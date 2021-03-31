In December, we covered Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), going through the company's ability to benefit from corrections in the market amid increased trading volumes. Additionally, we praised the stock's capacity to keep on generating wealth creation for decades to come due to the oligopolistic nature of the industry, which stresses almost unbreakable barriers to entry.

Over these past three months, shares have remained mostly flat. However, the company posted an excellent Q4 and raised its dividend once again at a double-digit rate.

Source: Google Finance

As a result, we are reassessing our expected returns future annualized returns, which were in the range of 9-10% in our previous report. Before we get there, however, let's assess the company's recent performance.

Recent performance

Intercontinental's whole performance is the result of its three sub-segments. These are the Exchanges, the Fixed Income and Data Services, and the Mortgage Technology segment.

Exchanges segment:

We love Intercontinental's Exchange division because it benefits significantly when there is increased volatility (and uncertainty) in the market, producing growing revenues during adverse economic times. As the bar chart displays, during Q1-2020, for example, the company saw its brent traded derivatives volumes spike by around 70% in the midst of the pandemic's eruption.

Source: Pro Forma Financials, Author

The company's flagship Brent crude oil contracts serve as the foundation of a global oil network that today comprises more than 600 related crude and refined oil products, including locational and refined spreads.

By consistently investing in the structural growth opportunities that exist across the global energy markets, Intercontinental has grown its energy revenues by a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 7% over the past 6 years. Intercontinental actually saw accelerated YoY growth during 2020 to 13% amid increased trading volumes. One such example of expanding its trading network continuously is Intercontinental's upcoming launch of its ICE Futures Abu Dhabi or IFAD, which will offer futures on Murban crude oil, an essential price benchmark for crude flowing through to Asia.

Source: Investor presentation

Over time, Intercontinental can leverage its energy network's existing amplitude to launch an array of related differentials, cracks, and inter-commodity spread against Brent, WTI, Gasoil, and Naphtha benchmarks, retaining strong and consistent revenue growth for the segment.

Fixed Income and Data Services segment:

Intercontinental is a leading solutions provider to the fixed income ETF industry, which has seen assets under management grow at an average annual rate of 25% over the last five years.

The company provides price information and reference data, which is critical for the growing fixed-income ETF industry. Hence cash flows are of recurring nature. Intercontinental has been investing heavily into new product development, such as its suite of ESG data services and some early mortgage data, which has resulted in its annual subscription value growing by the quarter.

Source: Investor presentation

Mortgage Technology segment

Last but least, Intercontinental's Mortgage Technology segment is the smallest, but also the fastest-growing one. Revenues grew by 65% year-over-year in the fourth quarter and 56% for the full year.

Due to convenient financing conditions (cheap financing), millennial homeownership trends and demand for digital workflow tools have been accelerating, increasing demand for Intercontinental's solutions and analytics, contributing to strong results. What's noteworthy is that revenues aren't just temporarily spiking amid a favorable demand trend. More than half of the segment's cash flows are also of recurring nature, as the table displays, which means increased lifetime customer value and increased revenue predictability, both of which are great traits.

Source: Investor presentation

Overall, all three of Intercontinental's segments performed greatly once again, resulting in record quarterly revenues and also record EPS. FY2020 marked the 15th consecutive year of record adjusted EPS, which has compounded at an average annualized rate of 17% ever since.

Such consistent EPS growth at this rate is utterly amazing. However, an additional catalyst to achieving this EPS growth is stock buybacks, giving an extra boost compared to just the underlying net income growth. That being said, let's jump to the company's capital returns, which will help with our future expected returns projections later.

Capital returns

Intercontinental is a very investor-friendly company with a consistent focus on returning cash to its shareholders. Dividends and stock buybacks are both included in the menu of capital returns.

Dividends have been growing annually since the first one was paid out in 2014 and have grown at a 5-year CAGR of 10.58%. Despite the relatively rapid dividend growth, EPS has also been growing swiftly, resulting in a very comfortable payout ratio of just under 30% over the years.

In February, Intercontinental increased its DPS once again, this time by 10%, retaining the current double-digit growth rate.

Still, the majority of Intercontinental's capital returns are allocated towards repurchasing and retiring its shares outstanding. The company spent $1.32B on stock buybacks during the year, nearly twice as much as it did on dividends.

Keep in mind that ICE terminated buybacks in Q4 to complete the acquisition of Ellie Mae. However, we expect a resumption this year as per the company's traditional method of returning cash to shareholders.

With a relatively predictable business model which results in a relatively predictable EPS growth trajectory, let's plug in the company's capital returns to project the possible investor returns under a range of reasonable valuation multiples.

Investor returns

Intercontinental's Exchange and Fixed Income and Data Services segments should keep on growing in the mid-high single digits amid a consistent network expansion and a growing demand for solutions in the fixed-income industry. Combining the Mortgage Technology segment's rapid profitability and the consistent (assuming resumed) buybacks, which boost EPS growth over time, we are raising our EPS growth estimates from 8% to 9% in the medium term.

Consensus estimates also converge towards similar medium-term growth rates. Finally, when Benjamin Jackson, Intercontinental's President, was asked in the conference call about the growth projections of Ellie Mae, the recent acquisition, he held the company's estimates at 8%-10% going forward, also fitting these estimates.

In terms of its dividend growth, we forecast it to be around 10% in the medium-term, powered by robust EPS growth and a comfortable payout ratio, which could easily be pushed a bit higher with no worrying effects.

Plugging in Intercontinental's current stock price of ~$113.50, our growth estimates, and a range of possible valuation multiples, we get the following results:

If Intercontinental retains its current forward P/E ratio of around 23, investors should be expecting annualized returns touching the low double-digits if they were to buy at ICE's current price levels. However, it's very much possible that ICE's valuation continues on its upward trajectory, pushing these returns even higher moving forward, as the graph displays.

Source: Author

Conclusion and risks

Overall, Intercontinental had a great Q4, closing 2020 with record revenues and profits once again. All three of its segments are enjoying favorable growth catalysts ahead, pointing to satisfactory investor returns in the medium term.

Due to the lack of the extraordinary return element that we are usually looking for at equities, we won't be buyers of Intercontinental at the moment. That being said, we can't ignore the company's recession-proof qualities, fantastic moat, and investor-friendly capital returns. Because of ticking numerous boxes and offering great return prospects, we can see shares fitting nicely to many portfolios, especially those focused on dividend growth.

In terms of risks, the company should not face any meaningful competition anytime soon due to the oligopolistic and ultra-high regulated environment of the industry.

In terms of its debt position, while long-term debt grew beyond $14B to fund the Ellie Mae acquisition, the pile is very manageable, with interest payments being covered by more than 9 times Intercontinental's operating cash flows.

The primary risk when investing in a company such as Intercontinental is the industry's growth slowing down, compressing investors' long-term return potential. However, with trading volumes remaining very strong, the fixed-income market growing rapidly, and the demand for accurate data expanding, we believe that the company should not face any threatening risks in the medium term.