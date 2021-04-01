Photo by hofred/iStock via Getty Images

This is the first article of 2021 that covers John's Traditional and Roth IRA's that constitute a large part of his retirement savings. As mentioned above, I have included a couple of new tables that offer greater insight into John's accounts and their overall performance.

Background

For those who are interested in John and Jane's full background please click the following link here for the last time I published their full story. Here are the key details about John and Jane that readers should understand.

This is a real portfolio with actual shares being traded.

I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance based on a relationship that goes back several years.

John retired in January 2018 and is only collecting Social Security income at this point in time.

Jane has officially decided to retire on December 31, 2020. She will begin collecting social security within the next few months.

John and Jane have other investments outside of what I manage. These investments primarily consist of minimal risk and minimal yield certificates.

John and Jane have no debt and no monthly payments other than basic recurring bills such as water, power, property taxes, etc.

I started helping John and Jane with this because I was infuriated by the fees and gimmicky trades made by their previous financial advisor. I do not charge John and Jane for anything that I do and all I have asked of them is that they allow me to write about their portfolio anonymously in order to help spread knowledge and to make me a better investor in the process.

Generating a stable and growing dividend income is the primary focus of this portfolio and capital appreciation is the least important characteristic.

Dividend Decreases

No stocks cut their dividend/distribution that was payable during the month of February.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

One company paid increased dividends/distributions or a special dividend during the month of February in the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

STAG Industrial (STAG)

STAG Industrial - STAG has been a steady performer over the last several months and COVID presented a great buying opportunity prior to that for those with the cash and the guts to invest. I happen to agree with some of the recent articles on STAG that an investor is better off waiting for a better entry point because the stock is priced for perfection at this point. We expect STAG's business model to hold up well but it is important to remember that REITs tend to experience major downside as interest rates increase. From the image below I would highly recommend waiting until shares are around $29/share which is the equivalent of a 5% yield. John's current cost basis is $28.53/share so we definitely won't be adding until it gets back into the $29/share range.

Data by YCharts

The dividend was increased from $.12/share per month to $.12083/share per month. This represents an increase of .7% and a new full-year payout of $1.45/share compared with the previous $1.44/share. This results in a current yield of 4.24% based on a share price of $34.11.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 33 different positions in John's Traditional IRA and 22 different positions in his Roth IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that many of these stocks cross over in both accounts and are also held in the Taxable Portfolio.

Below is a list of the trades that took place in the Traditional IRA during the month of February.

Source: Charles Schwab

Below is a list of the trades that took place in the Roth IRA during the month of February.

Source: Charles Schwab

As you can see from the screenshots above, we had an extremely successful month in February when it came to adding to existing positions and we also used the opportunity to reduce some of our more volatile positions by specifically reducing the high-cost shares associated with those positions.

Source: Charles Schwab

As we close in on the end of March I can definitely say that finding good value in the market has become more challenging which is why we have turned our focus to utility stocks which are currently selling at a discount compared with their prices only a few months ago. This discount was the most apparent at the end of February and the beginning of March.

Data by YCharts

February Income Tracker - 2020 Vs. 2021

Income for the month of February was down by quite a bit in the Traditional IRA and essentially flat in the Roth IRA. The traditional IRA was impacted by the change in PacWest Bancorp (PACW) and Umpqua Bank (UMPQ) dividend schedule and the sale of Bank of America Preferred Series L (BML.PL). There were also dividend elimination/cuts for Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) and Pimco Income Fund Class A (PONAX). On a positive note, the Traditional and Roth IRA are both in a positive realized gain range now that only EPR Properties (EPR) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) are the only stocks that are significantly lagging.

All projections below are baking in the worst-case scenario - that John keeps all of these stocks in 2021 and that they do not resume paying a dividend for the entire year. Any change in dividend policy (Brixmore (BRX) and Apple Hospitality (APLE) were the most recent REIT to resume its dividend albeit at a lower rate than before) will significantly improve the expected dividends collected.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income that comes from stocks no longer held in the portfolio even though it is non-recurring. All images below come from Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Source: Author

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Source: Author

Source: Author

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following tables are a basic prediction of the income we expect the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA to generate in FY-2021 compared with the actual results from 2020.

Source: Author

Below is an expanded table that shows the full dividend history since inception for both the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA.

Source: Author

Source: Author

I have included line graphs that better represent the trends associated with John's monthly dividend income generated by her retirement accounts. The images below represent the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA respectively.

Source: Author

Source: Author

Here is a table to show how the account balances stack up year over year (I previously used a graph but believe the table is more informative). Each month since November has really seen balances push higher and more recently has reached a plateau in the month of January but has continued to rise considerably again in February and March (as of market close on 3/29/2021).

Source: Author

The next images are the new tables that indicate how much cash John had in his Traditional and Roth IRA Account at the end of the month as indicated on his Charles Schwab statements.

Source: Author

Source: Author

The next two images provide a history of the unrealized gain/loss at the end of each month in the Traditional and Roth IRAs going back to the beginning in January of 2018.

Source: Author

Source: Author

I like to show readers the actual unrealized gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. The market value and cost basis below are accurate as of the market close on March 29th. If you compare the images below with the Unrealized Gain/Loss images you can see that John's unrealized losses have been minimized going into the end of February and is now sitting on capital gains in both the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Here is the unrealized gain/loss associated with John's Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Source: Author

Source: Author

The last two graphs show how dividend income has increased, stayed the same, or decreased in each respective month on an annualized basis. I believe that the graph will continue to become more valuable as more years of data become available.

Source: Author

Source: Author

Conclusion

John has begun accumulating cash again and we are continuing to look for good opportunities that we can add to the portfolio that will improve returns. We recently closed positions in Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) and Valley Bancorp (VLY) as we see limited upside for either of these stocks (this will be covered in more detail in the March update). Similar to Jane's portfolio, we are in the process of performing a capital rotation into more defensive stocks that are currently more undervalued and therefore offer greater potential returns.

We will have a better idea in the coming months of the dividend forecast for 2021 as the current forecast was conducted on the basis that we will not see any dividends from companies that suspended their dividends due to COVID.

New Article Format: Let me know what you think about the new format (what you like or dislike) by commenting, liking, following, etc. I appreciate all forms of criticism and would love to hear what I can do to make the articles more useful for you!

In John's Traditional and Roth IRAs, he is currently long the following mentioned in this article: Aflac (AFL), Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), BP plc (BP), Brixmor Property Group (BRX), Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF), Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), CVS Health Corporation (CVS), Chevron (CVX), CyrusOne (CONE), Dominion Energy (D), Digital Realty Preferred Series J (DLR.PJ), Duke Energy (DUK), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund (EAFAX), EPR Properties (EPR), EPR Properties Preferred Series G (EPR.PG), General Dynamics (GD), Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), Iron Mountain (IRM), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Kite Realty Group (KRG), LTC Properties (LTC), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Altria (MO), New Residential Investment Corp Preferred Series B (NRZ.PB), Realty Income (O), Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), Bank OZK (OZK), PacWest Bancorp (PACW), PepsiCo (PEP), iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities Ex-Financials ETF (PFXF), Park Hotels & Resorts (PK), Pinnacle West (PNW), PIMCO Income Fund Class A (PONAX), Regions Financial (RF), RPT Realty Preferred Series D (RPT.PD), STAG Industrial (STAG), AT&T (T), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Truist Financial (TFC), T. Rowe Price (TROW), Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), Valero (VLO), Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ), Ventas (VTR), Walgreens (WBA), WestRock (WRK), and W. P. Carey (WPC).