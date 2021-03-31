This article was first written for my Inside the Income Factory members well over a week ago, when Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) was selling at about $20. My aim was (and still is) to ask and try to answer the question of whether RA's distribution, at the higher end of the spectrum of closed-end funds we follow and invest in, was likely to be maintained at that level for another three months.

If RA management follows past practice, they should declare three months of distributions the first week of April. So there is a certain amount of handwringing among investors, as there has been throughout the past year, as RA has kept its generous distribution level for 4 years, through the worst of the pandemic-induced crash and economic downturn.

Eight months ago, RA was selling at a discount of almost 13% and paying a distribution yield of almost 14%. Now RA's distribution payment is still the same, but the share price has gone up so much that it's selling at a premium of almost 5% and yielding "only" 11.5%.

That's still the highest yielding fund in our "Widow & Orphan" model Income Factory portfolio (which is our "core" portfolio and, despite its quirky name, is intended to be a conservative, but not overly so, well-diversified income-oriented portfolio suitable for any investor looking to achieve and grow their income stream at the historical average "equity return" of 8-10%, largely through reinvesting and compounding high-yielding securities, primarily closed end funds).

In a sign of how much prices have moved higher since last summer, the average distribution yield in the W&O portfolio, which was 9.5% in August, is now a full 100 basis points lower at just under 8.5%. While the market appreciation, in both RA and throughout the portfolio, is not necessarily unwelcome (especially if it is a sign of progress in the overall economy), it does present challenges to us as income investors looking to reinvest and compound at prices and yields that are no longer the bargains they once were.

Throughout much of last year, we enjoyed RA's high distributions, while also wringing our hands every three months over whether an above-market payout like that was destined to last. So now here we are again and I confess right up front that I don't know for sure, although based on various messages and comments from fund officials, and the data in their recent annual report, I am inclined to hang in there and continue holding. (I don't know if I would buy any more at this point, given the premium price on what has been a consistently discounted price over recent years.)

Here is what makes me think the fund's managers plan to keep the current distribution level:

In the recent quarterly management call (2/2/2021), one of the managers was asked the question: "Is the dividend sustainable based on the portfolio adjustments you've made, including reducing MLPs?" He answered: "Let me just say that we have always taken a long-term view of the distribution. We think that over time, in a normal market environment characterized by higher rates, a steeper yield curve, no COVID-19, the allocations we have within both fixed income and equities will perform well. And we believe that we will be significantly, over time, improving distribution coverage of the fund. We have had no conversations with the Board and have made no recommendations to the Board to make any changes to the distribution.

In the same call, the managers got even more specific, and discussed how they see distribution coverage. They started by stating that the coverage if measured solely by "net investment income," which is essentially dividends and interest received, has been 56% since inception and dropped to 36% coverage last year. When you include what they call the "good" Return of Capital represented by distributions from the MLPs they hold (because virtually all MLP distributions are in the form of ROC), that coverage rises to 61%, since inception. Still a shortfall if you only look at net investment income or equivalent.

But then they discuss what they consider to be their coverage on a net asset value ("NAV") total return basis. This includes capital appreciation - realized and unrealized - and is therefore closer to the actual GAAP total return, and in their words "it's a more holistic, more fulsome view of the total return of the fund."

They go on to point out that, by that standard, the coverage for the entire year of 2020 is still less than 100%, because the first quarter was so negative; but for the past three quarters, when RA's earnings came roaring back, the coverage was over 100% in each of the three quarters. And for the 4th quarter of the year it was actually 270%.

While anything is possible, it seems unlikely to me that management would have held the distribution stoically through the early part of the year, when earnings were dreadful and coverage was less than 100%, and would then make all sorts of positive comments about the distribution and emphasize that it was currently being covered quite adequately, if they planned to cut it.

How the numbers help support this

To better understand this, it is helpful to look at the earnings for the first half of 2020 and contrast them with the overall earnings for the whole year. Then we can appreciate just how bad the first quarter was and how strongly RA came back in the second half of the year.

Here's how RA did for the first 6 months of 2020:

Net Investment Income $17,643

Net Realized Losses (77,633,996)

Net Unrealized Losses (81,289,181)

Net decrease in net assets (i.e. total 6-months loss) $(141,279,766)

Then we look at how RA did for the entire 12 months of 2020:

Net Investment Income $34,351,466

Net Realized Losses (77,781,902)

Net Unrealized Gains 6,386,749

Total decrease in net assets (i.e. total 2020 year loss) $(37,043,957)

In a nutshell, RA had a horrendous first half of 2020, with total losses - some of it realized, some of it unrealized - of $141 million. Then it came back and must have made a profit of $104 million in the second half of the year, in order to bring its yearly loss down to $37 million.

While a loss for the year is still a loss and I don't want to sugarcoat it, the trend is certainly positive and strong, and supports what we have been seeing and hearing from other funds and market sources.

So again, with this much wind at their backs, and having gone to great lengths in their market call and commentary last month to emphasize how strong their distribution coverage has been for the last three quarters, I find it hard to believe RA's management would choose to cut it now, having hung in there and kept it steady during the early part of last year.

Obviously everyone has to make their own decision based on their personal comfort levels. I suspect the run-up in price and slight premium recently may reflect the market's coming to the same conclusion I have. It would not be irrational to sell and take one's profit, and buy it back if the distribution holds after all; especially if someone felt the current distribution was already baked into the price and it probably wouldn't go up much if they merely keep their current payout. I'm not very good at that sort of market price analysis and tea-leaf reading, but it sounds reasonable. We shall see.

If I'm wrong and the fund were to cut its distribution by 20%, it would bring it down to a yield of just under 8%, which is essentially my target distribution yield in the current high price, lower yield environment, so a drop to that level by RA would hardly be a killer in a well-diversified portfolio.

Hope this is helpful. Look forward to your comments and suggestions.