Introduction

Healthcare is one of my favorite sectors, and I allocate 12.5% of my portfolio to it. In the past several months I have looked at several companies in the sector including AbbVie (ABBV), Merck (MRK), and Novartis (NVS). I found all three to be interesting investments. Besides, Novartis also offers investors exposure to foreign currencies, which may be a plus for investors who seek further diversification.

Another company that offers exposure to a foreign currency is Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (NYSE:TAK), which gives investors exposure to the Japanese Yen. Takeda is a large company in this sector, while not as large as the peers I have already analyzed, and I decided to analyze it and consider it for my portfolio.

I will analyze the company using the graph below which represents my methodology for investing in dividend growth stocks. I use the same methodology so I can compare between different possible investments. I will look into the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks, and try to determine whether Takeda is a good company and a good investment.

According to Seeking Alpha company overview, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products.

Fundamentals

The company suffered from weak revenue growth and therefore acquired Shire in a move that doubled its revenues. Moreover, the company is working on its pipeline, and it expects 2021 sales to be flat, and see no significant growth. However, afterward, as older investments in the pipeline come to fruition the analysts covering the company forecast low single digits growth.

The graph below shows the challenges that pharmaceuticals companies deal with. On the one hand, you can see a mid-single digits growth rate that was translated to 33.5% EPS growth in the last five years, but on the other hand, you see how erratic the growth is. The company believes that 2021 will be a crucial year, and it expects significant improvement in the EPS and over 10% growth as the pipeline reach an inflection point, which means more new revenues from new drugs, than the loss of revenues from older drugs.

The company pays a consistent dividend. The graph may look inconsistent, but the reason for that is that the dividend is paid in Japanese Yen and is influenced by the JPY to the USD exchange rate. The dividend is pressing the payout ratio, but the company expects meaningful EPS growth in the short-term, and the 4.6% dividend is an attractive yield for income investors who are okay with the currency fluctuations.

The number of shares outstanding has more than doubled in the past five years. This is since the company issued shares to acquire Shire, and it didn't practice buybacks in the last decade. While I appreciate modest buybacks, it makes perfect sense for the company to avoid it in an attempt to allocate more capital for growth as the company stagnated, as well as delivering as the debt to EBITDA ratio is higher than 5.

Valuation

The company is trading for a P/E ratio of almost 34, and even when we look at the forward P/E ratio it is trading for a forward P/E ratio of 18. This is higher than most of its peers that I analyzed. Even though the analysts have higher expectations due to the company's erratic fundamentals in the last decade, I am uncomfortable with the current valuation and in my opinion, it is an optimistic valuation.

The graph below from Fastgraphs.com shows a similar picture. The company in the last decade saw declining earnings, and while the company constantly traded for a premium, it never justified it. The average valuation was in-line with the current valuation, but as a conservative investor, I find it unjustifiable. The graph shows how erratic earnings were in just one decade, and despite optimistic EPS estimates for 2021, 2022, and 2023, I am not comfortable with the valuation.

The company has challenging fundamentals. The top line grows only with acquisitions, and the bottom line while growing by mid-single digits is erratic. The dividend is frozen at 180 JPY annually for any share traded in Tokyo, and there were no buybacks in the last decade. The challenging fundamentals come with a valuation that is in-line with the historical valuation, yet seems a bit high compared to other companies in the sector.

Opportunities

The company has a promising pipeline. It has been waiting for this moment for pretty long, and next year should be the inflection point. It means that losses of patents will have less impact on the top and bottom line than the new drugs that are being approved. The company's ability to grow is crucial and will propel both earnings growth, dividend growth, and debt payments.

(Source: Takeda Q3 2020 presentation)

The company is focused on China as a growth prospect. The company is leading the number of DNA approval in China, and it also has over 15 innovative medicines that are expected to be approved in China in the next three years. China is Takeda's largest growth market, and the company is aiming for significant growth in the world's most populated country.

Another important growth prospect is Oncology. The company invests heavily in oncology drugs, and it already feels a positive effect. You can see in the slide below that while two drugs declined significantly, the growth of newer drugs more than outpaced them, and as the company gets approval for more drugs in its pipeline, oncology will be one of the main growth prospects.

(Source: Takeda Q3 2020 presentation)

Risks

The first risk is execution. The company has some impressive growth prospects, yet it still couldn't deliver in the last decade. When a company suffers from stagnation, I understand that changing the course is very challenging. Until the management team proves it can achieve sustainable growth, there is a greater than average risk for continuous stagnation and erratic earnings growth.

Another risk is debt. After the acquisition of Shire, the debt to EBITDA of Takeda has almost reached 8. Even now it is still extremely high at 5.6. The good news is that the CFO stated that due to their cash position the net debt to EBITDA is at 3.6, and the company intends to lower it to 2 in the next two and a half years. However, for the deleveraging to happen, the company must execute and achieve growth.

Data by YCharts

Another risk is for income investors. Exposure to foreign currencies such as the Japanese Yen can be beneficial when investors seek diversification. However, it sometimes means less stability when it comes to the dividend. The dividend payment of Takeda has been stable in the past decade at 180 JPY annually. However, American investors suffered from erratic dividend payments. This is a risk that will stay, and investors should accept it before investing in Takeda.

(Source: Takeda Investor Relations)

Conclusions

Takeda is not a good investment in my opinion. First, the share price is too expensive when I take into account the company's growth rate which was basically flat in the last decade. Second, the fundamentals are too erratic, there is not enough consistency. Moreover, the opportunities are simply not enough to justify the current valuation.

Therefore, I'd consider Takeda as an investment when their growth strategy materializes. The management has to prove that it can achieve its financial goals and reach a double-digit growth rate. Foreign exposure is a plus, but only when it means investors buy shares in quality foreign companies, and Takeda still hasn't proved it's there.