Spanish regulated utilities are always interesting, because they are in constant conflict with the Spanish utilities regulator, the CNMC, which in my opinion has a tendency to work against investor’s interests along Spain’s typically more left-leaning lines. Enagas (OTCPK:ENGGY)(OTCPK:ENGGF) was substantially struck by moves on the part of the CNMC to strike down their remuneration substantially. However, with Enagas engaging the hydrogen opportunity in full force, they have more to leverage in negotiations with the CNMC.

Moreover, fundamental changes to a medieval remuneration scheme compared to other European countries also plays in their favour in a potentially inflationary environment. Backed by ESG trends, Enagas looks like a killer income play with an opportunity for revaluation from a level equaling March 2020 lows.

The Remuneration Situation

Where once the remuneration situation was bad, hydrogen infrastructure opportunities have made it good. Regulated utilities are remunerated on the basis that if they have projects in which they can invest and benefit the public good as decided by utility regulators, they should be given more money to conduct those projects. As a traditional gas utility, those opportunities had become scarce since the last tariff review in 2016, and thus the CNMC saw fit to cut their remuneration by 20% over the next tariff period.

With reasonable operating leverage, a topline cut of that magnitude would have meant substantial cash flow reduction for Enagas’ main concession, with midstream affiliate income from the US providing little mitigation. However, with the hydrogen boom that has overtaken the renewable narrative lately, things have changed for Enagas. With a project to produce green hydrogen, production powered by wind turbines, Enagas has proved that there is work to be done to modernize gas transmission to support the entry of hydrogen into the renewable mix.

The remuneration reduction, as a result of approval of these projects went from 20% to 10% in the tariff review period, thus bringing down their annualized remuneration decline over the next 5 years from 4% to 2%. Consider this for the moment in a tangible cash flow perspective.

(Source: Enagas Strategic Report 2020)

The cash flows are relatively predictable, so doing a simple DCF with some of the data above gets us here. A quite low required rate of return of 5.5% is appropriate given the predictable cash flows and the primarily fixed rate, and low rate debt structure. We don't use CAPM to find the discount rate because we don't believe that required rates of return should vary as much as CAPM would imply given the volatility in risk appetites in equity markets.

(Source: Mare E-Lab Research Database)

The 47% appreciation opportunity should be taken with a grain of salt, as any output from a cash flow model, but the key things is that as green hydrogen become better recognized by the EU as an important piece in the renewable puzzle, Enagas will be able to justify their level of remuneration going forward with new hydrogen-related ideas that synergise with the strategic transition to ready the gas transmission network for a new age of energy and power. This helps justify the quite important horizon value in terms of our valuation.

Beyond the ability of Enagas to justify remuneration with hydrogen projects, other positives have solidified in this tariff review period. In particular, Enagas, as well as the other regulated utilities, are going to be remunerated on a regulatory WACC rather than a straight-line basis, in-keeping with most other regulated utilities of the world. What this means is that there will be more inflation hedges in their remuneration, as they will be remunerated on the basis of interest rates.

While money printing pushes down on interest rates, inflation risk, and importantly the expectation of inflation, pushes nominal rates up in vicious cycles that should overpower interest rate pressures, especially given required rates of return normalize relative to real rates in the long term. While it’s unclear whether or not inflation will go beyond asset prices and make its way meaningfully into consumer prices, and it seems that the US will be much less restrained than the EU in its money printing, it is certainly better to be safe than sorry when it comes to inflation, and Enagas is safe.

(Source: theconversation.com)

Conclusion

There are some risks to Enagas, like for example their substantial affiliate income which stems from shale oil-dependent midstream business Tallgrass in the US. These could be struck by adverse conditions in oil, or in US shale oil in particular which is structurally weaker. Moreover, there are risks of the collapse of the hydrogen boom, for example if the EU or other supranational environmental watchdogs came to the conclusion that there are better alternatives to hydrogen, since hydrogen has to be produced with green power sources to be green and not 'grey'.

However, these risks are relatively remote, as the affiliate income is not too major in terms of Enagas' income mix, and hydrogen will probably have at least a marginal role to play in the renewable revolution. Therefore, the income proposition and the value proposition given the substantial discount from pre-COVID levels, makes this stock attractive.

With a dividend yield above 7%, the income is undergirded by inflation-resistant and commodity-resistant cash flows, that will protect income-oriented portfolios. As such, Enagas presents itself as attractive at the current entry point, and can be relied upon from an income perspective and for capital protection.