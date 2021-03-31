Photo by brightstars/E+ via Getty Images

With inflation expected to rise in 2021 and beyond, commodity-based investments should find consideration in investor portfolios. Newmont (NYSE:NEM) is a long-term value play in the commodity sector due to its long project pipeline, broad asset footprint and could potentially offer a hedge against inflation.

Two core assumptions form the basis for this article, which are as follows:

1.) The global economy is set to benefit from a “return to normal” (reopening) which should fuel the rising demand for commodities, including fossil fuels, copper, zinc and gold.

2.) A reopening of the global economy after COVID-19 in conjunction with fiscal stimulus packages around the world will increase inflation. Commodity prices rise during periods of inflation, making commodities a natural inflation hedge.

Newmont and gold prices

Newmont is one of the largest commodity companies in the world with huge investments in gold, silver and copper assets. It operates mines around the world, many of which are high-tier assets, and Newmont is therefore highly dependent on commodity prices, especially gold.

88% of Newmont’s reserves can be found in the Americas and Australia. Gold reserves show the amount of gold that a company has access to but has not yet mined. Newmont has the industry’s biggest gold reserves estimated at 94 million ounces.

Newmont expects 8 million Gold Equivalent Ounces of stable production at least until 2030, which is a base assumption in its long-term development plan. Newmont’s business plan is truly long-term in nature and lays out specific steps for resource development over the next two decades.

Before we look at Newmont's latest financial results, I want to go a little bit more into depth about the assumptions forming this article.

The 10-year Treasury yield has surged in 2021, predominantly because of higher inflation expectations going forward. A stimulus program, a reopening US and global economy and an accelerating vaccination roll-out have provided fuel for this rally. Surging yields indicate that bond investors expect higher inflation and interest rates.

Commodities have proven over time to be good inflation hedges, meaning their prices rise when inflation rises. This means that commodities can play a role as strategic inflation hedges for those of you that are concerned with inflation. Commodities also have a reputation for doing well during times of economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

2020 was a pretty decent year for commodities because prices surged amid COVID-19 and growing economic uncertainty, which led to a big bump in revenues, income and cash flow for Newmont.

Gold actually was a top performing commodity in 2020 and outclassed other asset classes and other commodities.

Due to this massive rally in commodity prices, Newmont’s consolidated Free Cash Flow surged 154% to $3.6b in FY 2020 compared to the year-ago period, a record for the company. Newmont also raised its dividend by 250% to $1.45-share compared to FY 2019. All major profit metrics are up at least 18% in FY 2020, a rare sight in a fiscal year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The surge in Newmont's Free Cash Flow and profits is attributable to the rise in commodity prices in 2020, especially gold prices. Newmont’s financial performance has been, is and will be dependent on the market price for gold and other commodities.

Gold prices have surged during the pandemic, but may rise or fall going forward.

The higher gold prices rise, the larger the incentive is to increase the output of a given mine. For Newmont, this means material Free Cash Flow tailwinds if gold prices go up: A $100-per-ounce increase in the price of gold means $400m additional Free Cash Flow.

Outlook

The outlook for gold producers in the medium to long term is positive, I would say. Total gold supply will probably remain somewhat limited unless major new discoveries are made. Demand will only go up long term, driven by demand from Emerging Markets, especially from Indian and Chinese gold buyers which represent roughly half of worldwide jewelry purchases.

Newmont is gearing up to ride this trend of increasing gold demand through its multi-year business plan that shows slow but steady gold and metal production growth: Until FY 2025, Newmont plans to produce 8.0-8.5 gold equivalent ounces, representing up to 9% growth compared to FY 2021 base production estimate of 7.8 GEO.

Newmont and rivals

Gold producers don't show signs of overvaluation with P-E ratios ranging from 11-16, but share prices will move in tandem with commodity prices, and will do so in both directions. The long-term picture is compelling, however, simply because gold and commodity supply is limited.

Share Price Market Cap P-E Ratio Newmont $60.67 47.9b 16.12 Barrick Gold $19.59 35.1b 15.31 Freeport-McMoRan $32.51 45.4b 11.03

Newmont's shares have a yield of 3.54% which is favorable compared to an average S&P 500 yield of 1.53%.

Business risks and challenges

Gold is also a safe harbor asset which means that gold prices increase in times of uncertainty and economic problems … and 2020 was clearly a wonderful year for gold, gold companies and gold investors, even if that sounds a bit perverse. I don’t know where gold prices will go in 2021 or beyond, but lower prices in the future are a possibility and clearly pose a material risk for Newmont and other gold producers. Just as higher prices mean higher cash flow for Newmont, lower gold and commodity prices mean less cash flow and profits.

Closing thoughts

There is value in gold producers as an inflation hedge. This rings especially true after the US just agreed to hand out $1.9tr in the fiscal stimulus which will increase inflationary pressures. The rising 10-yr Treasury yields show that this is now a clear expectation.

The long-term demand and supply picture for Newmont is favorable and its development plan provides a stable basis for mine development and value creation for many decades to come, especially when gold prices rise, in which case Newmont will profit nicely.

Newmont also isn’t expensive and pays a respectable 3.5% yield. Despite the price risks Newmont faces, the gold producer could be a core long-term holding for those of you that are worried about inflation.