The 'Everything Bubble' Gets A Bagel

Photo by peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

For a few Septembers beginning in 2013, I attended and presented at a two-day conference on financial bubbles. It was funded by a foundation that wanted to know how to tell when a market was in a bubble, and it brought together a group of scholars to discuss that.

At the end of the first day each year, the leader took a survey of which participants thought that major asset classes, such as U.S. equities and U.S. government bonds, were in a bubble condition. In each of my three years of participation, a majority thought both those markets were in bubble conditions.

Perhaps that sheds some light on more recent claims of an “everything bubble.” With short-term interest rates at or near zero, it is only natural that other financial instruments should be trading at historic highs in relation to other benchmarks. Investors have to seek some kind of income - either by riding out the yield curve or by taking equity risks or by taking high leverage risks. Thus, the current situation may look like a bubble - and it may include many bubble-like situations - but on the whole, the markets are not irrational.

What’s a Bubble?

And that begs the question of what do we mean by a bubble? I never got a very good answer from my attendance at three conferences. But I think that what we mean is a market condition that is irrational, such that when rationality returns, the market will be seen to have been substantially overvalued and will decline precipitously. That is true of a Ponzi scheme or a market condition based on supposed scarcity of something that in fact is not scarce over the long run (could be land, could be a natural resource, could be specific type of debt, could be a crypto-coin, as examples).

I think it turned out that those who saw bubbles in U.S. equity markets and in U.S. Treasury markets in 2013, 2014 and 2015 were wrong, and that no sign of a bubble breaking more than five years later demonstrates that. One can argue to the contrary, of course, that the current "everything bubble" is the same bubble as 2013, inflated by the same forces that were at work then - central banks - and mainly the U.S. Fed. Each time the market seems about to disinflate, the Fed has stepped in to pump in figurative air - in the form of QE and accommodative monetary policy. Without those actions, the artificiality of the asset prices would have become evident, and the markets would have come tumbling down.

Assuming that narrative is correct (and I believe it is), then perhaps we merely have to make certain that our definition of bubble includes expectations as to government policies. Rational expectations of government policies that are reflected in asset prices are not indications of bubble conditions, so long they remain rational expectations.

With hindsight, the U.S. equity market was not in mid-September 2013 or at the corresponding dates in 2014 or 2015 in what I would define as a bubble, as illustrated by the following FRED graph:

Nor was the 10-year Treasury security in a bubble, as illustrated by the following FRED graph of interest rates:

Rates did not move in one direction only, but the pattern was not discontinuous until the Pandemic in 2020 and the Fed’s consequent actions caused a steep decline and recovery.

Is Bubble Talk Useful?

What are we to make of this simple narrative in terms of the current bubble talk and our attempts to prepare for the future?

My take is that bubble talk in the recent past has been worth approximately zero - hence the “bagel” in my title. It is not even an everything bagel; it is just a plain round zero. And therefore we should be wary of its potential sensationalism when applied to broad segments of the market.

But if we look a little further back at potential bubble events, we may learn more. The two earlier 21st century bubble-like events were the dotcom bust of 2001 and the GFC of 2008-2009. I presented a paper comparing those events at the 2013 bubble conference that I referred to above.

There were major differences between those two events. The dotcom bubble seems truly to have been a kind of mania in that companies with very shaky financials and pie-in-the-sky futures were principal actors in the late-1990s runup, and they either did not survive or they took a long time to come back. But the dotcom bust turned out not to be a systemic event because, for the most part, ownership of the tech companies was not highly leveraged.

The 2008 GFC stock market bust, by contrast, included companies of substantially all types, many of which recovered quite quickly when the economy recovered (they were back to pre-GFC parity by some time in 2010), but because of the high leverage in the holding of assets in general, the crash was systemic and required massive assistance from the Fed and the Treasury to promote the recovery.

Looking back at those differences and the differences in the results, what might we expect today, if there is a catalyst that causes interest rates to spike, with the natural knock-on effects for financial assets of most kinds?

Today’s Dangers

We are not in a good place. The large tech companies that have led the market surge do have good earnings and they do not have high financial leverage - in that sense, the market is in pretty good shape. But many other kinds of companies are overlevered (with an assist from the Fed, of course) and have no earnings.

Moreover, leverage in many parts of the financial system is high. Government debt is high (historically) and will increase because there is no force preventing its increase. There are almost daily evidences that leverage is high in areas that are not under strong scrutiny - e.g., this week’s revelations about Archegos (who had heard of it before?), Greensill Capital’s failure a couple of weeks ago, the Wirecard fiasco of a couple of months ago, and going back to the repo market dysfunction of September 2019 that centered on hedge funds that had over-levered in the faith (a correct faith, as it turned out) that the Fed would bail them out. High leverage is everywhere. And it is controlled only in the major U.S. banks—and there only so long as the Fed maintains its nerve in administering stress tests.

That the major banks have fairly strong capital today is a blessing that may prevent the next financial crisis from spiraling out of control. But the potential sharp losses that can occur on any particular asset are illustrated by the losses in immediate value suffered by Archegos’ portfolio companies as its margin was called. I presume that those stocks will recover in a relatively short period of time, since the events were market events, not anything to do with the companies’ underlying fundamentals.

But the speed with which market events unfold—in this case, Goldman getting out in front of Credit Suisse to monetize its collateral—illustrates the dangers that all investors face in highly leveraged markets, even if they themselves are not highly leveraged.

How Can Investors Defend Themselves?

I am not advocating that the government enact new regulations to prevent the Archegos, Greensills, and other hedge-fund-type entities from taking risks. Nor am I against banks making loans to such entities, so long as the banks have adequate capital to survive the losses that they are bound to incur from time to time by doing so.

However, the reality that such events occur should reinforce standard good investment practices for ordinary investors. Regardless of whether there is a bubble in whatever your investments are, any investor should expect that from time to time there will be steep adverse market moves due to other people’s leverage. And therefore the investor should make certain to have enough set aside to be able to be patient when such market events occur.

How can investors defend themselves in this “everything bubble” climate while still seeking a reasonable return on assets? The answers are not new. Diversify, only take as much risk as you are comfortable with, and don’t be afraid not to follow the crowd.

In times like these, one has to take risks to earn a return. For each investor, the question is what kinds of risks to take: Leverage, market risk, duration risk, credit risk, etc. All can lurk in unexpected places. Therefore an investor not only has to decide which types of risks are comfortable (given the potential returns) but also has to investigate the risks that any given investment involves. Leverage can be especially difficult to evaluate because it takes so many forms. It can be internal to an equity investment, it can lurk in hedges and other forms of derivatives, it can be direct, or it can sneak up as a consequence of portfolio design. The same can be true of duration risk.

Make a Plan That is Yours

Personally, I am leverage-averse because it tends to cascade in times of stress. In recent years, we are used to the Fed backstopping leverage, and many important market players count on that. But maybe some day the Fed will decide not to play that game. And if it does, I do not want to be on the short end of the stick because my intolerance for losses is greater than my avarice for gains.

I have a plan based on those thoughts, and I try to stick to it. But my plan need not be your plan. You are a different age, have a different income flow, and you depend differently on your portfolio over the long term. You also may take a different attitude toward life and your portfolio’s role in it.

Please do the homework. If you do not want to do the homework, please turn it all over to a professional who is willing to be your fiduciary.