The Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) performed poorly last year but it seems to be turning around. The closed-end fund reinstated and later increased distributions as oil prices rose. The fund will likely perform well in the coming quarters as the energy demand recovers, the US oil production rises, and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.’s top-holdings grow earnings and cash flows. Additionally, increased exposure to renewables and power infrastructure companies, who have no direct exposure to oil prices, might bring stability to the fund's future earnings. The CEF’s outlook, therefore, is looking much better.

About TYG

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure is one of the leading energy infrastructure CEFs, managing more than $360 million of assets. Although it is smaller than the Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) that has nearly $900 million of net assets, TYG is bigger than many other funds like First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund (FEI) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NML) that manage under $350 million of assets.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. invests in some of the biggest energy infrastructure companies. The closed-end fund aims to generate healthy returns for its shareholders, including through distributions, by investing in the oil and gas midstream companies that are engaged in gathering, processing, storage, distribution, and marketing of natural gas, crude oil, NGL, and refined products as well as in electric power infrastructure companies.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s portfolio, however, is heavily tilted towards the oil and gas midstream companies, particularly the master limited partnerships such as Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) that are some of its biggest holdings. Overall, the midstream entities represent 83% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s assets and the MLPs account for 61% of its assets.

A Tough Year

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp, or TYG, struggled in 2020 after the earnings and cash flows of its underlying holdings came under pressure. The midstream industry got hit by the slump in energy demand caused by the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The oil prices fell to historic lows and the US oil producers slashed their capital budgets and reduced drilling activity to minimize losses and preserve cash flows.

The US oil and gas production declined and the midstream companies faced weak volumes and prices. Many midstream entities, such as TYG’s top holding Williams Companies (WMB), drastically reduced capital expenses to protect cash flows while some like Energy Transfer (ET) made wholesale distribution cuts.

The midstream CEFs also came under a lot of stress, particularly since the funds typically use leverage to increase their exposure to the midstream industry and were facing the additional risk associated with having a leveraged portfolio. As the earnings and cash flows of midstream MLPs declined, several MLP CEFs also slashed distributions to protect their financial health. TYG, which has been paying a quarterly distribution of $0.655 per share, suspended distributions in Q2-2020.

But in H2-2020, the business climate began to turn after the rollout of coronavirus vaccines. Subsequently, TYG restored distributions, albeit at a much lower level of $0.30 per quarter. The fund has recently increased the quarterly payout to $0.315 per share. Although TYG is paying substantially less to shareholders now than it did a few quarters ago, it has recovered after slumping in H1-2020 and its future is now looking better.

Bright Future: 4 Reasons

I am optimistic about TYG’s future. I believe the fund’s core holdings should be able to grow earnings, cash flows, and distributions, which will allow TYG to keep growing its own distributions. The CEF’s investors have suffered a great deal in 2020 but they’ll likely see capital gains and distribution hikes this year. There are four factors why I believe TYG’s outlook is now looking better.

Firstly, the world’s energy demand has started to recover after global economies opened up following months of lockdowns and travel restrictions and governments around the world started coronavirus vaccination campaigns. The expected increase in oil demand has helped push WTI to more than $60 a barrel at the time of this writing from $37 in early-November.

The vaccination drive in the US has gathered momentum, with nearly a third of the US population receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and more than 15% getting fully vaccinated. Thanks to the rapid rollout of the vaccines, with the US outpacing Europe and a vast majority of other countries in terms of the percentage of people getting fully vaccinated, the country is getting closer to containing the pandemic. This has strengthened the prospects of the US leading the world’s economic recovery.

The US economy is projected to expand by 4.6% in 2021, as per the Congressional Budget Office. This economic expansion will be accompanied by an increase in energy demand. As more and more people get vaccinated and the business activity gradually normalizes to pre-pandemic levels, the demand for petroleum products, such as gasoline and diesel, will increase as people get out to work and travel while trade and commerce activities climb. The refinery margins and utilization rates have already improved substantially from the pandemic lows, which signals an improvement in energy demand.

US Oil Fund (USO) (a proxy for WTI oil) up 25% on a YTD basis. Image: Seeking Alpha

Secondly, US oil production is also recovering. The shale oil drillers slashed capital budgets and reduced drilling activity last year in response to the oil price crash. The US oil production fell from more than 13 million bpd in early-2020 to 9.7 million bpd in late-August, as per data from the US Energy Information Administration. But after oil prices improved in H2-2020, the US shale drillers went back to work.

The US oil producers are now focusing on generating free cash flows and returning excess cash to shareholders while either holding production flat or growing at a modest pace. It seems unclear when the US output will recover to 13 million bpd but E&P activity has picked up and volumes are slowly climbing. The US oil production has risen to around 10.9-11 million bpd. This puts the midstream industry in a great position to grow volumes. In fact, some of TYG’s top-holdings such as Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) are anticipating a double-digit increase in volumes.

Thirdly, TYG focuses on some of the largest and well-established MLPs. The midstream companies that are TYG’s top holdings such as Williams Cos, Enterprise Products Partners, and MPLX LP will capitalize fully on the improvement in business climate by bringing new projects online which can help accelerate their earnings and cash flow growth.

Williams Cos, for instance, which is TYG’s top-holding, has been working on four gas transmission projects of which one (Southeastern Trail with a capacity of 296 million cfpd) was placed into service at the end of last year and another (Leidy South with a capacity of 582 million cfpd) will start up in late-2021. Meanwhile, the company’s operations in the Gulf of Mexico got affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and adverse weather conditions but should recover this year. This should have a positive impact on the company’s earnings in 2021.

Williams was one of the few midstream companies that held up relatively well during the pandemic since it reported slight improvements in all of the key financial metrics - adjusted EBITDA, available funds from operations, distributable cash flows, and coverage ratio. With the business environment getting better and the company bringing new projects online, I expect Williams to meaningfully grow earnings and cash flows. Similarly, other TYG holdings might also report an increase in earnings and cash flows and will likely grow distributions. This will allow TYG to lift distributions as well.

Fourthly, TYG is altering its investment strategy and will increase its focus on renewables and power infrastructure companies in the future. The oil and gas midstream companies will continue to play a major role in the fund’s portfolio but their weightage will reduce from more than 80% currently to 56% whereas the share of renewables and power infrastructure companies will grow from around 12% to 40%.

Other major MLP-focused CEFs, including KYN, have also taken similar steps as they move away from the oil and gas-focused MLP space towards a broader energy infrastructure universe which includes renewables and utilities. I think this transition aligns TYG with the global trend of reducing reliance on fossil fuels and moving towards clean energy sources. That’s going to please the ESG-focused investors. Moreover, this will help diversify TYG’s portfolio, might help reduce the risks associated with having indirect exposure to commodity prices, and could bring much-needed stability to the fund’s performance.

Takeaway and Risks

TYG struggled last year but could be back on the growth trajectory. The CEF recently reinstated and increased distributions and, in my opinion, as some of its biggest holdings grow earnings and cash flows, TYG will also likely further grow distributions while its shares will move higher. TYG is trading at a 24% discount to its NAV whereas a majority of its peers, including KYN, are priced at a 13% to 22% discount to their NAVs. I think TYG is attractively priced and investors might want to consider buying its shares.

Note that TYG maintains a leveraged portfolio and comes with associated risks. The fund’s leverage ratio (total leverage to total average) was 29.8% at the time of this writing, which I believe is appropriate and in-line with most of its peers. If, for instance, oil prices come under pressure and energy stocks tumble, then TYG could underperform the energy sector. In the worst-case scenario, TYG might reduce or suspend distributions, just like it last year. Additionally, the fund’s portfolio will likely gradually change as it leans more towards the renewables and power companies. This will be a new area for the fund and due to a lack of historical data, it is difficult to predict how the CEF will perform as it goes through this transition.