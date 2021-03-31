Photo by Lennart Preiss/Getty Images News via Getty Images

As the world is lapping the first year of COVID-19, investors have now increasingly turned towards the good old and often boring industrial stocks and one sector in particular - automobile. For the vast majority of the last 5 years, all the talk has been on Tesla (TSLA) and how it is disrupting the sector landscape whereas established and legacy car manufacturers despite having had many record years have been excessively punished by the markets.

Ever since many automobile stocks have hit 10-year lows or worse during the coronavirus crash in March 2020 the sector has started to rally - particularly over the last couple of weeks when more and more news surfaced about how committed towards shaping and leading the future these legacy car manufacturers with deep pockets and knowhow truly are. The two stocks which clearly stand out from the pack here to me are General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF), two of the world's largest car manufacturers, and especially when Volkswagen held its Battery Day in early March, the whole sector has been soaring.

Data by YCharts

Other German car manufacturers, like Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF)(OTCPK:DMLRY) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) have also seen their shares rise sharply but especially Daimler is still offering a pretty enticing investment and has revealed a sound strategy and key co-operations, and surprisingly hiked its dividend for the 2020 COVID-19 period. Let's find out what is going on at Daimler.

What Is Going On At Daimler?

Daimler recently presented its FY2020 results with automobile unit sales dropping 15% Y/Y to 2.84M and total revenue dropping 11% Y/Y to $154B. Adjusted EBIT dropped from €10.3B in 2019 to €8.6B in 2020. At the same time, EPS rose from €2.22 per share to €3.39 share and, overall, those results have been far better than what one could have expected due to COVID-19 where Daimler had to close several factories for weeks.

It is a testament to the fact that although Tesla has been receiving all the buzz, the real premium car manufacturers like Daimler and BMW continue to drive circles around Tesla's unit sales and alleged profitability, which is solely driven by ZEV credits (and in future quarters, maybe even Bitcoin) rather than its core business.

For 2021, Daimler has ambitious plans with finally spinning off Daimler Trucks and thereby completing its year-long organizational restructuring. Barring any further disaster as far as the pandemic is concerned or another week-long or worse shipping chaos like the recent one in the Suez Canal, this year should be a good one for Daimler with management expecting significant growth in unit sales, revenue, and EBIT. The Mercedes-Benz cars and vans division is expected to achieve an adjusted return on sales of 8% to 10% as early as this year. In the recently hard-hit truck and bus division, the Stuttgart-based company expects an operating margin of 6% to 7%.

Short-term financials aside, the main strategic focus though will be on working towards Daimler's future.

Luxury Is King For Mercedes-Benz And Daimler

In early October 2020, Daimler provided a comprehensive strategy update on the future of its Mercedes-Benz car division. It unveiled the future strategic course of the division in that it will pursue "profitable growth in the luxury segment and target leadership in electric drive and car software." and thereby delivering the following strong statement of intent:

We will build the world's most desirable cars

Source: Daimler Investor Relations - Mercedes Benz Strategy Update

That's a big statement and, to get there, Daimler has to execute on 6 pillars of the new Mercedes-Benz strategy:

Think and act like a luxury brand

and act like a luxury brand Focus on profitable growth

on profitable growth Expand customer base by growing sub-brands

customer base by growing sub-brands Embrace customers and grow recurrent revenues

customers and grow recurrent revenues Lead in electric drive and car software

in electric drive and car software Lower cost base and improve industrial footprint

While we can't go into detail on every single pillar, I want to highlight a few key points.

Overall, the most important one to me is the clear and disputed focus on luxury. While everybody knows that the Mercedes-Benz S series is pure luxury, the same cannot be said for the A or B series which are more or less mainstream compact cars with luxury applications but without a clear luxury focus. As such, Daimler will now completely focus on luxury which requires reshaping its product portfolio, brand communications, and sales network. The reason for doing so is that experts project the luxury segment to grow much faster than the premium segment and the overall global car market. In fact, according to projections from IHS, the luxury segment is expected to grow sales at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2019 and 2030 which is more than double the expected 1.7% CAGR for the premium segment.

Source: Daimler Investor Relations - Mercedes Benz Strategy Update

This focus on profitable growth could also mean lower volumes and a reorientation in pricing and channel mix. Initially, it is deemed more crucial to raise margins compared to selling as many cars as possible. The focus is on selling the most profitable and desirable cars in the most profitable regions.

In the distant future, Daimler is targeting to go carbon neutral by 2039, have at least a 50% EV share by 2030, and a global carbon-neutral production by the end of next year. Financially, this will obviously incur billions of costs and thus the challenge will be to bring down powertrain costs, implement an intelligent platform strategy, and phase out legacy activities in the right manner and at the right time.

Source: Daimler Investor Relations - Mercedes Benz Strategy Update

After years of hardly any progress in Daimler's EV portfolio, 2021 is the first year where several new BEV (battery electric vehicle) and PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) models are expected to launch. This model offensive will gain momentum in the coming years and, over the next 10 years, Mercedes-Benz will have launched at least 20 BEVs and even more PHEVs catering exclusively to its luxury customer market.

The aim is to lead in electric drive while rapidly expanding the portfolio of luxury xEV models, accelerating range and efficiency, and offering a state-of-the-art charging experience similar to Tesla's giant supercharger network. Mercedes-Benz has extensive in-house battery R&D and key strategic partnerships with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Siemens.

Daimler's huge Untertürkheim German headquarters will take center stage "as a development and qualification hub for drive technologies". This will involve building a new factory for battery cells and a dedicated battery safety lab. A holistic approach along the entire production value chain for battery systems will be established.

Source: Daimler Investor Relations - Campus Untertürkheim

What's In It For Dividend Investors?

Daimler is a cyclical stock and as such has a shaky dividend track record. In good times, the dividend grows strongly by double digits, whereas in bad times, it is at best held steady or cut and, at worst, entirely eliminated, as happened in 2009 and in 2020. It should be noted that Daimler is only paying an annual dividend for the previous year - so, for instance, the €3.25 dividend shown for the year 2018 was actually only paid out in April 2019.

(Source: Daimler; chart built by author)

For FY2019, Daimler had to drastically slash its dividend given exorbitant costs connected with the Diesel scandal, record R&D expenses, a weak global automobile market and the unknown impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now a year later, the company has much better visibility as regards the impact of the pandemic; and with the economy rebounding, Daimler delivered a very strong second-half 2020 and is expecting a significantly better 2021. As a result, Daimler hiked its dividend by 50% to €1.35 (representing a 40% payout ratio) and is currently yielding 1.8%.

That low yield certainly does not generate any excitement among dividend investors but given the extraordinary business conditions in 2020 I believe this is a very strong dividend (commitment) and investors can expect sizable future raises.

Investor Takeaway

After years of dismal stock price performance, it is finally easy to be a Daimler investor. The company has rebounded strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic and has set ambitious goals for this year and the years to come. A renewed and sharpened strategy for its Mercedes-Benz division sets the focus right and marks the beginning of a new era. Daimler's sole focus will be on the luxury segment in the future and, during that transition, its current premium segment focus with its world-renowned cars will continue to generate considerable sales and profits.

I regret not having added to my position when the stock dropped into the low 20s but at the same time I haven't sold a single share and have no intentions doing so.