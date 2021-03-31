Source: Company photos for Media

HeadHunter (NASDAQ:HHR) made it through the worst period of the pandemic much better than anyone expected, exceeding my expectations as well. This year is set to be even better for HHR's performance, though analysts aren't unanimous with the management on FY2021 guidance. HHR's stock price mostly reflects the outstanding results, and further growth is possible only if the management meets its quite optimistic forecast for this year.

Full-Year Results Overview

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Revenue in Q4 soared 18.6% YoY to 2450 million rubles, beating the analysts' consensus by 2.8% due to the strong growth across all customer segments amid a recovery in business activity.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Adjusted EBITDA rose 13.4% YoY to 1160 million rubles. EBITDA margin declined to 47.3% in 4Q20 from 56.2% in 3Q20 and 49.5% in 4Q19, mostly because of employee bonuses and an increase in marketing expenses.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Net income increased by 30.9% to 650 million rubles, with a net profit margin of 34.8%. The growth in net profits was ensured by a reduction in financial costs and a decrease in net loss from exchange rate differences.

Net debt increased by 61.5% to 1869 million rubles, mainly due to Rub 3.1 billion paid for the acquisition of Zarplata.ru and dividend payments of 1885 million rubles. The Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA ratio increased to 1.2x from 0.8x.

Despite the pandemic, all operating metrics demonstrated solid growth.

Source: Q4 Supplementary Slides

The total number of paying customers increased by 26K (16.6% YoY) compared to Q4 2019. Geographically, Moscow and St. Petersburg accounted for about 40% of total revenues in Q4 2020 vs. 41% a year earlier.

The Outlook

The management expects revenue growth of 37-42% YoY vs. the current Bloomberg consensus of 35.8% YoY. If we exclude the effect of Zarplata.ru acquisition, HHR's organic revenue growth in 2021 is estimated at 27-32%. This is due to the acceleration of the transition of SMEs to online recruiting services and the improvement of business monetization in the segment of key customers. The company is going to raise prices for its products by more than 10% from the beginning of April.

In the conference call, the management didn't provide guidance on margins, as economic uncertainty, market competition, and operational expenses make it hard to provide such estimates.

Of all market players, the biggest Russian classifieds website Avito looks like the only serious rival to HeadHunter. Nonetheless, Avito mostly focuses on the blue-collar segment, while HeadHunter is well-positioned in both blue-collar and white-collar segments.

On the other hand, the white-collar segment is contested by a plethora of smaller players, which provide more relevant job listings with less hassle to contact the potential employer. Gazprom Neft develops its own job platform for independent specialists (mostly engineers), Professionals 4.0, and careerspace.app website looks like the most promising job website for white collars. Not to mention that there are numerous Telegram channels that post job listings - Finder.vc, for example, has over 320k subscribers.

In this regard, the biggest risk I see here is that HeadHunter may eventually lose its market share to smaller, but more relevant, innovative, and adaptable players.

Dividends

HHR postponed a decision on dividends for 2020 to Q2 2021. The company will take into account revenue dynamics, the epidemiological situation in Russia, and other factors before recommending dividends.

Since 2019, the company aims to allocate at least 50% of its adjusted net profit to dividends, taking into account capital expenditures and debt repayments. In 2018–2019, HHR allocated 75% of its adjusted net income to dividends. The payout ratio is quite high, which means that profit growth will strongly affect potential dividends in the future.

The dividend yield was modest in the last two years: 1.7% in 2018 and 2.1% in 2019. I expect no more than 2-3% of dividend yield in 2020. The dividend factor is not so important for investors though, as the company is still actively growing.

The Bottom Line

Sell-side analysts have different opinions on HeadHunter at the moment. Goldman Sachs shares the most optimistic view, expecting strong organic revenue growth of 30% YoY, and has set a price target of $43.2 per share. Credit Suisse is also positive on HHR, with a PT of $43/share. These PTs imply 24-25% upside. In the meantime, JPM is more conservative and assigns a Neutral rating with a PT of $36/share (4.5% upside).

The next two quarters will be decisive for HHR's future stock performance as it will become clear how well the Russian labor market recovers from the pandemic aftermath. Buying or holding HHR today means betting on a strong enough recovery that could allow the management to achieve its FY2021 targets.