On March 30, apparel retailer Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) smashed expectations once again. The company reported fiscal fourth quarter results that topped consensus on the top and bottom lines for the third consecutive quarter, both by a respectable margin. Better yet, the revenue outlook for the first quarter and full year surpassed estimates by quite a bit.

Still, it looks like investors wanted to see more. Lululemon stock declined modestly in after-hours trading, dipping about 1%, despite the impressive press release numbers. Shares are still flirting with bear market territory, down about 20% from the early September 2020 peak, underscoring a tough six months in the market for growth stocks.

On the results of the quarter

From top to bottom, it was hard to find many flaws in Lululemon's numbers. On the revenue end of the P&L, none of the company's key YOY growth metrics dipped below 20%: total revenue, North America and international sales, DTC (direct to consumer) sales, and total comps.

The chart below shows how resilient Lululemon's top line has been during this COVID-19 crisis, despite some hiccups caused by store closures and capacity limitations through the thick of the pandemic. Lululemon's secular growth engines – from athleisure adoption (even more so following the work-from-home trends) to expansion abroad to increased penetration in the men's vertical – seem to be intact.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from multiple company reports

Revenue scale helped to keep profitability afloat. Gross margin expanded 60 bps YOY to reach an impressive 58.6% that should be envied by most retailers worldwide. However, adjusted op margins declined by nearly three percentage points to 26.9%.

The management team mentioned investments in the DTC channel, expenses related to the Mirror acquisition and "support for our people" as themes in the quarter. These expense items were likely at the core of the fourth quarter's op margin compression.

On the LULU stock

Subdued market reaction to Lululemon's earnings dazzler could be explained by the company's EPS guidance for full fiscal 2021: $6.37 at the mid-point of the guidance range vs. consensus $6.74. To sustain 20%-plus revenue growth in an inflationary environment that could impact cost of goods, shipment and personnel, the company will likely fail to meet the Street's bottom line growth expectations of over 40% for the current fiscal year.

But maybe the best answer for lack of share price traction lies not in company-specific factors, but in how the markets have behaved in the past several months. Growth and quality have not been the name of the game since the end of the US Presidential election cycle and the announcement of the first COVID-19 vaccines. Investors seem much more willing to bet on recovery stocks that traded more cheaply, but whose growth opportunities will likely fizzle after the economy returns to some sort of post-pandemic normal.

Data by YCharts

For this reason, and since good news for the company has consistently failed to translate into stock price support lately, I would be cautious about LULU in the short term. Investors that have a longer-term horizon in mind, however, might want to consider buying shares on this pullback. The fundamentals of the company seem as solid as ever, and the stock price may start to look enticing as well.

At least for the sake of consistency, I still feel compelled to be a LULU bull. Valuations (see chart above) are very much in line with what they were back in December 2019 – when I was favorable to an investment in the stock, and right before shares climbed 60% over the following 12 months. But, to reemphasize, I would not expect much of this stock in the immediate term, until quality growth becomes as trend-right in the market as Lululemon's athleisure products.