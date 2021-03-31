Photo by HRAUN/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) has been a major beneficiary of increased U.S. health care spending trends, specifically in the durable medical equipment category. Its constituents also benefit from a powerful industry lobby that spent over $306 billion in 2020 - double that of its nearest competitor. This article will discuss the reasons for its outperformance over the more broad Health Care sector and the S&P 500 over the last decade. I will also make a valuation assessment based on its P/E ratio and operating margin growth and why I believe the industry is well-positioned for further growth.

XHE Profile & Performance

XHE tracks the S&P Health Care Equipment Select Industry Index's performance, one of the most consistent-performing industry indices of the last decade. Its 10-year annualized total return of 18.16% has outpaced both the Health Care Select Sector Index and the S&P 500 by 2.38% and 4.14%, respectively, as shown below.

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices

XHE's top ten holdings constitute just 13.35% of the fund since its index follows a modified equal-weight methodology spread out over large, mid, and small-cap companies. Currently, 71.12% is allocated to Health Care Equipment stocks, while 28.88% is in Health Care Supplies stocks.

Source: XHE Overview

A Portfolio Visualizer report shows how consistent XHE has been since its inception as well. With a gross expense ratio of 0.35%, this targeted exposure will cost you a bit more than XLV's 0.12%, but it's been worth it. Its worst year was in 2011, when it returned a loss of 0.22%. Its best year was two years later when it returned 39.45%. As I will discuss later, the performance in 2011 was due to negative medical equipment spending rates in the preceding years. Since then, investors have benefitted from average annual increases of 4.5% from 2012-2019.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Valuation Assessment

The Health Care Equipment industry, like many others, appears expensive because of its 66.61% return in the last year. XHE has beaten the S&P 500's 51.12% return and the Health Care Select Industry's 34.50% return, too. I think it's important to put things in perspective, though, and not measure the health care industry's valuation in the middle of a pandemic. I've summarized the P/E ratios of 15 of XHE's largest holdings by market cap to help with this. 2016-2020 values are year-ending P/E ratios.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha And MacroTrends

This table shows that the average TTM P/E ratio of 50.64 is not all that unusual, and the forward P/E of 36.59 suggests earnings will improve. This is logical - health care equipment and supplies spending will not come down in the middle of a pandemic. If anything, it will increase.

An investor judging this group of stocks by P/E at the end of 2018 would have likely avoided XHE. However, this would have been a mistake as they'd have ignored these company's impressive operating income growth rates at the time. Consider Abbott Laboratories (ABT), whose 136.03 P/E ratio at the end of 2018 was, in part, due to annual returns of 52% and 29.04% in 2017 and 2018. At the time, however, Abbott had five-year operating income growth of 11.34% per year. Abbott went on to deliver a 22.10% return in 2019, almost the same as XHE.

According to Seeking Alpha growth statistics, the average five-year revenue growth rate for XHE's constituents is 17.24%, which is almost the same as their average forward one-year revenue growth rate of 17.06%. My data shows that for the 77 holdings in XHE with five-year histories, the annualized operating income growth rate from 2015-2019 was 11.35%. In 2020 it slowed, with operating income growth being slightly negative at -1.16%, but the reasons for this are clear. Sales of medical devices, whose companies account for about half of XHE, slowed as elective surgeries were either postponed or canceled outright. Please see my recent article on the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) for further reading on this.

Health Care Equipment Spending Trends

As mentioned earlier, the fate of XHE has strong ties to trends in U.S. spending on health care equipment. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, spending on durable medical equipment, such as stretchers and wheelchairs, increased 5% in 2019. This has been the trend since 2012,

Source: Summarized By Author Using Data From The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (NHE19 Table 17)

Note how durable medical equipment spending has increased every year since 2011, which coincides nicely with when XHE's returns started to outpace its sector peers and the broader S&P 500.

Also, recall a December 2019 article published by Tax Foundation made a case for why the 2.3% excise tax should be repealed, citing its adverse effects on the industry and its consumers. Just over two weeks later, the tax was permanently repealed in a bipartisan effort, putting to rest a tax that cost the industry an estimated $1 billion and $2 billion per year.

Disclosure: Media Bias Fact Check rates the Tax Foundation as Highly Factual with a Right-Center Lean

While this is old news, it's a great example of how powerful the industry is in the political world. According to Statista, the Pharmaceuticals / Health Care Products industry lobby spent over $306 billion in 2020 - about the same as the second and third spots combined (Electronics Manufacturing & Equipment and Insurance).

Investment Recommendation And Conclusion

The health care equipment industry has been one of the more consistent top-performing industries in the last decade. Its returns seem to correlate with U.S. durable medical equipment spending trends, and since there is little evidence of this slowing down, I expect it to continue its outperformance. Access to this group of companies through XHE for an annual fee of 0.35% is well worth it.

As discussed in my article on IHI, the resumption of elective surgeries should give a boost to these companies whose earnings have suffered in the last year. A return to pre-pandemic, double-digit growth levels is expected. Valuation concerns are also overblown, in my opinion. There is little evidence that a high P/E ratio indicates these companies are truly overvalued. Instead, I would suggest looking at revenue and operating income growth rates, as many times, these high P/E ratios are justified. The industry is growing, it will continue to grow for the foreseeable future, companies are innovating like never before, and XHE's annual returns aren't even out of the ordinary. It's a great long-term play using an equal-weight ETF, and I'm bullish on it today.