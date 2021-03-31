Graphic Source: Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Introduction: What is Selecta Biosciences?

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:SELB) is a clinical-stage biopharma company aiming to utilize its quite impressive ImmTOR™ platform to create increased efficacy biologics with drastically decreased immune response. ImmTOR's secondary benefits include enabling "re-dosing" of gene therapies allowing the restoration of self-tolerance in auto-immune diseases. Selecta's strategy is to continue forming strategic partnerships with leading biopharma and gene therapy companies to advance their pipeline with current partners including Sobi, AskBio, and Sarepta (SRPT).

Founded in 2007 and operating with 44 employees, Selecta has reached a small market cap of $470M (March 2021) and operating revenues of $16.6M (FY 2020). Selecta's platform has made it all possible with a promising nanoparticle advancement that carries the potential to revolutionize immunogenicity and drug re-dosing. The large upside carries with it significant risk, particularly in their lead-therapeutic (SEL-212) that investors are patiently watching. The following report will outline the upside potential, but also why it is currently recommended as a "hold" until after 2H 2021.

Pipeline/partnerships

Selecta's pipeline consists of 1 clinical-stage therapeutic known as SEL-212 which aims to treat Chronic Refractory Gout, albeit with questionable success. It's currently in Phase 3 with a data-readout expected in 2H 2022. Additionally, Selecta has four other therapeutics approaching Phase 1 with the earliest (MMA-101) initiating Phase 1 in 1H 2021 with a data readout expected already by 2H 2021 for Methylmalonic acidemia. The other three therapeutics will launch INDs in Q4 2021 (for IgA nephropathy), 2022 (for Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency), and 2022 (for Primary biliary cholangitis), respectively. This should catalyze a promising new pipeline of high-value unique targets with strong upside potential.

Management

Selecta is currently being led by President and CEO Carsten Brunn, PH.D., a well-experienced pharma executive who joined as CEO in 2018. Before Selecta, Dr. Brunn was the President of the Americans Region - Pharmaceuticals at Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) and sat on Bayer's Global Pharmaceutical Executive Committee. Before that, he was President of Bayer Pharmaceuticals in Japan for 4 years. In addition to Bayer, Dr. Brunn has held various other senior leadership roles covering everything from marketing to product management across Europe, Asia, and the US at companies including Eli Lilly (LLY), Novartis (NVS), Basilea (OTC:BPMUF), and Bausch & Lomb. He certainly has enough experience and connections to lead Selecta forward.

Financial position

Selecta is in a strong financial position with ~$140M in cash and equivalents equating to funding into 2Q 2023. Revenues in 2020 amounted to $16.6M made up of collaboration revenue from Sobi and Sarepta on top of a net loss of -$69M for the year. Cash burn in 2020 amounted to $34M and is expected to gradually increase to an average of $14M/quarter or $56M/per annum. Total debt is a manageable $35M. In summary, Selecta is financially sturdy and ready to move forward with its clinical trials on top of significant partnership support.

Risk discussion

Selecta is not without its risk. The ImmTOR platform offers great potential, but it concentrates risk in therapeutic safety. If significant issues arise in any of their trials, it may be seen as a systemic platform issue. Partnerships seem to help to reduce the risk of each therapeutic line, but Selecta's gene-therapy segment hasn't established credible in-human data, though AskBio's recent acquisition from Bayer seems to help validate Selecta's scientific decision-making.

Financially, although Selecta is secure now, its ambitious pipeline will be costly and partnership support will help though not reducing dilutive stock issuances significantly as the company approaches 2H 2022. But all-in-all, the primary risk will be SEL-212, which had an issue-ridden phase 2 and will be a significant catalyst up or down after its Phase 3 readout in 2H 2022. MMA-101 will also be a potentially risky catalyst if its preliminary data showcases any issues in 2H 2021.

Investment thesis

Selecta certainly has the makings of a multi-billion dollar biotechnology company, but it seems clinical-stage data is the problem. Management is exceptionally experienced and Dr. Brunn's connections should provide great support and even funding has been well-established with ~$140M in cash and equivalents at FYE 2020. This comes after further promising support from their three partnerships.

Selecta's extensive pipeline offers investors diversified therapeutic risk, but it is also very early-stage. The key problem remains as the downside potential of SEL-212 which missed Phase 2's primary endpoint and was pushed forward anyway. The reasoning seems clear as it still has therapeutic potential, but it has created significant uncertainty in the technology that now requires more data. In summary, the author projects Selecta Biosciences, Inc. as a "hold" until after the 2H 2021 preliminary POC data from MMA-101's Phase 1 trial.

Pipeline & partnerships (expanded)

Graphic Source: Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

ImmTOR platform:

Unlike other biotechnology companies who tout promising platforms, ImmTOR truly does have the potential to revolutionize the delivery industry and is Selecta's key driving force. The structure encapsulates rapamycin, an immunomodulatory with human immunosuppressant functions, in biodegradable nanoparticles allowing for the induction of antigen-specific immune tolerance. It aims to enhance efficacy without sacrificing safety in biologic-therapies enabling the application of novel therapeutic modalities.

Graphic Source: Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

ImmTOR currently is being utilized in both collaboration and independent therapeutic development with two of the key therapeutics presented below.

Lead Enzymatic-Therapy Candidate (1): SEL 212

Selecta's lead enzymatic-therapy is SEL-212, the first application of ImmTOR in their enzymatic therapies pipeline currently being tested in two Phase 3 trials for chronic refractory gout. It was licensed to Sobi in mid-2020 who in turn will cover development, regulatory and commercial activities outside of China. Topline data is expected in 2H 2022.

Phase 2's Results

Phase 2's results showcased that SEL-212 was effective and well-tolerated, although missed the primary endpoint of serum uric acid ("SUA") level of less than 6mg/dL for at least 80% of the time. It did showcase a higher-response rate (59% for SEL-212) as compared to the pegloticase group - Krystexxa (46%) statistically at month 3. Average serum uric acid levels were 6.68 mg/dL for patients treated with SEL-212 versus 4.51 mg/dL for pegloticase. In terms of safety, both treatments (SEL-212 & pegloticase) showed favorable results with no notable differences.

Graphic Source: Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Although the results were not stellar, Selecta and Sobi agreed to move it forward initiating two Phase 3 trials both double-blinded and placebo-controlled for chronic refractory gout. The 6-month primary endpoint that is critical will be serum uric acid < 6 mg/dL whereby one of the Phase 3 trials (DISSOLVE I) will have a 6-month safety extension. The plan is for top-line data in 2H 2022 and the filing of SEL-212's marketing application in Q1 2023. Investors should exercise caution regarding SEL-212 as it does not currently possess the strongest application for approval.

Next Update: 2H 2022 (Topline data)

Lead Gene-Therapy Candidate (2): MMA-101

Select's gene-therapy candidate is MMA-101, the first ImmTOR+gene therapy developed. It aims to treat methylmalonic acidemia ("MMA"), a metabolic disorder whereby the body cannot break down certain proteins and fats. This candidate is being developed in partnership with a very impressive company known as AskBio which was recently undergoing acquisition from Bayer for up to $4B. MMA-101 aims to enter clinical trials by mid-2021 with preliminary data expected in 2H 2021.

Graphic Source: Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Next Update: 2Q 2021 Phase 1 Initiation Announcement

Other therapeutic updates

Selecta has several other therapies in preclinical studies with a few standout programs aiming to submit INDs in 4Q 2021 and 2022. These include:

IgA nephropathy therapeutic: An enzymatic therapy run in partnership with IGAN Biosciences aiming to treat IgAN through combining ImmTOR and IGAN's IgA protease which together will target IgA deposit-removal from the kidneys and expected to file its IND in Q4 2021.

SEL-313: A gene therapy program aiming to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency expected to enter the clinic in 2022.

PBC Therapy: A wholly-owned auto-immune therapy aiming to treat Primary biliary cholangitis (liver disorder) with an expected IND filing in 2022

For more information on updates regarding the science and priorities of the therapeutic line, please see the March 2021 Corporate Presentation or Selecta's 2020 10K.

Financial position (expanded)

Table Source: Self-created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - SELB

Revenue/costs

Selecta's operational history has been strong with consistent collaboration revenues ($16.6M in 2020) albeit on top of consistent net losses (-$69M in 2020) which is normal for most early-stage biotechnology companies. Cash burn has been well-managed reaching -$34M in 2020 with projections for cash burn to grow to an average of $14M/quarter or $56M/per annum. Dilutive common stock issuances have arisen from time-to-time, but due to the sufficient funding currently, it shouldn't be a major issue in 2021. Analysts have outlined various revenue projections and average revenue CAGRs from 2021's projection ($38M) to 2028 ($107M) nets a 13.8% CAGR. Profitability is expected by FYE 2024 with an EPS target of $0.06/share.

Balance sheet composition

Table Source: Self-created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - SELB

Selecta is in a strong financial position with ~$140M in cash and equivalents leading management to state they're funded into 2Q 2023. Total debt is a manageable $35M on top of $7M in short-term accounts payable + accrued expenses. Unearned revenue (current+LT) equates to a potentially recognizable $111M. In summary, Selecta is in a great position and ready to move forward with its clinical trials on top of significant partnership support, particularly from Sobi and Sarepta.

Valuation

Table Source: Self-created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - SELB

Analysts have presented various unique upside potentials for Selecta, but it seems most may be quite inaccurate given the early-stage position and high-risk with SEL-212. The longer-term potential of double-to-triple digit upside should provide a more accurate benchmark, but this greatly depends on the topline readout in 2H 2022 for SEL-212's Phase 3. Various other therapeutics in the pipeline are projected to run on a shorter-term length which may offer greater short-term upside making $19 a realistic average by 2025, but investors should be cautious as this outlines only the potential.

Analysts have provided important insights for investors in their FYE 2025 projections outlining two scenarios of an SEL-212 failure (Pessimistic/Base) and an SEL-212 approval (optimistic). Either way, the upside potential is quite risky and warrants a wait-and-see approach following MMA-101's 2H 2021 data-readout and more critically SEL-212's 2H 2022 readout.

Data by YCharts

Upcoming Catalysts (1-12 months)

Q2 2021: Phase 1 initiation of MMA-101 for methylmalonic acidemia

2H 2021: Preliminary POC data from MMA-101's Phase 1 trial**

Q4 2021: Topline data from empty capsid study

1H 2022: Phase 1 initiation of IgA nephropathy therapeutic

2H 2022: IND filing for OTC deficiency gene therapy program

2H 2022: Top-line data from SEL-212's Phase 3 program in chronicrefractory gout***

2H 2022: IND filing for autoimmune disease program in PBC

**Important | ***Critical

Conclusion

To conclude, it seems there is plenty of upside potential for Selecta Biosciences, but investors should take early caution regarding SEL-212's downside potential. Management is excellent and Dr. Brunn is well-experienced, but it can't always fix a troubled therapy. Selecta's funding is sufficient and should remain through the expansive list of catalysts outlined above.

The ImmTOR platform is promising, but with every great advancement in technology the appropriate risks are present, and in Selecta's case, the Phase 2 uncertainties and thereby the Phase 3 results of SEL-212 will make it or break it in the short term. In both scenarios, investors should be fine if they retain positions for the expansive diversified pipeline up-and-coming, but it may be a long-term hold.

In summary, the author projects Selecta Biosciences, Inc. as a "hold" until after the 2H 2021 preliminary POC data from MMA-101's Phase 1 trial.