Applied Graphene Materials (OTCQX:APGMF) is a small British company focussed on the development and application of graphene nanoplatelet dispersions. Its technology is attractive and customers are buying it, but only in small quantities for now.

As a speculative trade, the shares have been popular, ranging over the past year between 8.25p and 77p. That means that it has been a multibagger in a matter of months for some traders.

However, I am considering it here from an investment, not trading, perspective. I think expenses will continue to outstrip revenues and so see no pathway to profitability in coming years. That is why my investment thesis is that the risks here do not justify the rewards. I am bearish on the name as an investment.

Revenues are Minimal

Revenue in the latest first half was £42,000. Last year, full year revenues were £83,000.

Some of that is revenue from orders, while some is basically clients paying for samples. Either way, these numbers are miniscule. Given the market cap of £25m, they imply a price to sales ratio of around 300x.

As the FT wryly observed on the economics of graphene production more broadly, "It is a pity that just 1g of graphene goes a very long way.” With development stage companies like this one, however, the argument is often jam tomorrow. In this regard, the company’s sales pipeline shows some signs of improving momentum. Here’s the pipeline shared in the interim results.

Note that the value is for the full sales opportunity: as deals fall out of the pipeline, that maximum number would almost never be realized, in my view. However, the uptick in activity including at the end of the pipeline is a positive indicator. Nonetheless, the amounts involved still seem small.

Expanding the Customer Base is Proving Slow and Costly

Critical to the company’s success will be expanding revenues, either from new customers, growing existing accounts or both.

It’s worth noting that, despite the low revenues, the company does have multiple commercial customers already. In its interim report it noted new customer product launches in the period, including car care products from EZ Car Care and Infinity Wax, and approval for use of a new primer with Blocksil. As far as I can make out those are all small companies in the U.K.

This is all welcome but feels like a small business opportunity even longer term.

These latest developments aren’t the only sales relationships the company has, though. Alltimes Coatings is one and James Briggs another.

The challenge here is whether the market is big enough and how cost effectively the company can expand its market share. Its model of building a distributor network and using it own and agency sales representatives seems to be working in helping it to build a customer base. This is not limited to the U.K., with representation in international markets such as Turkey and South Korea. But I have doubts over whether it is cost effective for relationships which seem to result only in modest sales.

These lines from the interim account make the point clearly.

Over time, these relationships could grow and may need less intensive sales or client management effort from the company’s end. So they could transform into profitable, sizeable relationships. For now, though, that is not how I see them.

The company faces some structural challenges with its choice of product category. Low volumes are required, so even if it gets customers it is unlikely to sell them huge quantities.

One solution to this would be to land a deal with a massive user, to transform AGM’s volumes. I think the current sales efforts could help in that regard whether or not they are focussed on it, for example by building industry awareness of the product line and brand, and demonstrating the credibility of the technology.

Meanwhile, the company burns cash. In the latest six months, that revenue of £42,000 paled in comparison to a pre-tax loss of £1.8m. Losses over the past five years come to £21.8m and there is no sign of a swing into profit on the horizon.

The company has continued to raise funds, with a net fundraising of £5.5m in January adding liquidity, with the company saying its cash runway now extends well into 2023.

Looking Ahead to the Endgame for AGM

I like the technology here and see a viable business, but not necessarily in the current structure. It would make more sense to me if the sales scaled up and the operation was bought out by a large customer, for example, to run as part of their own operations with deeper commercial expertise and lower costs.

Between now and a point where that could happen, can the cash last? If not, will further cash needs dilute shareholders more?

In the absence of a massive, transformative sales deal, I don’t see the current pathway to profitability being realized without the needs for more funds in future. Either that means dilution, or a bid in which case there may not need to be a bid premium.

I don’t see much stability or upside for shareholders in such scenarios. While AGM could be rewarding, for shareholders I think prospective risks far outweigh the potential rewards.