After a strong 2020, Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) investors have to weigh a more normal 2021 for the sporting goods chain. The stock wasn't aggressively priced trading at only 7x FY20 earnings that saw a massive boost last year, but most stocks struggle when reporting negative numbers as forecast for FY21. My investment thesis remains more bullish on the stock once the company gets past these tough comps during the summer months.

Big 2020

A very promising sign for Academy Sports was the strong FQ4 the company reported for the year ended in January. The sporting goods chain reported an EPS of $1.09 beating analyst estimates by $0.59 despite revenues only beating estimates by $20 million.

Academy Sports reported a strong FY20 where sales surged 17.8% for the year to reach $5.7 billion. The numbers were boosted by massive comp sales of 16.1% sending EPS up to $3.79 for the year.

The biggest story in the year were the comp sales boost as business boomed when consumers were pushed into outdoor sports and home gyms due to COVID-19. The company had the following comp sales per quarter last year:

FQ4: 16.1%

FQ3: 16.5%

FQ2: 27.0%

FQ1: 3.1%

The big hurdle is the FQ2 comps that surged 27% last year for the period of May through July. Though, one needs to note that FQ3 and FQ4 comps were very high setting up an even larger hurdle for the full year. If anything, the big holiday quarter beat as most of the country remained shut down due to COVID-19 just makes the year tougher to match in 2021.

Tough 2021

The problem for the stock is whether Academy Sports can even approach the totals from last year. The company only reported a FY19 EPS of $1.02 per share.

The sporting goods retailer provided some rather solid FY21 guidance targets as follows:

Comp sales: (2.0)% to 2.0%

Net Income: $265 to $290 million - down 10%

EPS: $2.70 to $2.95 - down 25%

If Academy Sports can report flat comp sales in the current fiscal year after the big gains last year, the stock is headed higher. The biggest fear is that the company won't match the sales level of last year as consumers go on actual vacations versus buying camping and outdoors gear to make local trips or trampolines to play in the backyard.

Where the story gets tough is whether the sporting goods chain can retain sales levels considering the higher expenses expected this year. The net income target is forecast to drop 10% with the EPS down 25% due in part to the additional shares from the IPO. A failure to maintain flat comps will hit EPS even harder.

Assuming Academy Sports does hit at least the low end $2.70 EPS target, the stock is cheap trading below $27 now. My concern is that these targets are very aggressive when a 2% to 4% dip in comp sales would've been very acceptable forecast after the strong FY20.

Analysts predict the company will see sales drop over 4% for the year more in line with my expectations. Long term, Academy Sports is better positioned to achieve growth as consumers now utilize the buy online and pickup options via the stores.

The retailer moving more towards using stores as distribution centers helps the company fight back again market share losses to e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN). On the FQ4 earnings call, the CEO even forecast strong comp sales growth in future years to reach as high as mid-single digit levels on an annual basis:

That said, in the long term -- not necessarily it's more challenging this year, but in the long term, we would look to be able to leverage low to mid-single comps.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Academy Sports provided the guidance for FY21 supportive of higher stock prices. Investors are cautioned that this year might not turn out as great as predicted after sales were pulled forward last year. Regardless, the new management team has turned around the prospects of Academy Sports, making the stock a buy on weakness and after the tough comps are in the rearview mirror.