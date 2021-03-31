Does a combination of low-volatility and value strategies yield meaningful returns? Or at least protect a portfolio during a market cataclysm?

At first glance, a portfolio of equities that have generous payouts and trade with less volatility than the overall market (hence, have low un-diversifiable risk) is a dream of any conservative investor. Anecdotal evidence suggests that when the market storm is raging, low-beta stocks are suffering less. And if they yield dividends, a portfolio would be nicely protected against the harsh environment. But the reality is a bit more complex.

As the performance of the Global X Super Dividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) demonstrates, both price and total returns this approach is capable of delivering are lackluster. I was fairly disappointed when I compared the fund's 3-year and 5-year performance with its peers SDIV and SDEM and especially the S&P 500 (SPY). And most importantly, an investor in this ETF also suffered more during the market carnage of March 2020 than an S&P 500 bull, even with dividends taken into account.

So should an income-oriented investor consider DIV? I doubt that. There are a few alternatives including the recently discussed iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY).

The Underlying Index Methodology And Its Consequences

DIV tracks the Indxx SuperDividend U.S. Low Volatility Index. The benchmark follows the tenets of the low-volatility strategy and, to some extent, value investing (since it includes the highest-yielding stocks). The number of constituents, which are weighted equally, is capped at 50. MLPs and REITs are also eligible for inclusion.

On page 3 of the index methodology, Indxx outlined a fairly typical set of criteria that we can find in the cases of other dividend ETFs: restrictions related to market cap (higher than or equal to $500 million), trading history, free float, country of incorporation (only in the U.S., but there are exceptions). A company also must pay a dividend for at least two previous years and have a yield above 1%. Stocks that have stupendous, above 20% yields are not welcome, precisely like in the cases of SDIV and SDEM. In a note on SDEM, I explained that a gargantuan yield might signal that a stock is a yield/value trap.

Indxx also added a criterion related to the level of an individual security's systematic risk: a beta coefficient must be equal to or below 0.85.

I reckon the index provider included a low-beta rule to make an index performing more like a high-yield bond, with limited price fluctuations, thus an ETF that tracks it would be attractive for conservative investors who want high, regular income coupled with low downside risk but who are content with mediocre (or better to say limited?) capital appreciation potential.

But there are a few issues with this approach. First, it surely does not mean that stocks that find their place in the index have low non-systematic (or diversifiable) risk. And second, I acknowledge that beta is a staple of the capital asset pricing model. But the issue is that this coefficient is not set in stone. It can easily change over time. Everything depends on the time frame. Here is how Exxon Mobil's (XOM) and Chevron's (CVX) 1-year, 3-year, and 15-year betas look like:

Data by YCharts

And besides, it is fairly surprising to see that at the moment, a fund that is supposed to trade with lower volatility has a beta of 1.23 if compared to the S&P 500. In the past, however, DIV's beta was substantially lower. The data from a page copy saved in September 2019 show a 0.58 coefficient.

DIV Portfolio Faces A Thorough Overhaul Every Year

I used the Wayback Machine to take a look at how the DIV portfolio looked like before the annual reconstitution in February 2021. I have found a saved copy from February 18.

My hypothesis was that the criterion related to beta being less than or equal to 0.85 results in a thorough portfolio recalibration upon every annual reconstitution since a stock's volatility can change over time. And (unfortunately) I was right. Now the portfolio looks totally different, and not only because the number of constituents is 50 vs. 42 in February (excluding cash). The issue is much more serious here. I have compared the two holdings datasets and found out that 19 names were removed from the portfolio, while 27 were added. As a result, only 23 stocks from the February basket of equities are still among DIV's holdings.

Here is how its top-ten cohort looked on March 29,

Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE), a mid-cap electric utility with a 2.39% weight in DIV and a ~3.1% dividend yield Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) Altria Group (MO) Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Universal Corporation (UVV) Cogent Communications (CCOI) Iron Mountain (IRM) Flowers Foods (FLO) Avangrid (AGR) Antero Midstream (AM)

Only three names from this group - namely, MO, UVV, and IRM - were in the portfolio on February 17.

But surprisingly, despite a thorough overhaul of the holdings, the sector mix changed only slightly. It is still overweight in consumer staples (23.7%), energy (21.5%), and real estate (20.5%). The only difference is that real estate was in second place in February.

I also noticed that among the 19 removed stocks were Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), two prominent dividend aristocrats that zealously protected their payouts last year despite the oil price collapse. The one reason I see here is that XOM and CVX left the index simply because their betas no longer met the criterion of 1 for existing constituents. And if I had a fund under my management, I would never dispose of such high-quality energy stocks with high yields when the Brent is way above $60 a barrel.

No Protection Amid March 2020 Market Carnage

In theory, a low-volatility strategy should protect investors in tumultuous times. But does it? For instance, in January 2020, an investor who fretted about the coronavirus outbreak in China decided to invest in an ETF that would yield market-leading dividends and has a low beta that should protect the total returns in case of a stock market collapse. Here is what has happened since then:

Data by YCharts

Fervent supporters of the low-volatility strategy can riposte that during previous crises the strategy bore fruit, and now we are in an abnormal market, and things will return back to normal going forward. For example, the research by MSCI (MSCI) from 2016 shows that the MSCI World Minimum Volatility Index held up "better than the market during downturns." Well, time will tell.

Final Thoughts

I would personally not consider investing in the Global X Super Dividend U.S. ETF despite its appealing 6.76% standardized yield since its focus on the low-volatility strategy resulted in subpar returns in the past.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Its beta-focused methodology leads to thorough portfolio recalibrations every year. High-quality dividend-paying stocks can be removed only because their coefficients surpassed a 1 milestone.

As I said above, DIV has better alternatives that do not follow a low-beta strategy. For example, investors can take a closer look at DVY that has a standardized yield of 3.6%.