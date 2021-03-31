Photo by AvailableLight/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings of First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) will likely receive a boost from last year's acquisition as well as the federal stimulus and hurricane relief funds this year. These federal funds will likely drive up deposit growth, which will lead to growth in earning assets. Further, the provision expense will likely decline because First BanCorp built up a substantial amount of allowances for loan losses last year. Overall, I'm expecting First BanCorp to report earnings of around $1.01 per share in 2021, up 121% from last year. The year-end target price suggests a small downside from the current market price; hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on First BanCorp.

Stimulus and Relief Funds to Drive the Balance Sheet

First BanCorp is based in Puerto Rico, therefore its loan growth depends on the territory’s economy. Puerto Rico's economy will likely receive a boost this year from the federal stimulus along with the hurricane relief funding. According to news reports, the new US administration sped up the release of the hurricane relief funding soon after it took office. The management mentioned in the fourth quarter's investor presentation that it estimates around $60 billion of funding remains to be released.

On the other hand, the net effect of the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) will likely be negative for the loan portfolio size. As mentioned in the 10-K filing for 2020, First BanCorp had $406 million worth of PPP loans outstanding at the end of last year. I'm expecting these loans to get forgiven in the first half of 2021. The management mentioned in the fourth quarter's conference call that it expects to fund $250 million worth of PPP loans during the first half of this year. As a result, the program will likely reduce the total loan portfolio by around $150 million.

Due to the federal funds, I'm expecting the deposit growth to outpace loan growth this year. As First BanCorp will be unable to lend quickly, it will have to park the excess funds in lower-yielding assets. Overall, I'm expecting loans to grow by 2%, deposits to grow by 4%, and earning assets excluding loans to grow by 6% by the end of 2021 from the end of 2020. The average loan balance for 2021 will likely be 13.6% higher than the average balance for 2020 because First BanCorp acquired Santander BanCorp in September 2020, according to a press release. The following table shows my estimates for the Balance Sheet items at period-end.

Due to the anticipated shift in asset mix towards lower-yielding assets, I'm expecting the average portfolio yield, and consequently net interest margin, to face pressure this year. I'm expecting the average margin in 2021 to be 25 basis points below the average margin for 2020.

Based on the outlook of loan growth and margin compression, I'm expecting the net interest income to increase by 20% year-over-year in 2021.

Existing Allowances to Mute Further Provisioning This Year

The provision expense for loan losses will likely decline this year relative to last year because of the substantial reserve built up last year. Allowances for loan losses increased to 3.3% of total loans by the end of 2020 from 1.2% of total loans at the end of 2019. As a result, I'm expecting the existing reserves to cover upcoming pandemic-driven loan losses. The loan portfolio’s credit risk currently appears to be low as loans requiring payment deferrals made up only 0.3% of the total loan portfolio at the end of December, as mentioned in the 10-K filing. Overall, I'm expecting First BanCorp to report a provision expense that is 0.51% of total loans in 2021, down from 1.49% of total loans in 2020.

Efficiency to Improve After System Integration

Following the acquisition of Santander in September of last year, the management hopes to complete the integration in the first half of 2021, as mentioned in the conference call. Due to the integration, the management expects to incur merger and acquisition costs of between $26 million to $30 million in the first half of 2021. Beyond the first half, the management expects the integration to result in processing cost savings. Further expense savings will come from a voluntary separation program and changes in the teller platform system. The management mentioned in the conference call that it is targeting a long-term efficiency ratio of 55% following the completion of the integration. In comparison, First BanCorp had an efficiency ratio of around 59.6% in 2020. Considering these factors, I'm expecting an efficiency ratio of 58.5% for 2021.

Expecting Earnings of $1.01 per Share

The anticipated earning asset growth and dip in provision expense will likely drive earnings this year. Meanwhile, the efficiency ratio will likely improve this year on the back of cost savings from the integration of Santander’s systems into First BanCorp’s systems. Overall, I'm expecting First Bancorp to report earnings of around $1.01 per share in 2021, up 121% from last year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the new variants.

Year-End Target Price Suggests a Small Downside

First BanCorp is offering a dividend yield of 2.5%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.07 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of just 27.7% for 2021, which means there is room for a dividend increase. As First BanCorp has already increased its dividend in the first quarter of 2021, I’m not expecting another hike in the coming three quarters.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book multiple (“P/TB”) to value First BanCorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 0.85 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $10.6 gives a target price of $9.1 for the end of 2021. This price target implies an 18.5% downside from the March 30 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

To support my investment thesis, I’m also using the price-to-earnings multiple (“P/E”) to value First BanCorp. The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.3x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.01 gives a target price of $12.4 for the end of 2021. This price target implies an 11.8% upside from the March 30 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $10.7, which implies a 3.3% downside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of negative 0.8%. Based on the total expected return, I’m adopting a neutral rating on First BanCorp.

The company’s earnings are likely to surge this year on the back of the acquisition of Santander BanCorp, federal stimulus and relief funds, and a large reserve for loan losses. However, the stock price is currently at quite a high level, which tarnishes the attractiveness of the stock.