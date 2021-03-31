Photo by aurielaki/iStock via Getty Images

The acquisition of BMC is complete, management transition is in process, synergies are being implemented and business just keeps on growing. 2020 was a great year for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) due to low housing inventory, very low mortgage rates and the demand to live in the suburbs. Revenue growth is expected to continue in FY21 and the challenge will be to keep up with demand while maintaining margins and integrating the businesses. If these triumvirate of expectations are realized, look out for further stock appreciation.

Wow! The stock price just went from the bottom left to the top right. At almost any point during the past year, the chart would look the same. I am sure many people are kicking themselves for thinking that this could not go any higher. It is important to think about where it could go and not where it was. This is much easier said than done.

There are several reasons why the stock price can keep going higher. Management is estimating $130MM in cost savings will add ~$0.63 to EPS by FY23 if the low-end of the $130MM-$150MM run rate cost savings are met.

Second, the proxy for long-term growth is single-family starts. This grew 11.7% in 2020 per data collected in the FY20 10-K. The forecast for FY21 is 11%. David Flitman, President & Incumbent CEO stated as such during the latest conference call:

And an improved economic outlook for 2021 bodes well for our customers. We are bullish on the pent-up demand for housing amid what has been a long-term shortage of housing supply. Our analysis suggests coming into 2020, the industry has underbuilt since the last downturn by 2 million to 2.5 million units. In addition, the U.S. added roughly 950,000 households in 2020. We believe there continues to be a long runway of underbuilt and demographically fueled growth in front of us. Improving housing starts, historically low mortgage rates and a shift towards single family suburban living are all positive trends that continue to support demand for our products and services.

We have significantly enhanced our ability to service key high-growth markets in our South, Southeast and West regions, which represent over 3/4 of U.S. single family housing starts and approximately 80% of our current combined revenues. We will leverage the power of both companies' operating systems to extend our competitive advantage of the market.

Growth is further supported by continued emphasis on value-add offerings. In Q4'20, BLDR on a stand-alone basis experienced 11% growth in value-added products.

Revenue growth / decline is intertwined with commodity prices. Commodity prices skyrocketed in FY20 and are expected to persist at least through 1H21. This is a huge risk because a shift in any direction can hurt financial performance. The table below demonstrates the magnitude the increase in commodity prices had on revenue growth.

This did hamper GPM. In the 2020 10-K, it states that commodity inflation negatively impacted gross margins due to their short-term customer pricing commitments. This is sort of unavoidable and management has to adjust other costs down the income statement to make up for this.

Management has to be shrewd with passing on the price increases to customers and managing variable expenses. Peter Jackson explained in the latest conference call that ~70% of SG&A is variable. Management has levers to pull to quickly change the cost structure to match changes in commodity prices. They did this in FY20 as mentioned earlier, GPM was negatively impacted by higher commodity prices, and Management was able to control expenses and leverage the increase in volumes for incremental cash flow to slide down the income statement.

Peter Jackson answered a question about guided EBITDA margin expansion:

So the -- generally speaking, we talk about the fall-through on our incremental sales in that 12% to 15% range. Obviously, you'll see certain movements that will go above or below that. But there's a good rule of thumb for how our business grows over time. So that fall through, as you see the expansion, both in the underlying volume and in the commodities throughout the year, this year will fall through, and you'll see that gross margin then translate as we talk about the volume -- impact on SG&A will translate down into that EBITDA number. So to think about it more broadly, we like high prices. As a distributor, this is certainly a very good season for us, if you will, in terms of the prices we're seeing and the growth, the leverage of our business is quite strong, as you can imagine. So that's the reason that's driving that fall-through to those very high numbers. We also do expect to see an increasing generation of synergies throughout the year as well as an increase in generation of productivity savings and improvements throughout the year. I don't know if I would say it's a straight-line increase, but for the purposes of this discussion, that's a reasonable way to look at it.

Another way to mitigate gyrations in commodity prices is to have strong balance sheet. Leverage is solid and liquidity is strong with cash of $424MM and FBL Revolving Line of Credit had $747MM in availability.

Cash flow generation was strong this past year and a portion of the cash flow was used to pay down their 2027 notes by $82.5MM. This further reduced their net leverage and stood at 1.3x at year end. This is very strong and demonstrates the capacity to lever up for acquisitions.

There are no major maturities until 2027 and I would expect paydowns to occur along the way when advantageous.

The cash flow generation is strong, even though it was down from 2019. Management has expected this to go substantially in FY21 due to expected strong revenue growth and EBITDA expansion through a combination of realized synergies, lower commodity inflation in the second half and continued focus on operating leverage.

Below is the 2021 guidance provided in the earnings deck. The way management performed in 2020 with rising commodity costs, COVID and exceptional demand, these targets appear reasonable. With the integration of BMC, 2021 will have its own set of challenges, and this is without considering the possibility of higher mortgage rates and lower commodity costs that would impact revenue.

My estimated revenue is $14,250MM, GPM of 25.8%, OPM of 5.75% leads to net income of $540MM and EBITDA of $1.4Bn. The resulting EPS is $2.61.

The following table was sourced from Seeking Alpha. The peer group includes Boise Cascade Company (BCC), Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) and TopBuild Corp. (BLD). BLDR financial performance stacks up well against its peers and so does its valuation metrics. BLDR is awarded a higher valuation when compared to its peer group and that should continue in the short-term.

BLDR's valuation metrics have be volatile over the past year, but have stabilized since the beginning of 2021.

Based on a 17x PE multiple, the estimated stock price is $44 per share. Based on an EV/EBITDA multiple of 9x (higher than its peers, but lower than its current valuation to account for possible integration headwinds) leads to a stock price of $50 per share.

2020 was a great year for BLDR and 2021 looks promising as well. Right now the stock is largely fairly valued but there may be more upside if the next few quarters continue to show strong revenue growth ex-inflation, improved gross margins and on-target acquisition integration. With single-family home construction looking strong, BLDR should be the recipient of solid financial performance. The stock price has gone from the bottom left to the top right and it is in position to keep that trend going (perhaps at a slower rate) due to its financial performance and solid management that has made good choices with its cash flow.