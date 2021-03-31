Photo by peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the fourth installment of my ongoing series, Building a Sustainable Income Portfolio. Reviewing the objectives: high current income from a portfolio that sustains a stable capital base. Thus far, I've offered three closed-end funds for your consideration: FOF, the fund of funds from Cohen & Steers (here); THW, Tekla's global healthcare fund (here); and PDT, John Hancock's preferred and common equity fund that derives high yields from a conservative portfolio (here). If you're new to this series, you can review those articles for a summary of what I'm trying to achieve in this exercise.

I’m going take a different turn with today’s subject. I'll lower the bar for high yield and ask the asset to provide moderate income with moderate growth. “Wait,” you may say, “haven’t you explicitly rejected the pursuit of growth in this model?” Well yes, but remember the priorities: high income and sustained capital. I’ve been targeting the mid-7% range for portfolio income. With our three previous picks, we have the luxury of having built a bit of cushion for income.

Adding a single asset at this point, we can go as low as 4% and still have portfolio yield at 7.4%, well within our target range. In exchange for that lower yield, I’m looking to add prospects for modest capital growth. Recall that we didn’t ask the CEF investments for that. The likely outcome over time is that their values will remain stable with, at best, minimal capital appreciation. By sacrificing income for some growth prospects, we protect against losses from the more volatile CEFs and open the door to some modest increases in portfolio yield over time. The goal is to build a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts.

The question then is where we can find 4% to 5% income yields with good prospects for modest growth and minimal risk to capital. There are some CEFs that fit this bill but I’m going to look elsewhere and turn to my new favorite ETFs for the income investor: Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO).

Fund Portfolio

Let’s start with the fund’s holdings. We can list all of them because this is a very focused fund holding only 27 positions.

It’s a portfolio that looks a lot like what a Seeking Alpha consensus DGI portfolio might look like, or at least a portfolio model that a SA DGI investor would rate highly. There are no giant yielders here; it’s a portfolio that’s going to give steady dividend growth, moderate capital growth with low volatility. Nor do we see a large group of low- or no-yielding high flyers of sort that characterize CEFs with similar investment strategies.

Yield from the equity holding in DIVO works out to 2.97% for last year. Of course, the portfolio changes and that’s not the precise yield DIVO would have generated from dividends but it's not far off. The point is not the true number but the fact that it falls well short of DIVO’s actual dividend paid, at 5.63%, to fund holders last year. The key to the fund's yield enhancement comes from the highlighted set of holdings at the bottom of the list. The fund boosts income by writing covered calls. According to the Amplify website, ”DIVO is an actively managed ETF of high-quality large-cap companies with a history of dividend growth, along with a tactical covered call strategy on individual stocks.”

Notice that as of 30 March, there are only four short call positions. This sets DIVO well apart from the covered-call closed-end funds where strategies vary widely but option-writing nearly always covers a much greater percentage of the funds’ assets, often ranging to near 100%. I'll not cover the pitfalls of call writing strategies here, but I appreciate the tightly targeted approach being used at DIVO as a way to sidestep the downside that comes with this territory.

Fund Performance vs. Dividend ETFs

DIVO has been in existence since the end of 2016. It grew slowly for its first few years. Mid-2020 it took off going from about $50M to $338M in AUM.

Since its inception, the fund has generated a total return (distributions reinvested) of 77%.

Not bad, but not exceptional if one’s investing interests are focused on total return. For our purposes (other than in making level-playing-field, like-to-like comparisons), price change is a more relevant metric. After paying out distributions to fund holders, DIVO has grown 38%, while returning as distributions another 28% of the original investment (average Yield on Cost = 6.5%).

Let's start by comparing DIVO's record with some stalwarts of the dividend-equity ETF universe: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), and iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO). Rather than use total return as our metric, I'm going to look at price return for the funds.

DIVO fares poorly in this comparison both before and after the COVID crash downdraw. But DIVO has a much higher yield than these other funds.

Which, of course, leads to much higher levels of income.

But for our purposes, that income is not compounding, we're taking it out as current income. When we model returns as we will be using them in this portfolio - i.e., as a combined total of asset value and asset income, DIVO's showing improves somewhat. What we end up with is more closely comparable, albeit lesser, to the best performances of those other funds.

DIVO keeps pace with SCHD, one of the most popular ETFs among income investors, but lags the more growth-oriented funds, VIG and DGRO.

In sum, DIVO is a fund that is paying high income without the extreme drag often associated with high-income ETFs that look to high-yielding equity positions to support their distributions. Rather, its targeted covered call strategies generate respectable overall performance relative to ETFs that have much lower distribution yields.

Fund Performance vs. Covered-Call CEFs

Covered-call or buy-write strategies are common among equity CEFs that target high income. How does DIVO fare compared to those covered-call, closed-end funds? To get a generalized view, I’ve arbitrarily selected from a list of CEFs with different approaches to covered-call investing.

I won’t go into details on the funds other than to note these all come from the upper 50% for 1-year NAV returns for the category, a modest selection tool but one that cuts out funds that have struggled recently. I tried to avoid funds that were heavily invested in the technology sector, but nearly all of them are. Most of these have more aggressive portfolios than DIVO, the exceptions being the index funds (BXMX and SPXX).

I’ve also included the CBOE S&P 500 Buy Write Index (BXM) as a benchmark.

Here I show total returns for the period of DIVO’s existence.

And here are the funds’ yields.

DIVO falls mid-pack in total return, but that comes with the lowest yield of the set.

But, it also has the lowest drawdown and the lowest volatility.

One can out-do DIVO with carefully chosen covered-call CEFs but that will not provide the stability I'm looking for in this pick. Having said that, I do like this category of CEFs. I find it a much better choice than leverage, the other common CEF strategy to generate high income from equity. So, readers can expect a future discussion of how one or more CEFs from the category can fit into the full portfolio.

Summary

What we get with DIVO that the CEFs lack is a stable anchor for our income portfolio. One that provides satisfactory income in the context of the entire portfolio and solid prospects for modest growth.

I like the concept of adding DIVO to this project. I anticipate it will have the effect of adding to the income stream while providing a modest but meaningful level of growth, something we are much less likely to see from a portfolio composed exclusively of high-yielding CEFs.