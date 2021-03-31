With short-cycle industrial markets firmly in recovery mode and longer-term opportunities in HVAC and industrial automation, end-market conditions are looking pretty supportive these days for Regal Beloit (RBC). Strong execution in tougher markets in 2019 and 2020 likewise lends more credibility to management’s cost reduction targets, as the company definitely outperformed expectations for decremental margins during the pandemic downturn.

On top of that, the acquisition/merger with Rexnord’s (RXN) Process and Motion Control business (or PMC) creates new synergy opportunities on both the cost and revenue lines, with the deal also significantly enhancing Regal Beloit’s Power Transmission business.

I can see near-term upside in Regal Beloit to around $160, and above-average longer-term total annualized return potential beyond that. It is a cyclical, largely short-cycle, industrial business, but one where I believe there are both revenue and margin tailwinds to drive the business.

Powering Up In Power Transmission

There were rumors for some time that Regal Beloit was going to do something significant in M&A, with most rumors centering around Rexnord’s PMC business or ABB’s (ABB) Dodge power transmission business. Both are peers and rivals of Regal’s Power Transmission business, and Regal decided to go with Rexnord.

The structure of the deal, a Reverse Morris Trust transaction, creates some complications and limitations for Regal Beloit, but nothing I find particularly onerous. At a basic level, Regal Beloit is paying a little more than 14x EBITDA for PMC, a pretty fair price for both parties relative to the normalized mid-cycle profitability of the PMC business, but with Regal Beloit keeping the upside from potential synergies.

This should be a highly complementary acquisition for Regal Beloit, adding the leading player in couplings, gears, and engineered chain to a business with strong positions in bearings, conveyor products, and transmission drives.

Most of the end-market exposure for both businesses is in “general industrial”, where the combined company should benefit from companies returning to spending on their plant/manufacturing floor. There could be some intermediate-term lift from increased onshoring/near-shoring of manufacturing, and the company should likewise benefit from the ongoing adoption of automation across the industrial space, as power transmission products are important components in automated systems.

Regal Beloit guidance has focused largely on cost synergies (largely from better purchasing and reduced back-office expense), but selling PMC products through Regal Beloit channels should expand the sales opportunity for PMC products, particularly in international markets. I also believe PMC could give a modest boost to Regal Beloit’s growth prospects, not only from automation exposure, but also from exposure to a recovering aerospace market and PMC’s initial forays into the auto market (where neither company has been a big player before).

A Meaningful Opportunity In HVAC

Between its Power Transmission, Commercial Systems, and Climate Solutions segments, Regal Beloit also offers some worthwhile “picks and shovels” exposure to the attractive climate/HVAC market, where the company sells a range of products including electric motors and blowers.

HVAC is around 30% or so of Regal’s sales mix, and the residential HVAC market remains hot in the U.S., as construction remains quite healthy (Regal saw 16% order growth in U.S. residential HVAC in Q4’20). I expect construction to stay healthy through at least 2022, and I likewise see attractive opportunities in non-residential HVAC on retrofit opportunities.

The Outlook

While 2019 and 2020 weren’t the best operating environments Regal Beloit could have asked for, the company nevertheless made progress on its 300bp margin improvement initiative, and the better decremental margins in 2020 (a year in which revenue fell 10%) definitely made a positive impression, as EBITDA margin fell only about 60bp in 2020. Importantly, none of the cost reduction initiatives are particularly “game-changing” – just more of what I’d call blocking-and-tackling improvements that add up.

With Rexnord’s PMC business in hand, I expect long-term normalized revenue growth of around 4%. A longer up-cycle in HVAC, greater reshoring/near-shoring, and accelerated automation adoption could drive upside, as could increased participation in under-penetrated markets like aerospace and autos.

On the margin side, I expect EBITDA margin to improve about 250bp year-over-year on a standalone basis (to around 17%) and then into the low 20%’s in 2023-2025 as the cost reduction program matures and the company wrings out the PMC deal synergies. That should then drive mid-teens FCF margins and mid-single-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

While it’s arguably speculative, I do believe that Regal Beloit management has earned the benefit of the doubt where expense targets are concerned, and I am valuing the company now in part on my assumed “mid-synergy” targets from the Rexnord deal (2023 margins), discounted back to 2021. Between that margin and return-driven EV/EBITDA approach and a discounted FCF approach, I believe the shares are undervalued below $160 today and would still offer attractive, above-average long-term total return potential beyond that.

Regal Beloit offers multiple positives today – leverage to a short-cycle recovery, exposure to attractive longer-term opportunities in HVAC/climate and industrial automation, internal cost/margin improvement, and deal-driven synergies. With a very reasonable valuation, it’s a name to consider in an otherwise pricy industrial sector.