedings. At the same time, actions aimed at reducing the exchange exposure of the debt. We initiated in 2019, where in terms of FY 2020, in view for the impacts of the crisis on the economy, and its effect on exchange rate volatility.

In May '20, we exchanged $494 million IDB dollar denominated debt. We exchange it for real denominated debt in an amount resulting in an amount of R$2.8 billion. And in September, we prepaid with R$150 million Eurobond that was to mature in December this last year. Along with these amortizations carried out in 2020, the Company's foreign currency debt was reduced by more than $900 million as a result for currency debt decrease from 48% on December 31, '19 to 21% on December 31, '20.

In summary, the Company proved to be quite resilient in different favorable prices conditions that mark last year, overcoming obstacles on the operational side, as well as on the financial side and in terms of accessing capital markets. This was possible to a great extent, because of the engagement of our staff with approximately 5,900 employees working from home and the remaining frontline employees adopting strict health security protocols. There was no customer service interruption for the population as they were directed to our principal agency, strategic survives are also mapped to ensure the regular delivery of supplies.

We also reorganized our teams to take advantage of the low burden traffic and intensified the maintenance work necessary to guarantee service and water supply at this crucial time. Management's efforts along with employee engagement, allow the Company to maintain investment levels enter into an agreement to supply water at feature level with a municipality of Maua City with a population of approximately 500,000.

Also to participate with robust and technically detailed contributions to the third term review process and the term restructuring proposal they buy asses. At the end of 20, so that resume its profitability, significantly increasing any projected dividend distribution expectation after the first quarter result, as we will see below. Having said that, let's go and start the discussion on the results for '20.

Moving back to Slide 3. We can see a 3.1% increase in total builds volume for the year of which 2.2% was for water and 4.1% for sewage, excluding Maua, Santo Andre and part of the exemption giving to the social and develop category, they increase 0.9%.

Moving to the next slide. Let me took back here. On Slide 4, let's overview some financials, highlights of financials starting with revenue in 2020, we had 6.1% reduction in gross revenue and a 1% reduction in net revenue. As you can see in the graph, in comparison, construction revenue was significantly higher in 2020, which largely mitigated the impacts on net revenue.

The drop in revenue is explained by one-off effects from the executive being with distributed in 2019 in the amount of R$1.361 million, compared to the debt agreements with the City of Maua in '20, in the amount of R$193 million, this results in negative variation of 1,068 million in gross revenue.

In addition, the tariff adjustment rate of 3.4, applied in August 20 was not enough to offset the reduction in revenues from the non-recurring events, including the drop in the average tariff arising from the change in the consumption profile as already mentioned. If we exclude construction costs, the Company's elicited in selling expenses increased by 4.5%, which is in line with inflation. If we also exclude 247% increase in estimated loss for doubtful accounts and the 14.4% increase in depreciation and amortization expenses.

For expenses decreased that grew by 2% or R$152 million all this as a result of the efforts to reduce costs during the period. Due to these variations revenue expenses just decreased by 14.5%, but if we disregard the non-recurring effects of 20 of the agreements with Maua and other non-recurring events in '19, which includes the reversal of the provision with the retired tax and agreements with Santo Andre and Guarulhos the variation in EBITDA actually be positive by 1.1%.

Finally, the net profit for the period of 973 million was 71% lower than the net profit presented in the previous. Next on the slide five analyzing 2020 quarter-by-quarter, we note that starting from a loss of 600 million in the first quarter maybe debt ratio of 29% against the dollar. We end the year with all those -- we ended the year with almost 1 billion in that profit, which means that the Company generated 1.6 billion of profit in the last nine months of the year.

Although, below the value obtain, the profit obtained in 2019, is the profits in 20% to 30% are very good given the adverse impacts brought about economic crisis. In addition, also 2019 represents specifically high basis of comparison, due to the difference in the one-off effects of the debt agreements that we mentioned related to Santo Andre and Mauá.

Let's move on to our next slide, slide six, where we show costs and expenses. The many increases in expenses were related to estimated losses of analysis for loan losses of 247% in the amount of 360 million products of the framework already described by us. Depreciation and amortization also increased and by 14.4%, or 256 million -- materials increased 9.1% or 28.4 million, electricity rose by 6.5 or 74 million and finally tax expenses had an increase of 5.7%.

The most relevant reductions, on the other hand in expenses were for general expenses 15.2%, with a value of 179 million, personnel of 1.2, sorry -- 1.3% or 34 million services of 2% or 36 million and general materials of 3.3 or 9.1 million. Well, the details I'm sure you can find them in other variations and discussions, your earnings release.

Let's now go to slide, next slide. Here we show our financial performance, summarized, which summarizes all that we have explained so far. We started with a director of 3.3 billion in 2019, which was greatly impacted by the one-off after effects from the central agreements, plus pre pandemic economic context.

Net operating revenue decreased by 186 million due to the non-recurring effects in '19 and has drop through the average tariff in '20, which was partly offset by the construction revenue costs and expenses, including costs, construction costs increased by 1.1, 1.2 billion other operating revenues and expenses, including equity result was positive by 136 million.

Our financial results fell by 2.1 billion mainly due to the depreciation of income tax contribution increased by 957 million due to the lower taxable income which partly offset losses in the results. And finally net income totaled R$973 million in 2020.

On the next slide, we will briefly comment on our performance indicators for the first quarter of 2020. The following performance management indicators show basically accrued revenue, operating expenses, and EBITDA follow hem per build cubic meter. That historical series is presented since 2014 as you can see.

The quarterly financial data disclosed by the Company excluding non-recurrent and relevant events that would distort the resulting comparison. In order also to maintain the indexes of the period with the same price base, all the indicators were calculated in average values for fourth quarter '20 and adjusted by the IPCA inflation index.

So in this case, gross revenue per cubic meter has been increasing gradually, in average terms in relation to the previous quarters in '20, although it's still below '19. Operating expenses per cubic meter bills have been stable long-term. In the first quarter of 2020 is decrease over the previous quarter of the year and was also lower than in 2019.

Last EBITDA per cubic meter build ratio reinforces once again, the growth tragic story in the period. The index for the fourth quarter of 2020 improved in relation to previous quarters returning to the same level that it was in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Let's now move to the next slide. Talk about CapEx, so despite the uncertainties and volatility that we still experienced in 2020, we were able to practically maintain the expected level of investments for the year and exceed that of 2019. In 2020, the total book value of investments was 4.4 billion. If we disregard from this value, the extraordinary effect of agreement with Maua, the value of reduces to 4.1 billion.

Now 2019 CapEx book value was 5.1 billion. If we disregard the 1.3 billion value agreement with Santo Andre, this value drops to 3.7 billion in such comparing this value with that 2020 of 4.1 billion. We just commented we can see that the amounts invested actually in 2020 increase in relation to 2019, also comparing the forecasted CapEx value for the year of 2020 last year on a cash basis of 3.5 billion with an actual value of 3.3 billion.

We can see that even indeed very adverse conditions disbursements with investments were quite consistent. Now looking at more specifically for the period of '21 to '25, the forecasted disbursement with cutbacks adds to 21 billion of which 61% or 12.8 billion and 39% or 8.2 billion in water, considering that investments forecasted for the expression of the water security during the 2014, 2015 water crisis.

Our approval included with only the reversal of the river remains completed this year, the mix of investments in sewage collection and treatment is currently higher than on water, which means that we will be investing more in sewage collection and water, and this already starts this year of '21 with 58%.

Let's now comment on our the tariffs, first of all, we'd like to congratulate the technical work performed by the regulatory agency and the way it has been conducted in process, with the predictability and transparency, which makes us believe the process is valid, and it's based on strong technical prompts.

On February 8th, two preliminary technical notes were released was addressing when addressing the proposed calculations for the 20, the maximum average tariff and tax factor, and the other addressing the proposal for the tariff structure review. After these technical notes were released, public hearings were held to discuss these topics.

We highlight that the disclosed that the amount of 4.8413 slides per cubic meter was calculated over the measured volume and not the build volume, which is what we normally report also the number with net proceeds and taxes making the comparison with other results or previous results, comparable results a little more difficult.

Although everyone here is aware of this another important point to draw attention to in the proposal for the new term structure, which shows implementation beginning in 2022, with the gradual wrap-up of the tariffs until the end of the cycle. We also understand that you have already hopefully read our contributions on both topics. But again, we can cover them later in our Q&A session.

Finally, we emphasize that our set is expected to complete studies and publishes final technical note with the final numbers by April 9th this year. Next Slide regarding the water situation, in continuity to the comments we made in our last conference call third quarter '20. Rainfall indexes remain below the historical average. Despite the rainfall being lower than expected, we can observe that the water storage for the water sources that supply the metro regions follow is still very much under control.

The construction of the strong events of water progression system and there's to mining at water interconnection increased overall, some follow metro region of water security systems, precisely to go through the series of water stress to give an idea with not for these investments in July '20, the candidate would have to reach the level by which we would have to draw water from the technical reserve. But that didn't happen.

But we would like also to take the opportunity then right now, to bring a point that must be remembered and distributed by you when analyzing the situation of water availability and the reduction systems in the metro region São Paulo more specifically, the weight, the relevance that each system has in the total supply of the region.

Before the '14, '15 water crises and investments made to increase while security work included, the Cantareira system was responsible on average for 49% of the region supply. If added to the weights of the Alto Tiete system was 17% both alone covered more than 65% of the demand.

As you can see in the slide, this has substantially changed. Today the distribution of water is more flexible and less concentrated in the Cantareira system as compared to that would brings much more water security to the region, and makes it possible to face dry for the periods as well as the one we saw last year.

The last comments with no slides, we would like to highlight them before we go to the Q&A session. It is that on March 17th, Congress approved the maintenance of consecutive vetoes to the law 3.4026, the new sanitation law. With this the sanitation framework as it stands today should provide a clear scenario for the sector to reorganize itself and grow in an accelerated mode.

As we have mentioned several times the approval of the vetoes that prevent the removal of the permanent contracts for an additional 30-year has a low impact course. Today we have at risk for renewal only eight contracts representing 0.26% of our total revenue. All other program contracts we hold were renewed before the law was approved and are insured we have been secured for an average period of 26 years with the largest actual contract being the one with the municipality São Paulo that is valid until 24 August '21.

For this reason, we must continue to carefully and actively monitor the discussion and the conditions of the public decrees and regulations that must be arrived as a result of the approval of the law. Pending the definition for example are to transition rule from installed that have various contracts definition on regional bloc formations rules for the identification of assets and several other issues that you arise and uncertainties among discussion.

Well, this concludes our presentation. Let's go for the question-and-answer session.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Mario Sampaio

Okay. So here we are. We have questions come in. Just give me a second. We have questions. Okay, we have one question here. It's from Juanjuan Niska from Wellington Management. The question is what is the difference between accounting and cash CapEx? Which one goes to the red?

Mario Sampaio

First one could be used by Mr. Miyagui and then with person applied to the Agnaldo Pacheco.

Marcelo Miyagui

Okay, good afternoon, everybody. Talk about the different, about the accounting numbers in the cash numbers is mainly because the borrowing costs are capitalized in while the construction is in progress. So, sometimes most of the times, we don't have the cash affecting these borrowing costs. So, it is one big difference. Also some contracts performance contracts are also organizing accounting numbers, but we do not expand money while it's in progress.

Agnaldo Pacheco

Okay, so let's take some, actually it's very likely but your question is what should they consider for the regular for FFO this quarter, right? And the main answer to that is the regulatory body will consider an increase on the regular as the test was the construction is in progress moves through FB service, right? So it's their operation. So, it's neither cash or accounting wise it's rent moves from construction progress into the operating assets. That's the moment when it triggers an equation regulatory asset.

Mario Sampaio

Is that clear, any other questions? Okay, we have one more question coming in. Let's see. It's from Hasan Doza from Water Asset Management. The question is, can you please highlight and talk about the remaining key differences between SABESP and [indiscernible] at this time in regard to the term at the Europe?

Marcelo Miyagui

And then the ability to compete in more details, we have several different aspects, that of course, we have differences of methodologies and approaches with our test methods several and a lot of times, even the main ones have hundreds of pages of considerations, but I can summarize starting by saying that the final member of the time hike that is needed to reach the required revenues for us in our view, should be applied in a very, very closely to the financial and the preliminaries satisfied.

I mean, we can even agree with the group number for the requirement needed to achieve, they required revenue for the whole period of the next four years cycle. But we put attention and we need to reemphasize. They need to close the gap between the economic considerations of ourselves and the financial concrete application of the tariffs initial high. That is our first, I believe, more comprehensive difference between what we propose and what is being proposing in a primitive manner note taking for notes. We have some others maybe we can choose one or two and share with Mr. [indiscernible].

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, I can take that. Actually for documents, commenting on the preliminary note has more than 150 pages and it's quite a long document. But really, you could summarize the contents in a few. I would say five or six subjects. We have commented on volume. We obviously prefer that your contributions on net debt. And one that is quite important is recognition of prior period regulatory space from the first time cycle. So we made a comment on that that's quite important, we launch the regulator to consider this amount that is almost R$3 billion that recognizing right now. We ask them to regulator to consider that backwards and not from this point forward. So that's one of the main requests we've made.

And obviously, as we mentioned, even though the strategic population looks to deliver a balanced and economical balance to the Company, you need this economical balance to be translated into financial year-by-year balance as well. So that's what, was the regulator has no [indiscernible] companies are for us, but as before for the application of this adjustment over the years in the new surface structure. Obviously, we are balancing in economical terms, but we are not exactly balanced in the financial year-by-year basis. So, we added a comment to watch that as well. And then another few minor items given adjustment from compensations in regards to execution of prior plans as well as impact on our sales needs giving the COVID-19 pandemic, so I said those are the main ones summarizing at the very, very initial.

Mario Sampaio

Sorry, I was on mute. So, we have one more question here, which is from the Lilyanna Yang from HSBC. The question is. What are the chances of a delay in the rate renewed tariffs restructuring agenda and hype implementation? And if the proposed tariff hype in May 2021 comes at it the low inflation what are the risks to your CapEx budget? Another question, could you please give color and your appetite for new service contracts out of São Paulo state at a time of year when you are still undergoing a change in the tariff structure and when you seem to be getting relatively low one digit tariff increase since May 21? Next, two things here, one related to the increase and two related to the expansion of markets so Rui back to you?

Rui Affonso

Maybe to better good start with this first one, out of the very big about the second question right, so we are tired duplicate the initial proposal of process. Second, I'll talk about the market expansion appetite of for SABESP, right?

Marcelo Miyagui

Okay, that will be fine. In this year really of the technical notes are right, I mean we should be getting outside of hype of mid two digits and the proposed tariff adjustments for the first year of the cycle, which kind of translates back to that economical balance and financial year-by-year. In the first quarter, we should be getting based on the initial proposal, we should be getting a mid-to-low or low-to-mid one digits increased anchored between 45%.

We made a comment on this, so we said, tariff, it shouldn't be the case even more if you want to consider the fact that we are increasing our CapEx, so we're epics program for the next four years is way higher than what we have to performance in this cycle that's down to 2020 so that's one of the main reasons why we should also set most of the hikes as close as possible to what the economical balance is pointing too, is finding that.

So, that's the base of our contribution obviously we need to understand that if we're moving from one type of structure to another one which should be more competitive more competitive environments for SABESP through the knowledge base of customers someone is going to say that and obviously if someone is paying less on one side of the equation someone else should be paying more. So, that is to metaphysically for you, I mean, it doesn't make a lot of sense, if you were to do that at once, right.

I guess we all would agree that some type of transition period should be considered whether this transition period is four years, six years, 10 years when he goes into the case. But I mean, it's something to discuss. We obviously want the economical balance to be as upfront as we can. And we want any difference to be capitalized, so that there is no loss for any shareholder. So, we are not to get the full amount that we should be the first year out of that we should be having this portion that is not being achieved, capitalized, and included in the next few years of this.

So, that's kind of how we look at it. I don't feel might have money is a very smart guy who's going to access the financial market. So I don't feel that even though we do not reach 15%, 16%, 12% whatever the secret is, the final figure is going to be in the first few years. Company still financial work, and obviously, we shouldn't compromise that's for [indiscernible].

Mario Sampaio

Rui, back to you now.

Rui Affonso

Right. First, I'd like to remind everybody that actually is being very proactive in maintain at the expanding markets, the last three years. During the discussion of the new regulatory framework for sanitation, in Brazil, we have been able to expand being municipalities expand in the municipality associating contracts like remember Guarulhos, Murilo, Santo Andre and lastly Maua. But those we have been able to assure contrast with dozens and dozens of media sites, municipalities during these years.

We are not [indiscernible] right now out close attention in our neighborhood in São Paulo. We are now approaching the initiates outside São Paulo like we did in Guarulhos. Now, there is some other were analyzing very carefully like our CEO mentioned during our conference call in this morning. But we've cautioued. We are a big Company, we have not just expand and we also we laugh -- we have great opportunities to expand our productivity, our profitability, in our area of concessions.

In other words, we have a lot a lot hundreds of municipalities, millions of clients and possibilities to expand our profitability inside of São Paulo market share. Of course, we would take as Mr. [Barry] has said careful, new opportunities, but they have to be feasible or not uncertain across, we are not desperate to expand the theories somehow our group position in the market. That's between these two minus from here to take our decisions.

Mario Sampaio

Sorry, I just want to make sure I don't miss any questions here. I think there's one more time. Let me make sure I get it here. Just a second please. No, I think the question is the same. The question was. What is the difference between the account and cash CapEx, which one goes to the rent? Just the one I don't seem too. Yes, I don't seem to find. Okay, the question continue over the long-term other than numbers that are close to the accounting CapEx that go to the ramp. There's a big difference between accounts and cash. I think that was just complimenting. I think we answered that. And if we did not well, Juanjuan, ask again or we can explain later of course later in the call however that's for you. Okay, let me check. Are there further any more questions?

No more questions. Okay. Let's do this. Rui, let's finalize our call. So, the word is with you for waiting it seems to be one more question. Okay, so there's one more from Lily. Regarding the revenue target set by the regulator, it seems to be a great idea, but seems to come with the risk of underperformance if you your actual revenue comes -- sorry, very small, if your actual revenues come to be 5% to 10% below the revenue target. So what are the chances and key risks for your revenues to come short of the targets? What's the rationale of having such a high range plus or minus 10% and this wide range narrow?

Rui Affonso

Why don't you take that while you're doing, I'll make a comment before?

Marcelo Miyagui

Please your turn.

Rui Affonso

So that's a great question. Actually, the regulation has defined the wrench in the first year plus or minus 5%, then 7.5% then 10%. So, it is indeed a huge range. And it's solid portion that goes over this limit that should be somehow compensated in the following year. So it's only what's off is that compensated. So, it is the assured revenue, if it's something it's a good idea in appears in a transition period.

So indeed, it is a good idea. The fact though is that the range doesn't seem to be right. And we made a comment on that. Actually, our comment was that for the first year, given the fact that there is no new satisfaction that in the first year. We are actually going to still be billing our customers the same way that we were billing before. And we are not getting the entire percentage increase that the [indiscernible] was pointing at.

We said, okay. So if you're not getting the first, the entire revenue for the first year, then the range should be 0%. So everything that is off, that's below it or above it, everything that is off to the R$16.5 billion that is the required grabbing for the first year should be compensated in the following year. And then for the upcoming years, when you have new types of structure getting place, we propose 2.5%, or down 2.5%. So that gives us a full range of 5%.

We believe that plus or minus 2.5% discussing that you would grant the equilibrium for the Company, plus or minus 10%. We haven't really received any indication that there was an economical calculation under finding that size. We didn't find it. So our conservation is to go for 2.5% for the second, third and fourth year zero percent for the first year.

Mario Sampaio

We don't have any other questions on the pipelines. Let me give you guys 10, 15, 20 seconds here to see if you still have some questions before we finalize. So let's just wait a while then. It seems no questions. So, just asking the backup team no other questions, confirmed right. So, Rui, the word is with you for the final remarks.

Rui Affonso

All right, I would like to say to all of you. It was a pleasure to meet you all to share our efforts in order to secure our results in such a very, very difficult time for all of us. With a best team with the view, the whole world, we hope, we see you soon, not only through internet but also in-person in our one-on-one meetings on investors conference very soon.

Thank you very much.