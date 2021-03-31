mizoula/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Conclusion

Overall, we were comfortable with Shake Shack’s (NYSE:NYSE:SHAK) F4Q2020 financial results. The performance appeared similar to that evidenced over prior pandemic quarters with sequential improvements on most financial elements, the digital platform driving a significant fraction of retail sales, and menu innovation accounting for material upside in customer demand. However, in a significant shift from the prior periods, revenues for F4Q2020, improved on a year-over-year basis (despite lockdowns in key markets including California and the United Kingdom), indicating favorable momentum in retail sales. In addition, management announced a substantially accelerated net new unit launch program, planning to expand: the company-owned restaurant count by 80 to 90 restaurants (or 45% over the current base) and the number of licensed stores by 35 to 45, by YE2022.

Given the optics of 4.6% year-over-year growth in revenues during lockdowns in large markets and that substantial groups of its customer base readily migrated to alternate channels (due to dine-in restrictions) to continue to enjoy SHAK’s food, it appears highly unlikely that the company has a customer demand problem. Clearly, the issue is the pandemic, and its retail sales limiting, onerous restrictions. Therefore, over the short-term, as pandemic conditions recede, we expect considerable expansion in retail sales out-of-the-gate as SHAK’s temporarily closed domestic and international licensed businesses reopen and restrictions on dine-in services at its restaurants are completely lifted.

With respect to margin expansion over upcoming quarters, we’re less hopeful, as the company with its rapid growth profile is likely to require substantial investments to develop its market and expand retail sales. The focus has to be on growing retail sales, as retail sales leverage even with weak margins has the ability to deliver considerable profits. Therefore, although, we’d expect SHAK to observe prudence in spending, we’re not overly fixated on margins, at this point in the firm’s development. Overall, based on some revenue leverage and substantial decrease in Covid-19 related expenses, we anticipate marginal growth in margins and earnings over upcoming quarters.

Over the long-term, we expect dramatic increase in retail sales based on a strong rebound in SHAK’s urban restaurants and the launch of a large number of new restaurants. In addition, we consider menu innovation, pick-up transactions, delivery orders, and a potential loyalty program, as the firm’s incremental growth drivers. Based on our projection of significant revenue leverage due to sharply higher retail sales, we expect substantial margin expansion and growth in net income and cash flows, over the long-term.

Given the planned acceleration in new unit development, the future of SHAK appears more favorable than we’d previously envisioned. To account for additional growth and because our prior Price Target of $93/share has been reached, we’re raising our 1-year Price Target to $136/share. Reiterate Buy Rating. (Please go through our initiation report "Shake Shack: Strong Long-Term Growth Outlook On Excellent Product" and the related note for our long-term opinion on the stock).

Key Takeaways From The Quarter

F4Q2020 Results Summary. For the quarter, SHAK reported revenues of ~$158 million (+4.6% compared to F4Q2019) ahead of analyst expectations of ~$157 million, and Loss Per Share of $0.50 (-833% on a year over year basis) below consensus estimates of -$0.12. Excluding extraordinary items, Loss Per Share would have been $0.03, representing a decline of 50% from F4Q2019. In addition, compared to the same quarter last year, same-store sales decreased by 17.4% over the fourth quarter. Net loss for the period was ~$20.3 million, reflecting a decrease of 930% over the previous year’s same quarter. Restaurant margins of 16% expanded from 14.8% on a sequential basis but declined by 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. The bright spot in the F4Q2020 financial performance was the successive decrease on a month-to-month basis in the same-store sales decline figure which came in at -5% on a year-over-year basis for January.

In FY2020, SHAK generated: ~$779 million in retail sales reflecting a shortfall of ~13% compared to FY2019, same-store sales decline of 27.8% on a year-over-year basis, ~$523 million in revenues representing year over year decrease of 12.1%, ~$45.5 million in net loss reflecting a decline of 8.7%, -$1.14 in Loss Per Share, and ~$8.85 million in operating cash flows.

Solid Retail Sales Trends Indicate Strong Customer Demand. Based on SHAK’s upbeat fourth quarter financial results, including the 4.6% year-over-year revenue growth, digital sales of 59% of total retail sales, average unit volumes associated with digital orders of $1.9 million, and over 2 million new customers placing orders through the firm’s proprietary app, it appears that the company remains popular among large groups of people, including legacy customers. We were particularly impressed that customers whose previous experiences at SHAK were likely limited to its dining halls (given that the firm’s business model was focused on dine-in transactions pre-pandemic), were prepared to migrate to alternate channels (because the burger chains' on-premise operations were completely or partially restricted) to continue enjoying its menu offering.

In that regard, retail sales over F4Q2020 were ~$238 million reflecting an annualized growth of 1.4% versus a decline of ~18.4% during F3Q2020. Excluding the effects of the 53rd week, retail sales decreased by 6.2% when compared with last year’s same quarter. Same-store sales, fueled by improvement in traffic, decreased by 17.4% on an annualized basis, compared to a shortfall of 31.7% over the third quarter. Importantly, suburban same-store sales outperformed those associated with the urban footprint, coming in flat during the fourth quarter, and improving furthermore to positive territory by YE2020. Nevertheless, same-store sales for urban stores experienced sequential growth on a year-over-year basis, increasing to -31% from -43% during F3Q2020.

Given the above-described narrative, we’re confident that SHAK will first recover retail sales to pre-pandemic levels, and from there onwards will experience dramatic growth to exponentially accelerate retail sales volumes over the next few years. The outperformance will be driven by a potentially strong rebound in the business of the firm’s urban stores and licensed stores (that are currently underperforming due to Covid-19 related restrictions) and supported by solid new unit development in markets around the globe.

Digital, Delivery, And Drive-Throughs Positioned To Ignite Long-Term Growth. During the fourth quarter, digital sales expanded substantially on a year-over-year basis, accounting for 59% of total retail sales. The digital mix continued to improve over the early part of FY2021, coming in at 64% for January and 63% for the first three weeks of February. Considering the context, we’re glad that the company is committed to continuously improving its technological platform because not only does the media remove friction points that could curtail customer demand, it also supports delivery orders (through the mobile order and pay feature), which represent the next leg of secular growth for the firm, in our opinion.

Delivery orders accounted for a considerable fraction of digitally placed orders over the quarter, although expanded access services such as walk-up/drive-up windows and curbside delivery appeared to be gaining in popularity. With respect to delivery, it is noteworthy that SHAK is currently piloting a service that encourages customers to place orders through the company’s proprietary app rather than through third-party aggregator websites. The primary objective behind the endeavor is to gather customer data to facilitate predictive selling, where the software is programmed to promote menu offerings to customers based on their prior purchase habits. SHAK is planning on utilizing discounting on the core menu (versus premium pricing on aggregator websites) to drive uptake of the channel.

The firm has decided on adding a handful of drive-throughs to its restaurant footprint over the next twelve to eighteen months, beginning with Orlando, in Florida. Other locations the company appears to be considering include Kansas City, Minneapolis, and Detroit. We are encouraged by SHAK’s interest in building drive-throughs as burger joints are a natural fit for the drive-through culture, as evidenced by drive-throughs associated with McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), Burger King, Arby’s, Carl’s Jr., etc.

Menu Innovation Continues To Encourage Customer Traffic. Over the fourth quarter, SHAK launched several novel menu items including the Hot Chick'n lineup, a new variety of lemonade called Citrusade, as well as the black sugar vanilla and brownie batter hot chocolate beverages. Based on management commentary, it appears that the new introductions were popular with customers and had a material impact on retail sales over the period.

For FY2021, SHAK plans on upgrading its chicken-related offerings, and in January launched a limited-time offer of its Korean style chicken menu featuring kimchi sourced from a small family-operated company in Portland, Oregon. The product opened with strong customer demand and sold out at multiple SHAK locations. Over, the year, the firm is likely to expand its limited-time offers, cold beverages, and frozen custards.

We’re enthused by SHAK’s continued commitment to rapid menu innovation as excellent product is the company’s key differentiator among burger companies.

Accelerated New Unit Development A Potential Game Changer. We’re in total agreement with SHAK’s accelerated new unit development strategy. Given that Shake Shack’s brand awareness in the U.S. appears to have hit peak velocity and FY2021 is probably the best time to secure: prime real estate at discounted prices and relatively cheap capital, launching a large number of new stores appears to be a prudent approach.

At YE2020, SHAK operated 183 company-owned restaurants, and plans on growing the footprint to 450 stores over the next few years. The addition of 80 to 90 stores by YE2022 will expand retail sales significantly, and drive increased: market share, revenues, margins, earnings, and free cash flows. Moreover, the addition of 35 to 45 licensed stores, mostly in foreign geographies with a focus on China and the broader Asian markets will add some cents/share for every store SHAK out-licenses.

Model Updates To Reflect Stronger Growth Outlook. We have updated our 10-year Discounted Cash Flow model to account for potential improvement in SHAK’s business. To be specific, we have increased our normalized 10-year revenue growth rate to 28% from the prior 25%, raised straight-lined profit margins to 7% from the previous 6%, expanded normalized capital expenditures to 11% of revenue/year from the prior 10%, and raised the straight-lined 10-year operating cash flow to 17% of revenue/year from the previous 16%. Based on these adjustments, we arrive at a new 1-year Price Target of $136/share versus the prior $93/share (which has been reached).

Balance Sheet Remains Strong. At the end of F4Q2020, the company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$184 million and zero long-term debt on its balance sheet. In addition, SHAK has available for use the entire $50,000 it can borrow under a revolving credit facility. Following the announcement of fourth quarter results, SHAK raised $225 million through a 0% convertible senior notes offering due in 2028. The firm indicated plans to deploy the proceeds primarily for unit development, particularly to build SHAK drive-throughs, and to expand the business. Given the strong funding position, we believe SHAK is unlikely to renege on its debt-related commitments over the final days of the pandemic.

Bottom Line

SHAK has exclusive product. Its customer demand is driven by the premium taste and quality of its menu options. If the company can maintain the exclusivity of its product, its retail sales will expand exponentially. In addition, if SHAK can manage the revenue leverage created by the potential dramatic increase in retail sales, to generate higher margins, earnings and cash flows will grow significantly, superbly rewarding shareholders for risking their capital. The planned accelerated unit development is a sound strategy. However, the maneuver has its risks, and the firm has to deliver on the promise to prosper. We’re rooting for SHAK.