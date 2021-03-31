ETF Profile and notable features

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) focuses on 40 high dividend-yielding US financial stocks whose business operations are principally oriented towards providing financial services and products (including insurance, banking, and other diversified financial services). Considering the emphasis on high yield, you’re unlikely to get exposure to the big US financial names and KBWD tilts significantly to small-caps.

Tracking index - KBWD tracks the KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (KDX), a modified dividend yield weighted index, whereby initial weights are determined by determining each stock’s indicated dividend yield, as a proportion of the dividend yield of all index securities.

Weighting - KDX’s weighting mechanism is well-structured; it attempts to reduce concentration risk by ensuring that no single stock accounts for more than 8% of the portfolio, and no more than 5 securities are permitted to hit this threshold. Any excess weight is distributed proportionally across the remaining portfolio. In the second round of capping, for the remaining stocks, limits are enforced at the 4% mark, and just like the principles followed for the 8% cap, any excess weight gets redistributed proportionally across the rest of the securities; this process is then repeated until the final weights are arrived at. Considering that we're dealing with only 40 odd stocks and that too small-cap stocks which tend to be quite volatile, capping mechanisms such as this are welcome.

Expense ratio - Those who gauge their ETF investments with a parsimonious mindset will no doubt be put off by KBWD’s total reported expense ratio of 1.24%, but some context is required here; of this 1.24%, the management fee is still quite reasonable at only 0.35%. The remaining 0.89% of the total expense ratio consists of other indirect fees and expenses (termed as AFFE, or, Acquired Fund Fees and Expenses) that the KBWD incurs due to its investments in the shares of other investing companies in its portfolio.

Level of churn - One serious flaw of KBWD is the level of churn that it sees in its portfolio, and this is something that has worsened over the years. As you know, when buying or selling shares, the ETF is required to pay various transaction costs such as commissions, and the more churn you engage in, the higher these end-costs become.

Just for some perspective, KBWD’s portfolio turnover rate for the ten months ended Aug-2018 was 46%, for the year ended Aug-2019 this increased to 54%, and for the most recent year ended Aug-2020, came in at a whopping 77%. Just for some added context, note that a comparable ETF such as the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) only saw portfolio turnover rates ranging from 7% to 18% over the same period (Aug-2018 to Aug-2020). A 77% turnover rate also defeats the notion of KBWD coming across as a buy-and-hold type ETF, but rather makes this more of a trading-type portfolio.

Dividend credentials - Presumably, potential investors are primarily looking at KBWD for its juicy forward dividend yield of 7.44% (monthly payments). Looking at that number in isolation, I’d have to be ungracious to deny the merits of KBWD’s yield pedigree, but I’d also like to state that it’s a somewhat sub-optimal time to be getting in, when you consider that traditionally, over the last 4 years, the forward dividend yield has averaged over 10%.

Besides KBWD’s dividend-paying track record over recent years hasn’t been great. Consider someone who approached KBWD 3 years back due to its alluring dividend profile. Well looking back now she’d realize that the annual dividend outflow probably peaked 5 years ago; over the last 5 years the dividend outflow has been cut by - 5% CAGR, and over the last 3 years this has been worse at -12% CAGR.

Dominant sector exposure - The holdings of KBWD are predominantly oriented towards the asset management and custodian bank space that account for close to ~44% of the total portfolio. I feel such strong exposure to this segment may be unideal at this stage of the cycle, and would rather prefer to be more exposed to financial stocks that are involved in the traditional activities of lending and deposit sourcing as I feel this is a segment that has more legs with the rate expansion cycle yet to kick off meaningfully.

With the market performing the way it has over the last 12 months, and AUMs swelling, US asset management firms have had much to cheer. That said, I’d like to believe that we’ve probably already seen the best conditions for this trade, and I’m not sure you’re going to see the sort of market tailwinds you saw in 2020 that could continue to buttress any potential expansion in the AUMs. Also note that even before the crisis last year, the proliferation and adoption of passively managed funds were putting significant pressure on the fees of actively managed funds that many of these asset management firms run, reducing their competitive position. I expect this trend to gain traction.

In the custodian space, I like the inherent stability of this industry but due to its largely commoditized offerings, I would rather prefer to be exposed to just a few large-cap custodian names such as BNY Mellon (BK) or Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS), rather than the small-cap custodian stocks that KBWD focuses on; the custodian space is a tough industry to crack for new and small entrants, and asset management clients prefer not to switch across competitors given the high switching costs and disruption that this entails. The proliferation of passively managed funds and the impact it has had on actively managed asset management fees has also impacted the eventual fees that custodian banks charge asset managers who are reluctant to pay any premium for what is essentially commoditized services.

Sub-standard risk-adjusted return metrics

Regardless of your own personal outlook- good or bad- on the US financial sector, you’d have to be very brave to disregard the weak risk-adjusted return profile of a US financials-based investment vehicle- KBWD. As you can see from the table below, on a 10-year lookback basis, these numbers are fairly acceptable, but its profile has deteriorated over the years, and over the last 5 years, and the last 3 years, the numbers don’t make for pleasant reading.

So, let me start with what's good, and probably the only thing that is good from this table, which is the mean annual return. Both on a 3-year basis and a 10-year basis, KBWD has managed to deliver higher returns than the category average, but have the quality of returns been good? As in, are they perhaps taking on too much risk to generate these returns? I'd like to think so. Let me explain.

Firstly, it is dispiriting to note that KBWD has not been able to generate any positive alpha during any of the concerned periods; with the category average, we saw a similar negative alpha trend over 10 years, but they’ve been able to arrest this situation over the last few years with a positive figure of 1.97 over 3 years, and 4.98 over 5 years.

In the previous section, I highlighted KBWB’s high churn which doesn’t make it a particularly stable option. Add to that, elevated volatility, exemplified by the beta (measuring systematic risk) and the standard deviation (measuring total risk). In fact, do note that the standard deviation over the last 3 years is double that of the category average. Also, look at that astronomical beta figure of 1.64x over the last 3 years; this becomes more troubling when you consider that this category is generally perceived to be a low-beta space, as validated by the sector average beta range of 0.95 to 1 over 3-5 years!

These elevated volatility ratios have had a profoundly negative impact on the risk-adjusted return metrics. The Sharpe ratio which measures excess returns per unit of total risk has been very low at 0.28 (on a 3-year basis) and 0.42 (on a 5-year basis), far below the category average of 0.51 (on a 3-year basis) and 1.04 (on a 5-year basis). With the Treynor ratio- which measures excess returns per unit of systematic risk- the situation is even worse, with KBWB's 3-year figure of 1.51 (and 5-year figure of 4.94) coming in significantly lower than the category average.

I acknowledge that these are historical numbers and don’t necessarily have to reflect the future, but it’d also be foolhardy to expect the risk/return profile to be drastically different from the recent past. All in all, I’d be very mindful of KBWD’s elevated volatility, and view any future investment with a strong dose of trepidation.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Technical analysis and stylistic considerations

As mentioned in the section above, KBWD comes across as more of a trading play than an investment vehicle, and this makes the technical side of things particularly crucial.

Source: Invesco

As per the market-cap and style allocations of KBWD, it is clear that this ETF is overwhelmingly weighted towards the "small-cap value" space that accounts for ~71% of the total holdings. Considering this tilt, I wanted to get a sense of the relative strength of US small-cap value (VIOV) vs US small-cap growth (VBK).

Growth’s outperformance relative to value over many years has been well-documented for a while now, and this was even more profound last year. Narrowing the focus to only the small-cap space, we can see that in March-20 this ratio fell out of its long-run descending channel and for much of 2020 was trading at very low levels below the 0.55 mark.

However, since the turn of this year, this relative strength seems to have reversed with greater interest going into the small-cap value space (relative to small-cap growth), and this has propelled the ratio very quickly, not only past the lower boundary of the previous channel but also towards the upper boundary of the channel at around the 0.66 mark. It has been unable to break past the upper boundary and has since reverted back to the 0.64 level.

So, the takeaway here is that small-cap value which was very attractive a few months back isn’t quite as attractive anymore. I’m not suggesting that this ratio won’t break past the upper boundary of the channel, but it would find it challenging, and also the risk-reward isn’t as compelling as it was during H2-20.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Narrowing the focus down to the standalone chart of KBWD, one gets a similar feel; there’s potential for further upside, but the risk-reward isn’t as compelling as before.

Even before the 2020 crisis, KBWD had been making a series of lower-lows and lower-highs in the form of a descending channel pattern. In March 2020, there was a decisive break below the lower boundary of the channel, but KBWB managed to display some resilience at the lower levels, and has since made steady, but feeble attempts to claw its way back.

It returned to its previous channel earlier this year and is now almost close to returning to its pre-pandemic levels. KBWB now is essentially in no man's land, as it is in the middle of its long-run channel, which means calling the direction, either way, could be tricky and there’s potential for it to test either the upper or lower boundary of the channel.

Source: Trading View

Closing thoughts

As you may have gleaned from this article, I’m not KBWD’s biggest supporter. If you want exposure to US financials, there are more compelling and less-volatile options around such as the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE), which I’ve covered previously (although not as compelling as it was in Dec-2020).

That said, if your risk appetite is significant, and you think KBWD’s high-yield could compensate for some of the risks that come with this ETF, then you may attempt a long position at current levels with the intention to exit at around the $23 levels which coincides with the upper boundary of its long-term channel. At this exit point, you’re looking at potentially 15-17% returns.