Investment Thesis

Loma Negra (NYSE:LOMA) is a leading company in the production and commercialization of cement in Argentina. In 2020, it sold its operations in Paraguay "Iguazú Cementos" for $109 million. This cash was used to cancel almost all of its debt and paying back its shareholders an extraordinary dividend of $31 million (a 6% dividend yield at the moment). Now the company is almost completely deleveraged with a 0.16x net debt-to-EBITDA ratio.

During the last three years, the vast majority of its cash generation was used in a $350 million megaproject dubbed "L'Amalí II" aimed to expand significantly Loma Negra's production capacity. Now this project is nearing completion, which will make the company's CAPEX shrink significantly.

This combination of low debt, a sudden increase in production capacity - and possibly sales - and a collapse of its CAPEX could be the perfect scenario for a significant dividend growth in the short term. In this article, we explore this possibility.

Overview

The company

Loma Negra is a leading company in the production and commercialization of cement and concrete in Argentina. Its shares float both in BYMA and NYSE at a price of $6.21 per ADS, currently valuing the company at $740 million.

The company participates in four main segments:

Cement, masonry and lime: This is its main activity owning more than 50% of the country's total market share. It owns 9 cement factories across the country.

Concrete, under the name Lomax. Loma Negra is also a leading company in the concrete market, especially in Buenos Aires and Rosario. They offer a wide variety of products, ranging from standard concrete to high performance concrete or other specific products like concrete for pavements or industrial floors. It owns 10 concrete mixer plants.

Railroad: Through a subsidiary named Cofesur S.A.U., Loma Negra controls Ferrosur Roca S.A., which in turn operates the Ferrocarril Roca freight rail network, allowing some of the company's plants to access the network and easily transport its products.

Aggregates: Loma Negra owns the quarry "La Preferida de Olavarría" in Buenos Aires Province, where it mines and processes aggregates to supply concrete mixers, cement and other construction materials dealers, construction companies and road companies.

In 2020, cement explained 91.3% of the total revenue, so we will mainly be focusing on that segment.

Source: Company website

Argentina's Cement Consumption

Here we can see the total cement consumption in the country in the last eight years, expressed in millions of tons (MM Tn):

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Cement Consumption 11.7 11.3 12.1 10.8 12.1 11.8 11 9.7

Source: company's earnings release for 2019 and 2020. Page 6 in both documents.

Loma Negra's cement production in 2020 was 5.16 MM Tn while the total production in the country was 9.7 MM Tn. This clearly shows Loma Negra as the leading company it is, with a market share of 53%.

Cement consumption is obviously directly related to the country's GPD variations:

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Consumption var YoY (%) 11.6 -3.5 7.4 -10.7 12 -2.6 -6.8 -11.5 GDP var (%) 2.4 -2.5 2.7 -2.1 2.7 -2.5 -2.2 -10e

The activity was severely affected during the first half of 2020 due to the total lockdown imposed by the government to stop the spread of the covid-19 virus. In the 3Q 2020, activity rebounded to 3Q 2019 levels and in IVQ 2020 it was up +30%. All in all, 2020 finished with a declined in the cement consumption of -11.5%

L'Amalí Plant Expansion

L'Amalí is a cement plant located in Olavarría, in Buenos Aires Province. In 2017, Loma Negra started planning on increasing its capacity by 2.7MM Tn a year. This is a truly mind-boggling project: 2.7MM Tn a year represents 28% of the country's total consumption of cement in 2020 and a +40% increase in production capacity for Loma Negra. L'Amalí II plant will be truly state of the art, so not only capacity will be increased but also costs will be reduced. This will position Loma Negra in a very advantageous place compared to its competition.

In 2018, groundworks began in L'Amalí and as of the time of writing the expansion shows a 97% progress. It is expected to be completed by the half of this year.

This expansion alone required a total investment of $350 million, consuming a significant amount of the cash generation of the company for the last three years. Therefore, we expect a significant drop in Capital Expenditures (CAPEX) after completion. How significant? We take a look at that in the next section. But first, you can see a video on the project's progress as of February 2020 here.

L'Amalí II. Source: Company website

CAPEX, CAPEX, CAPEX

Take a look at the next table (expressed in million ARS inflation-adjusted as of 2020), where we show the three main sources of cash flow we are interested in: the company's ability to generate cash from its operating activities, capital expenditures (CAPEX) and interests paid. Other sources of cash flows are not shown for simplicity.

2020 2019 Net cash generated by operating activities 11,388 9,326 Payments to acquired Property, plant and Equipment (9,686) (15,945) Interest paid (2,909) (2,638)

Source: Company earnings release for 2020, page 61.

Notice how much of the cash generated by the company's activities was used each year on CAPEX and interests. Actually, the net result of this is negative. How did the company finance this? Mostly from positive net borrowings (increasing debt) which was later cancelled almost completely in 2020 after the sale of Iguazú Cementos, a subsidiary in Paraguay. Specifically, in 2019 borrowing proceeds were ARS 12,928 million compared to a repayment of borrowings of ARS 6,654 million (company increased debt). But in 2020 we have an extraordinary positive cash flow of ARS 8,344 from "Disposal of Yguazú Cementos S.A." followed by ARS 17,476 million in repayment of borrowings (company cancelled debt).

You can find the complete Cash Flow here, on page 11.

Now, the question here is how much of the CAPEX really went to L'Amalí's expansion, because that is the amount CAPEX will be reduced in after completion, boosting cash generation for future dividends (we assume the rest of it is mostly maintenance CAPEX that we cannot get rid off, or other minor projects). I will tell you the answer right away:

In 2020, ARS 8,039 million went to the L'Amalí expansion project, representing 84% of total CAPEX (see here, page 6). In 2019, ARS 11,639 million were used in the project, representing 73% of total CAPEX of that year (see here, page 6). It is clear that the impact this project has had on the company's CAPEX in the last years is tremendous.

As an exercise to clear things up, let's take a look again at the 2020's figures, this time subtracting from it the cash used in L'Amalí II:

2020 Net cash generated by operating activities 11,388 Payments to acquired Property, plant and Equipment (1,647) Interest paid (2,909) Net result 6,832

This is how cashflow would have looked like it if there were no L'Amalí expansion. Now this certainly looks much better. Net result is positive and we are yet to consider savings in interests paid coming from the reduction of debt that occurred in 3Q 2020 after the sale of Iguazú Cementos.

Debt and Cash Position

Loma Negra currently holds a cash position of $52 million. According to 2020's financial statements, this position is completely in Argentine pesos. The company had ARS 2,366 million in Common Investment Funds and ARS 1,742 in term deposits as of December 2020. See here, page 104.

Its gross debt is $74 million, of which 81% is USD-denominated, 18% EUR-denominated and 1% in ARS.

Therefore, its net debt is only $22 million.

Source: Company presentation for IVQ 2020 (page 9).

When compared to LTM of EBITDA, the net debt to EBITDA ratio spits out 0.16x. Basically, the company is currently completely deleveraged. As mentioned before, this low debt ratio was achieved in 3Q 2020 when the company completed the sale of its activities in Paraguay.

It is worth noting that today's cash position is enough to pay all of its 2021 maturities even when not considering the positive cash flow from operations or new debt emissions. But keep in mind companies currently face restrictions to access foreign currency to pay their debts due to Central Bank's current policies. We will talk more about this later on.

If we assume gross debt sits stable at $74 million at a rate of say 8%, interests paid would amount $6 million a year. In 2020's money, this is less than ARS 500 million. Therefore, 2020's cash flow could have looked like this:

2020 Net cash generated by operating activities 11,388 Payments to acquired Property, plant and Equipment (1,647) Interest paid (500) Net result 9,241

Therefore, 2020 would have finished with a cash generation of ARS 9,300 million or around USD 130 million. Please, note that here we are using the avg. official exchange rate for 2020, ARS70 / USD. If the company decided to use all of the generated cash in dividends, we would be getting a 17.5% dividend yield. This looks tempting but we must keep in mind that the company may not be able to access the official rate to pay dividends due the already mentioned Central Bank restrictions, or may well decide to use the funds for other purposes not contemplated here, like buybacks or new acquisitions.

Of course here we are not really making any projection at all, we are just playing around with the numbers. But this already gives us an idea to where we stand. Even in a tough year, the company would manage to generate $130 million in cash. This is not even considering the increase in production capacity that comes with L'Amalí II or the cost savings also expected from it.

Also, it is worth noting that at today prices, we are paying an EV 5.5x the FCF.

Central Bank Restrictions in a Nutshell

Argentina's foreign currency reserves are close to none. Well, this depends on the analyst you ask to, but we can all agree that liquid reserves are not abundant at all.

Source: Bloomberg article. ECO GO consulting firm on the basis of the Central Bank Data

To preserve its liquid reserves, the Central Bank (BCRA) has tightened its controls and limited access to them to both individuals and companies. In the case of companies, BCRA is only allowing them to buy up to 40% of the total amount required to face their debt maturities, compulsory making them roll-over the other 60% to avoid a default. Other additional restrictions are mostly affecting banks, which are currently forbidden to pay dividends. This obeys to the lack of liquid reserves as well as a necessity to keep the sector strong and solvent during this crisis.

It is unclear if Loma Negra would be granted access to foreign currency to distribute dividends to its shareholders. This is today's biggest concern for our thesis.

Iguazú Cementos

We mentioned the sale of Iguazú Cementos several times already. Even though the main topic of this article has to do with Loma Negra's ability to pay dividends in the future, it would not be okay not to address properly this operation. Why did the company sell it? Was it in need for cash?

The truth is that the sale was an opportunistic one and at an excellent price. Paraguay's construction sector was going through a better time than Argentina's, and Loma Negra saw the opportunity to divest and refocus resources in Argentina, cancelling its debt and paying back its shareholders. Iguazú Cementos was sold at 9x LTM EBITDA, for $109 million for the 51% Loma Negra owned and offered excellent returns to its shareholders.

Controlling group

Loma Negra's controlling group is InterCement, a Brazilian private equity company with a presence not only in Argentina and Brazil, but also in Egypt, Mozambique and South Africa.

This is relevant information for our thesis. It is common in this kind of corporate structures to see tons of cash coming out the subsidiary through dividends in cash, since the only way InterCement (or any other controlling group for that matter) could really get the cash to either expand its activities to other markets or pay back its private shareholders is if Loma Negra pays dividends in cash first.

Share Repurchase Plan

On February 12th, the company approved a share repurchase plan for up to ARS 750 million, or about USD 8 million. This is not really that significant: it represents a little over 1% the company's market cap and is not really that much of the company's FCF. However, it is relevant to our thesis too: buybacks are also a way to return profits to the shareholders.

By reducing the company's total shares outstanding, buybacks increase the Earnings Per Share (EPS) which in turn should have an impact on the stock's price. Moreover, buybacks are clearly a more tax-efficient way to return capital to shareholders than dividends. On the other hand, every dollar used in buybacks is a dollar gone, that cannot be used for dividends in cash, of course.

I believe a combination of both buybacks and dividends in cash is the best way to go, especially considering today's equity prices in Argentina.

Dividends

We have already shown that the company has the ability to generate enough cash to pay generous dividends in the future if desired. But will it? There are two main hints that point out to a strong dividend policy in the near future.

First, in its 2020 earnings results, the company is proposing to change the name of its "Optional Reserve" to "Optional Reserve for Future Dividends." See here, page 20. This has been formalized in the Board Voting Recommendations for the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting to be held on April 20th, 2021. Quoting from point three:

In accordance with the provisions of the Annual Report, considering the current progress of the L'Amalí plant expansion project, and as a consequence of a lower need for funds for the investment plan in property, plant and equipment considered by the shareholders' meeting at the time of the setting of the current “Optional Reserve”, the Board proposes to the AGM to modify the allocation of the Optional Reserve -which as of December 31, 2020 amounts to a total of ARS 17,750,900,000- and to allocate such sum to the payment of future dividends and, consequently, change its name to "Optional Reserve for Future Dividends".

Second, the board is also proposing to allocate the earnings from 2020 for the amount of ARS 11,351,024,000 also to the "Optional Reserve for Future Dividends". See point four of the Board Voting Recommendations:

In accordance with the provisions of the Annual Report, considering that the limit of 20% of the stock capital has been reached in accordance with the provisions of Section 70 of the Companies Act No. 19,550 regarding the legal reserve, the Board proposes to the AGM to allocate all the unallocated profits for the year ended on December 31, 2020 to the "Optional Reserve for Future Dividends", delegating to the Board of Directors the power to completely or partially until the next shareholders' meeting at which the financial statements as of December 31st, 2021 are considered.use such reserve one or more times depending on the evolution of the business and until the next shareholders' meeting at which the financial statements as of December 31st, 2021 are considered.

Therefore, the Optional Reserve for Future Dividends will amount to ARS 29,101,924,000. At the official exchange rate of ARS 92 / USD this is about USD 318 million. Wow.

Of course, this by itself does not guarantee that this amount or any other for that matter will be paid in dividends. That call is left to the Board of Directors to make. But it is a clear indication of what the management intentions are.

Conclusions

Loma Negra is capable of generating tons of cash from its operating activities and everything seems to point out towards a generous dividend policy in the near future.

Central Bank's current restrictions to access foreign currency must be considered. They are probably the biggest concern at the moment.

Is Loma Negra the best dividend stock out there? (limiting ourselves of course to the argentine stock market). Well, it is hard to say. We have already covered IRSA Commercial Properties (IRCP) and estimated it can pay a very generous avg. dividend of 15% with a huge margin of safety coming from its premium real estate assets. However, Loma Negra seems to have a better cash generation for a similar EV - with lower debt - plus the ability to improve even further its FCF due to a boost in sales and lower costs after L'Amalí II is completed.

We have seen Loma Negra can easily generate $130 million in FCF even when taking 2020's numbers, which include the impact from the covid-19 pandemic and do not consider L'Amalí II. If we consider a conservative dividend of say $70 million, we would be getting a return of 10% at current prices. But if we assume an improvement in sales and costs due to a very likely economic rebound we can easily think of $100-120 million in dividends (15% div yield) or possibly even more.

All in all, I believe Loma Negra has the potential to become the best dividend player in town with a +15% dividend yield, but for this to happen, we should assume an improvement in sales boosted by an economic rebound, reduction in costs primarily due to L'Amalí II state of the art technology, and a management willing to pay generous dividends while not committing to other new pharaonic projects, acquisitions or massive buybacks. I personally believe it is sensible to think these conditions can be met, but I will ultimately leave it to the reader's consideration.