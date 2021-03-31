Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images News via Getty Images

The rapid ascent of Workhorse (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:WKHS) and its subsequent fall has not been atypical in an industry where revenue multiples were running at almost triple digits on nothing but vivid dreams of an all-EV future. Indeed, this level of sentiment for Workhorse was not misplaced. The looming award of the U.S. Postal Service contract for the modernization of its fleet was set against the new EV-friendly Biden administration and the specter of incoming state-instituted timelines for phasing out the sale of new ICE vehicles.

The broader macro environment was also strong as EVs experienced strong demand in 2020 whilst sales of ICE vehicles broadly stagnated. All these factors lent some credence to Workhorse bulls who at their peak were paying just over $42 per share for the Ohio-based commercial EV manufacturer. Workhorse common shares are currently trading at $13.40 per share. Workhorse did not go public via SPAC and has been a public company since 2010 when it listed on the OTC market in 2010 trading under the name AMP Electric Vehicles. The company changed its name to Workhorse in 2015 and uplisted to NASDAQ during the same year after issuing a 10-to-1 reverse stock split. This differs materially from other commercial last-mile delivery EV manufacturers like Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV), Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) and Electric Last Mile (NASDAQ:FIII) who went public via blank-check firms over the last 12 months.

ARK Invest has been consistently buying up shares of Workhorse through its Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ). It now owns 3.95 million shares, which is 1.62% of the fund. Workhorse even made it into the new space-themed ETF, which has a remit to invest in "companies involved in space-related businesses like reusable rockets, satellites, drones, and other orbital and sub-orbital aircraft."

Tragic Financials Against A Fledgling Attempt To Ramp Production

Workhorse has been a perennial money loser since it went public in 2010. Further, the company has failed to generate positive gross profits for a large majority of its public life and has depended on a mix of equity offerings and debt to plug its liquidity gap.

The company last reported earnings for its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter which saw a continuation of this trend with revenues of $700k underlined by negative gross profits of $6.34 million.

Workhorse has sported negative gross profit margins for a significant majority of its operating history. This is problematic as it means the company is losing money on every unit of vehicle it manufactures. Such a structural problem could be down to its current low revenue base as it gains new commercial truck orders on the back of the drive towards zero-carbon modes of transportation. Indeed, the company was able to increase its order backlog from 1,100 units to just over 8,000 units. The bulk of the increase is due to just two companies - Pritchard Companies and the Pride Group. The company expects to be able to fulfil these orders, worth $600 million, over the next five years.

Workhorse has been dependent on issuing new shares to plug the liquidity gap in its operations. The last quarter saw the company's free cash flow come in at a negative $36.73 million. This was a material increase from the previous quarter where the company lost $20.50 million.

The most obvious impact of this cash burn has been the company's intense dependency on dilution to maintain itself as a going concern. At the end of its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter, the company's average diluted shares outstanding had increased by 63%. The company during its last earnings call stated it held cash of $215 million, hence, Workhorse at its current burn rate has at least six quarters of operations left until it has to conduct another share offering or take on debt. The former would continue the trend of dilution as it is being used to plug a cash shortfall rather than expand EPS. The latter would see a loss-making entity take on leverage. This is never a good long-term activity.

The market for commercial last-mile delivery vehicles is also heating up as incumbents like Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) and new startups like Rivian seek to carve out market share in what will become a fast-expanding market.

What Does ARK See In Workhorse?

The near-obsession by retail traders and financial media with ARK Invest has meant an almost daily reporting of their purchases. Their continued inclusion of Workhorse is a mystery as its financials are poor and it has so far failed to execute on its guidance for growth. The company's loss of the USPS NGDV contract further serves to highlight its poor prospects. And while there is currently an attempt to reverse the award of the contract to Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) on the basis of its low allocation to EVs, this is likely to just see Oshkosh forced to increased the EV allocation of its bid.

Against Workhorse's poor financials and intense use of share offerings to maintain its operations, it is hard to see what the bull case is. I'd continue to avoid shares until more clarity over the stickiness of its orders can be gained.