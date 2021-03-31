Photo by Eightshot Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) had a fantastic run in 2020 when it launched early in the year. However, lately, this healthcare fund has been heading in the wrong direction. Healthcare overall isn't even having too bad of a year if we measure it by the SPDR Health Care Select Sector (XLV). The difference here is that BMEZ invests in healthcare that is oriented towards tech. Techcare, if we want a word for it!

These growth-focused techcare companies have been following the way of the NASDAQ which had entered into correction territory before recovering a bit. A correction is most often associated with a 10% decline from a peak. Though this February and March aren't nearly as hair-raising as it was for the corresponding 2020 months. At the same time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 indexes have still been hitting all-time highs.

Along with this latest decline, BMEZ has been keeping its large discount too. It was briefly disappearing towards the end of 2020. Thus, I believe it is creating an attractive long-term opportunity here. The huge distribution boost lately also doesn't hurt.

BMEZ "seeks to invest up to 25% in private companies." It intends on doing this through "at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries." With this, it also utilizes an options strategy. It last reported 21.84% of the portfolio being overwritten. This is below its target range of 30 to 40% and would indicate a bullish stance.

The fund is structured as a limited-term fund, in that it will liquidate around January 29th, 2032. This is to ensure that investors can receive full NAV. This has become a popular way to launch funds as we typically see CEFs operating at perpetual discounts. Of course, that is one of the draws of CEFs is investing when they are at discounts. The term structure allows one to capitalize on the liquidation, however. Then an investor can potentially put funds back to work in another term fund or similar fund to still keep the exposure. With BMEZ, there isn't a fund that is too similar at this time.

Additionally, the fund may be changed to a perpetually trading vehicle after a tender offer of 100% of shares. Thus, one could reap the reward of the liquidation and then still have access to the fund should it continue to operate. The minimum is quite low to continue operation as well, as they put it at $200 million. We should also see a declining discount as we reach nearer that date in 2032. I believe that unless performance turns terrible, that it will more than likely turn perpetual.

The fund is quite large, even after the latest declines, at over $3.33 billion in total managed assets. The fund utilizes an option strategy on individual positions. They last reported the overwritten portion at 21.2%. The expense ratio comes to 1.3% - which is higher than other BlackRock (BLK) option funds. However, they invest in a portion of private companies that typically leads to higher expenses.

(Source)

Performance - Opportunity Created

As mentioned, the fund has been heading in the wrong direction. However, on a YTD basis, the fund hasn't done terribly - though we are only a few months in. The latest decline did bring the fund negative on a total return basis for the year. This was on both a share price and NAV basis. The latest blow for the year was softened by returns that actually started out positive.

Data by YCharts

For longer-term performance, well, they don't really have longer-term performance as they only launched on January 29th, 2020. We had discussed in our previous update of the fund how it was one of the top-performing funds in 2020. Being beat out only by a few funds. Two of those being the other BlackRock tech-oriented funds; BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) and BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST).

What is more interesting taking a look at the fund at this time is the discount that has widened back out again. This is most likely associated with the decline in the fund as growth-oriented investments selloff. Investors are looking to reposition their portfolio to take advantage of the rotation into value-oriented sectors. Those sectors would include the energy and financial sector. I understand the want to shift. Though I believe a long-term focused investor can take advantage of this.

The reason being is the discount widening back out to 7.58%. When we last touched on the fund it was getting into the 3% range. Additionally, for a brief period of time, the fund was flirting with premiums.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Distribution - Huge Boost

The fund last declared a 45% increase to their distribution. (Despite the Seeking Alpha distribution announcement I linked to saying, "in line.") This brings the fund's yield up to 6.74% at this time and a 6.23% distribution rate on a NAV basis. The distribution had previously been $0.1 per share since the launch. It is paid monthly.

The increase to $0.145 is a function of the fund's large gains that it had accumulated over the last year. As the portfolio appreciated significantly. As a tech-focused healthcare sector fund, they will have very little in the way of net investment income [NII]. This is due to a lot of the underlying company positions they have not paying dividends or interest. NII is only a measure of dividends and interest. Therefore, capital gains will make up a considerable portion of their distribution.

(Source - Annual Report)

In fact, what we can see above is after expenses they had a loss of nearly $25 million. Though realized gains were more than sufficient to make up the difference. Additionally, unrealized appreciation on the fund had skyrocketed.

(Source - Tax Summary)

On the subject of how the distribution breakdown for those holding in a taxable account; we see that the bulk was related to non-qualified dividend income. The reasoning behind this, I believe, is the fact that the fund wouldn't have accumulated any long-term capital gains. Therefore, the gains the fund had realized could only be short-term gains. This is due to note existing for over a year by the end of 2020.

Short-term gains are taxed as ordinary income and wouldn't be tax-advantaged. Going forward, I would anticipate a large shift to long-term capital gains. That would make it much more tax-beneficial than what we saw in 2020.

Holdings - Ramping Up Private Investments

The fund has a focus on investing in private companies with 25% of its assets. When we last visited the fund, they had several of these private investments. However, in Q4 (period ending December 31st) it appears they added a total of 13 new private investments. Unfortunately, they don't share the names of the companies until the following quarter. A bit like poker, you don't want to show other players your cards.

(Source - Quarterly Update)

For investors like us, that does mean putting a bit more faith into the management team in operating the fund successfully.

We can also see that they have had some successes from their previous private investments as they went public.

Data by YCharts

Some of the big winners over the last year since these companies have gone public include; Oak Street Health (OSH), Kymera Pharmaceuticals (KYMR), Annexon (ANNX). A laggard here from the group would be Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX).

At the end of December 31st, 2020, SGTX was still a position in the BMEZ portfolio. SGTX is a rather small biopharmaceutical company. Less than $1 billion in market cap. It accounted for around $17.5 million in value or around 0.51% of the portfolio at that time. This kept it well away from the top ten holdings where the lowest allocation comes to 1.43%.

(Source - Fund Website)

OSH continues to remain one of the fund's largest holding. In fact, this time just beating out Genmab (GMAB). The fund's largest holding previously. OSH operates in the healthcare services industry through "primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries." GMAB is a biotech company that "develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark."

GMAB has actually been around for a considerable amount of time, dating back to 1999. It wasn't apart of the private sleeve that BMEZ has. GMAB last reported a significant increase in revenue when they reported on February 23rd, 2021, though their guidance going forward seems to indicate that revenue will decline in 2021. The large increase this year was "significantly impacted by the AbbVie (ABBV) collaboration..." It was associated with an "upfront payment that was allocated to the license grants and recognized as revenue in 2020."

Speaking of operations in Denmark, this ties to BMEZ not being solely invested in U.S. investments.

(Source - Fund Website)

I believe the fund having the capacity to invest outside the U.S. is a good thing. This flexibility allows the managers to take advantage of opportunities no matter where they might pop up geographically.

Most of these types of holdings can be more volatile as they are related to companies that researching new technology and drugs to combat what ails the world. A successful drug can rocket the share price significantly higher - bad data or failed drugs that are hyped up can crush share prices. This is more so with BMEZ as it is other healthcare-related CEFs on the market. This is because several other CEFs available invest in more traditional and established healthcare names.

(Source - Fund Website)

BMEZ has a considerable amount of exposure to mid and small-cap companies. Now we can compare this with BMEZ's sister fund BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME). Another fund focused on the healthcare sector but does not have a term structure or a private focus. It holds more established traditional healthcare names. The market cap breakdown there places the majority in large-cap names.

(Source - Fund Website)

Conclusion

BMEZ continues to be an interesting fund in a more volatile area of the healthcare space. Their approach to private investments means that retail investors can gain access to an area of the market that would otherwise be unattainable to them. For this exposure, we also have one of the best fund sponsors in the CEF space, with some top managers operating the fund. They have been able to put up a successful run throughout 2020.

2021 is turning into a more somber year as the growth-focused area of the market is taking a bit of a breather. However, I believe this is creating an opportunity for BMEZ through a lower price - and while the fund is still at a discount. The recent and significant distribution boost will also help ease the short-term pain for investors while waiting for the growth potential to kick back in.