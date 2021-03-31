Historically speaking, Hexcel Corp. (NYSE:HXL) has been one of the strongest industrial stocks on the market as it easily beat the Industrials ETF (XLI). However, once COVID-19 hit, the once-beloved aerospace companies were left in the dirt. This is slowly changing due to rapid vaccination efforts, which is helping a supplier like Hexcel. The stock has come up a bit to price in an EBITDA recovery. However, for the long-term investor, I have little doubt that Hexcel will be able to deliver strong long-term capital gains for years to come. In this article, I will explain why.

Source: Hexcel

Hexcel = Aerospace

When I look for long-term opportunities, I am looking for stocks that have significant exposure in a certain industry. I try to avoid niche markets or companies without an edge as this makes using an industry outlook as a way to predict a stock price extremely hard. In the case of Hexcel however, a strong aerospace industry means higher sales due to its massive footprint in the industry. Of course, the opposite is also true.

Hexcel has two things going in its favor. The first thing is its massive exposure in the aerospace industry. The company manufactures in nine countries and is the market leader in aerospace composites with a focus on lightweight products. The company makes 55% of its sales in commercial aerospace where it sells products for wings, fuselages, interior structures, and engines. 30% of sales are generated in space & defense where the company provides parts for rotors, fixed wings, and launchers & satellites. The company also has other industrial exposure (15%) as it sells lightweight parts for wind turbines, autos, and recreation, marine & others. The other thing going in its favor - I already gave it away - is a focus on lightweight parts. That's the secular growth trend supporting the company's sales as aerospace manufacturers have a strong desire to keep planes as light as possible to reduce fuel usage (emissions) and reduce overall production costs.

According to the company, its composites penetration could exceed 60% in 2030 as older planes are being replaced by newer planes with a focus on lightweight parts.

Source: Hexcel Investor Presentation January 2021

In 4Q20, the company announced an expansion of its contract with Safran to include Hexcel's Hex Tow IM7 Carbon Fiber for the latest GE9X engine, which powers Boeing's 777X. An interesting fact is that this engine is the largest commercial jet engine in the world.

Then COVID Happened

Prior to 2020, aerospace was one of the best industries to be in. Led by two large manufacturers (Boeing (BA) & Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF)), thousands of suppliers benefited from an ever-increasing number of passengers. Deloitte expects to see a strong rebound in 2021 with flight numbers not returning to pre-pandemic levels before 2024. Fortunately, for investors, most of this has been priced in during the 2020 sell-off, which ended the Hexcel outperformance over its industrial peers (graph below).

Source: TradingView (ratio between HXL and XLI)

Needless to say, the company's sales imploded in 2020. One year after reaching an all-time high in 2019, sales collapsed to $1.5 billion.

2020 commercial aerospace sales were about $822 million compared to $1.6 billion in 2019, a decline of almost 50%, an unprecedented decline in demand driven by lower build rates across all programs including the 737 Max was compounded by inventory destocking across the supply chain, sales to other commercial aerospace declined by one third. - 4Q20 Earnings Call

As EBITDA margins took a big hit and fell to 14.2%, the company reported its lowest EBITDA result since 2010: $213 million.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 analyst expectations)

That being said, I think Deloitte's assessment might be correct. I am a firm believer in long-term aerospace growth due to global population growth and a richer middle-class in emerging markets. However, a full rebound in 2024 seems fair as we will be dealing with the pandemic for a while as it is not sure how long vaccines will work, how many people want the vaccine, and how governments will 'enforce' vaccinations - if needed. I'm not political here, but just outlining some of the risks that will almost certainly keep aviation numbers below their 2019 peak for the next 2 (maybe 3) years.

Based on this context, I do not see Hexcel as a mid-term trade. Until November 2020, when the vaccine news became public, the stock was a massively undervalued aerospace play. Now, it's still an attractive long-term investment but not so much for traders looking to make a quick buck over the next few weeks - given the risks I just described.

Longer-term, we should expect an EBITDA rebound to at least $320 million in 2022 and a normalization in 2024 backed by EBITDA margins of at least 20%.

Before I move over to the company's valuation, let me quickly discuss another reason why I like the company.

Free Cash Flow & Debt Reduction

As the graph below might look very confusing, let me guide you through it as it's an extremely important graph. You're basically looking at free cash flow and net debt. I added operating cash flow and CapEx as these two determine free cash flow. Even prior to the recession, the company was able to generate positive free cash flow. In both 2021 and 2022, Hexcel is expected to generate $120 and $167 million in free cash flow, respectively. As the company doesn't pay a dividend, this money will be used to fund acquisitions and to reduce total debt. Analysts expect the company to reduce its net debt from currently roughly $1.0 billion to $668 million in 2022.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 analyst expectations)

Keep in mind that despite the surge in net debt prior to 2020, the company had an extremely healthy balance sheet - and it still has. Right now, net debt is valued at 3.9x EBITDA. This used to be 1.8x prior to the pandemic and should drop below 3.0 fairly quickly.

Additionally, Hexcel has a current ratio of 2.9 meaning that it has plenty of liquidity. And this does not include $772 million in undrawn liquidity from its Senior Unsecured Credit Facility. In other words, even if this recession takes longer than expected, this company won't run into trouble as it can - if necessary - use its balance sheet to absorb any unforeseen demand shocks.

With all of this being said, let's talk about valuation.

Long Term, It's A Huge Buy

I firmly believe in a bright future of aviation. People want to travel and aviation is one of the most advanced ways to connect people from all over the world. Now, let's include some numbers. If EBITDA normalizes, and by that, I mean returns to normal production levels, I believe the company has the ability to return to $500 million in annual EBITDA within 3 years. Given that the company will be able to reduce net debt to less than $700 billion, we are looking at a valuation of roughly 11.2x EBITDA based on a $4.9 billion market cap ($5.6 billion enterprise value). This is not a deep value buy. That would have been the case prior to November's vaccine news. However, given that the company (like most of its high-quality peers) trades between 10-15x EBITDA, I think we're dealing with a fair valuation for investors who like to buy some long-term aerospace exposure.

Data by YCharts

With that said, right now, the stock is down 33% from its all-time high. I believe this will turn into 0% over the next 2 years. Maybe even sooner depending on how smooth global vaccination efforts are. However, my main port here (and using the graph below) is that this stock tends to sell off 20% roughly once every 1.5 years. So, please keep in mind that this stock is volatile. Don't give it a weighting of more than 2-3 of your long-term portfolio if you - like me - don't like to go overboard when it comes to volatile and cyclical stocks.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

I'm a big fan of industrial stocks as most of my followers will know by now. 52% of my long-term portfolio consists of industrial stocks. However, I don't buy 'boring' industrial stocks but only the ones with a leading position in their industry and the ability to generate free cash flow. Hexcel is such a company. While investors should get used to some volatility, this company will, without a doubt, be one of the biggest winners of what I believe is going to be the next long-term uptrend in aviation 'demand'.

Hexcel will more than likely see normalized EBITDA within 3 years, significantly reduce its debt, and further repair its already solid balance sheet. The company isn't deep value, but there's plenty of meat on this bone for long-term investors as aerospace stocks are still suffering from a subdued sentiment.

Let me know what you think!