We wrote about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) (Food & Agribusiness firm) back in August of last year and questioned whether momentum could save the day. The reason being was that long-term cash flow trends as well as margins had been deteriorating up to that point, despite the fact that $3.88 in EPS was the bottom-line earnings beat for the second quarter in fiscal 2020. The very impressive performance in the company's Agribusiness in that quarter resulted in a guidance increase of well over $0.50 per share. Suffice it to say, momentum obviously continued to increase since we penned that piece as shares have returned a 75% gain since then.

If we look at the long-term chart of Bunge, we can see that shares have broken out above their 2015 highs on strong momentum. We still do not have any significant downturn in the long-term histogram although shares are definitely overbought as a result of the blistering rally since the beginning of last year. The question now is whether shares have sufficient momentum to test their 2008 highs of well over $100 per share. Bunge's latest quarterly and annual numbers, the current valuation as well as state of the dividend, can give us some insights into this question.

We stated in our previous article that Bunge needed earnings momentum quickly and the firm certainly delivered in 2020. The Agribusiness once more drove earnings forward in the fourth quarter which resulted in an adjusted EPS number of $3.05 per share. Furthermore, if we look at the trend of adjusted earnings, we can see that the firm's bottom-line numbers are definitely moving in the right direction. The momentum which was achieved in 2019 has definitely continued as we can see from the sustained sequential bottom-line increases over a trailing average.

In saying the above, management believes that bottom-line earnings will fall next year to approximately the $6.30 range. The predominant reason for the drop is the projected fall in EPS in the firm's biggest segment (Agribusiness). Furthermore, the Edible Oils, Milling & Fertilizer segments are expected to either break-even or to report a small decline in their 2020 numbers.

Suffice it to say, Bunge has far more control over the cost-side of its business, and here is where the firm is definitely making inroads. To protect margins against strong competition, management was able to report adjusted SG&A savings of approximately $50 million in 2020. It remains to be seen if this trend can continue. Management seems confident, despite the fact that travel-related costs were at a minimum in 2020. These costs, though, were camouflaged somewhat (and not realized) due to the elevated performance-based pay over the fiscal year.

From a shareholder compensation viewpoint, the $316 million of dividend payments was well covered by net profit in 2020 but net-debt rose by $2.2 billion over the course of the year. Cash flow suffered in 2020 due to management's decision to increase inventories on the balance sheet, significantly, to well over the $7 billion mark. Time will tell if this decision will pay off but the increased inventories definitely bring risk to the table if earnings do not pan out as expected.

From a valuation standpoint, Bunge (including off the lower 2021 earnings projection) looks cheap as the forward earnings GAAP multiple comes in at 13.32. From an assets and sales standpoint, however, shares look closer to being fairly-valued when compared to historic valuations. The reason being is that sales growth remains down around 1% on average per year over the past 5 years and the book value per share has dropped from $45.83 in 2016 to currently come in at $38.16. There is no doubt that Bunge's sales are cheap compared to the industry (and are expected to get cheaper), but, as mentioned, based on historic multiples, we do not see huge undervaluation here.

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, Bunge, at present, definitely has momentum, as we can see from its strong profitability metrics over a trailing twelve-month average. Despite shares being fairy-valued at present and given the cyclical nature of this business, we do see shares testing their 2008 highs if present trends continue. From a long-term perspective, however, we would point investors to the declining equity on the balance sheet as well as the consistent negative cash flow prints. Adjusted reported numbers are all well and good but leverage continues to rise, which brings risk to the table. We look forward to continued coverage.