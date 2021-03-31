After a big rally coming out of the COVID-driven lows of early 2020, eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) closed at a new high of $59.27 on July 10th. The stock price was on a downward trend for the rest of 2020, but has broadly rallied in 2021, closing at $60.32 on February 30th. The YTD price return of 19.1% must be considered against the observation that the stock price has barely risen over the past 8.5 months.

The range-bound price movements suggest that the market’s growth expectations are somewhat unstable. The stock rose quickly after reporting strong earnings for Q4 2020 on February 3rd of 2020, briefly reaching almost $64 before falling back. Q4 revenue was 28% higher than for the previous year. Forward guidance for Q1 indicated continued strong growth. A number of Wall Street analysts raised their price targets on the basis of the Q4 report.

12-Month price history and basic statistics for EBAY (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The current valuation, with a forward P/E of 14.6, is well below the stock’s 5-year average. The market price reflects the consensus outlook on earnings growth, and the 5-year annualized total return for EBAY is 20.5%, as compared to 34.2% for the Internet Retail sector over the same period. Earnings in the past five years have not convinced the market that the stock deserves a higher P/E multiple. The most recent earnings are making the equity analysts more optimistic about future growth but, as I will show, the market-implied outlook derived from the distribution of options prices is somewhat bearish.

Wall Street Analyst Outlook

eTrade has calculated the Wall Street consensus outlook using a group of 20 ranked analysts who have rated EBAY over the past 90 days. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus 12-month price target is 17% above the current price. The lowest 12-month price target is 10.5% below the current price.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for EBAY (Source: eTrade)

Seeking Alpha has built its consensus using 32 analysts who have rated the stock over the past 90 days. The consensus outlook is bullish and the price target is 15% above the current price. While the consensus rating is bullish, 20 of the 32 analysts have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and price target for EBAY (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Market-Implied Outlook

It is of interest to compare the equity analyst outlook to the market-implied (aka option-implied) outlook which is derived from analyzing the prices of options trading on EBAY. This approach derives the probabilities of future returns by analyzing options with the same expiration data at a range of strike prices. The outlook is for the period from today until the expiration date. This concept is fairly broadly used in quantitative finance. For those who are unfamiliar, I have written an overview post that provides references and examples.

The market-implied outlook is calculated as a probability distribution (probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal axis). When I chart the distribution, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis and label it Negative Return. This makes it much easier to see the relative probabilities of negative versus positive returns. For additional explanation and examples, see my overview post.

For this analysis, I have built the market-implied outlook using call and put options on EBAY that expire on January 21, 2022, providing an outlook for the next 9.8 months.

Market-implied price return probabilities for EBAY for the period from now until January 21, 2022 (Source: author’s calculations using options quotes from eTrade)

The market-implied outlook is bearish, with higher probabilities of negative returns than for positive returns of the same magnitude for a range of the most probable outcomes (+/- 40%, 0%-40% on the horizontal axis of the chart). The single most-probable outcome is a price return of -16.5% for the period between now and January 21, 2022. There is an estimated 55% probability of having a price return less than or equal to zero for this period. The median price return is -3.7% (50% chance of being either above or below this value).

The annualized volatility calculated from this distribution is 34%.

The option-implied price return distribution is positively skewed, with the most probable outcome being for negative returns but an elevated probability of very large positive returns as compared to large negative returns.

This situation can make covered call strategies attractive. With the stock trading at $60.32, you can sell the $65-strike call option expiring on January 21, 2022 for $4.90. The option premium income yield for this covered call scenario (buy the stock / sell the call) is 8.1% ($4.90 / $60.32) over 9.8 months. This trade provides 7.8% in potential price appreciation before the strike is reached.

Summary

EBAY is trading at a modest valuation, comparing its current P/E to historical values and even vs. the Consumer Discretionary sector. The consensus outlook from the Wall Street analysts is bullish, with 15%-17% expected price appreciation over the next 12 months. Given that the 5-year annualized total return for EBAY is 20.5%, this outlook is in line with recent history. In addition, the stock has historically traded at a higher P/E, so this also gives the stock a potential tailwind.

The market-implied outlook is somewhat bearish for the next 9.8 months, however. The single most-probable price return implied by the options market for this period is -16.5%. The annualized volatility derived from the option-implied distribution of returns is 34%, which is moderate for an individual stock. Considering the disagreement between the bullish analysts and the bearish options traders, along with the current valuation, my final rating is neutral. For those who are inclined to buy at the current price, selling covered calls is worth considering.